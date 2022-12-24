Two injured in overnight mayhem across NYC

One man was shot in the leg and another was critically hurt in a bar fight in separate incidents in Manhattan overnight, police said.

The shooting victim, 39, was struck in the right leg on 10th Avenue and West 207th Street at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, cops said.

He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition and police are looking for five suspects who ran northbound on 10th Avenue following the shooting, authorities said. There are no arrests.

At around 3:45 a.m., a 61-year-old man was punched in the head following a dispute inside Billy Mark’s West bar on 9th Avenue and West 29th Street in Chelsea, the NYPD said.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical but stable condition, a department spokesman said. There was no word on what fueled the fight.