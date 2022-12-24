ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Two injured in overnight mayhem across NYC

By Dean Balsamini
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p7ib0_0jtYg9Pz00

One man was shot in the leg and another was critically hurt in a bar fight in separate incidents in Manhattan overnight, police said.

The shooting victim, 39, was struck in the right leg on 10th Avenue and West 207th Street at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, cops said.

He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition and police are looking for five suspects who ran northbound on 10th Avenue following the shooting, authorities said. There are no arrests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IgvjL_0jtYg9Pz00
At around 3:45 a.m., a 61-year-old man was punched in the head following a dispute inside Billymark’s West bar on 9th Avenue and West 29th Street in Chelsea, the NYPD said.
Seth Gottfried

At around 3:45 a.m., a 61-year-old man was punched in the head following a dispute inside Billy Mark’s West bar on 9th Avenue and West 29th Street in Chelsea, the NYPD said.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical but stable condition, a department spokesman said. There was no word on what fueled the fight.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

NYC cops searching for couple connected to fatal shooting of Bronx man

Police are looking to question a couple in connection to the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in the Bronx earlier this week, cops said Wednesday. Terrence Williams was walking with a friend in Van Nest just after 9 p.m. Monday when he and the unidentified pair — a man and woman in their 20s — got into an argument, cops said. The man pulled out a gun and shot Williams in the chest before he and his gal pal ran off. Williams was found near the corner of Melville Street and Van Nest Avenue. He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center but could not be saved. Cops released surveillance photos of the couple from inside what appears to be a deli and asked for the public’s help to identify them. The man can be seen wearing a green hoodie under a black jacket, gray jeans, green sneakers, a black face mask and a white hat. His female friend had on a white jacket, black and white pants and red UGG boots.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD seeks gunman in connection with Christmas day shooting

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are now asking the public to assist them with the identification of a gunman who shot a 24-year-old man in Queens on Christmas day. The suspect was engaged in a verbal dispute with the victim at around 1:35 pm inside 106-59 Brewer Boulevard in Queens. At one point the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim in the groin. They fled the scene immediately afterward. At this time, no arrests have been made and the victim’s condition is unknown. The post NYPD seeks gunman in connection with Christmas day shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Police seek individual in connection to fatal Bronx shooting

WEST FARMS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Tuesday released a surveillance image of a person sought in connection to a fatal shooting in West Farms, asking for the public’s help solving the slaying. Carlos Gonzalez, 26, was found by police near East Tremont and Marmion avenues with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest around […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

One dead, three injured in shooting at Bronx vigil for murder victim

A man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting at a vigil for a murder victim in the Bronx on Wednesday night, police and sources said. The group had been gathered on the corner of Southern Boulevard and East Tremont Avenue in Crotona when a gunman started shooting into the crowd around 6:30 p.m., cops said. Four people were struck, including a 28-year-old man who died at a nearby hospital. Four people were struck. A 28-year-old man was shot in the chest and died after being rushed to a nearby hospital. The three other victims — a 27-year-old man shot in the leg, a 25-year-old man shot in the arm and a 46-year-old shot in the torso — were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition, police said. The gunman fled on foot and no arrests were made. Sources said the victims were commemorating the death of 26-year-old Carlos Gonzalez, who was killed Monday a block from the memorial.  Gonzalez was shot in the torso at 4 a.m. at Gourmet Deli at 851 East Tremont after a dispute developed. His killer also remains on the loose. Investigators are looking to see if the two fatal shootings are connected, sources said.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Man, woman found fatally injured in Bronx, Brooklyn fires: police

A 76-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were found with fatal injuries in separate residential fires in the Bronx and Brooklyn late Tuesday, according to authorities. Man, woman found fatally injured in Bronx, Brooklyn …. A 76-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were found with fatal injuries in separate residential...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Driver shot in fit of road rage after fender bender in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are investigating a road rage incident that ended with one man being shot. Police said a fender bender in the area of West Fordham Road and the Major Deegan Expressway was most likely the result of a road rage incident. After the crash at around 4 am on December 17th, one of the men involved in the crash shot the other, a 30-year-old male, in the leg and fled the scene. Police released a photo of the suspect on Tuesday. At this time no arrests have been made. The post Driver shot in fit of road rage after fender bender in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Hope jailing serial NYC shoplifter is a new start for Manhattan DA Bragg

Hey, look, everybody. Alvin Bragg is doing his job! Maybe Mr. District Attorney isn’t beyond embarrassment after all.  Well, sort of doing his job. After Bragg’s office finally requested bail be set for a notorious serial shoplifter, a Manhattan judge did so — and one-man crime wave Wilfredo Ocasio, 44, took a trip to Rikers Island.  Hard-pressed Manhattan retailers can be forgiven a smile, but there’s scant evidence that Ocasio’s long overdue detention reflects new prosecutorial policy.  More likely it’s that Ocasio, who has done hard time for rape and robbery, was just a felon too far for Bragg. The ex-con has been...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Moms of NYC burning car victims plead for new information

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — More than seven months after Jesse Parrilla and his friend Nikki Huang were fatally shot and placed in Parrilla’s burning Honda, their mothers are pleading for new leads in a double murder case that’s yielded no arrests yet. Their comments follow the release of a murky surveillance picture that […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

New York City Transit Authority Employee, Jafari Stewart, 36, Arrested

On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 2303 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Jafari Stewart. New York City Transit Authority. Charges:. assault;. harassment;. criminal obstruction of breathing. The investigation remains ongoing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Man, 29, shot to death on Bronx street

A 29-year-old man was shot to death on a Bronx street, police said Tuesday. The victim was shot in the chest at Van Nest Ave. and Melville St. in Van Nest about 9:05 p.m. Monday, cops said. Medics took him to Jacobi Medical Center where he died. The victim’s name was not immediately released. No arrests have been made. ©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shot in the leg after car crash in the Bronx, police say

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A driver shot a man in the leg after a car crash in the Bronx a few weeks ago, police said Tuesday. The suspect and the 30-year-old victim were driving separate vehicles near West Fordham Road and the Major Deegan Expressway in University Heights when they collided on Dec. […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Two Long Island police officers stabbed, knife-wielding suspect shot dead

Two Long Island cops were stabbed by a knife-wielding suspect who was shot dead during the violent attack on Wednesday night. The Suffolk County officers were responding to a call of a dispute between two residents at an apartment on Birchwood Road in Medford around 5 p.m. when one of the men turned a knife on the officers, Suffolk County police said. The man stabbed and seriously injured two officers. At least one of the cops pulled out their firearm and fatally shot the suspect, police said. One of the injured officers had to be airlifted to the hospital due to the severity of his wounds, according to cops. Both officers were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment. A third officer was also transported for minor injuries. Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the shooting and the events that led up to it. The initial 911 call was made by a case worker checking on the two residents at the Birchwood Road complex, according to NBC New York.
MEDFORD, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
133K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy