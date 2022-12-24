Elgin Fire Department winter gear drive ends Sunday

Elgin fire stations collecting winter gear through Christmas 00:25

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- A northwest suburban fire station wants to make sure everyone stays warm this winter.

The Elgin Fire Department is collecting coats and winter gear to donate to the community crisis center.

Items needed include gently used jackets, parkas, boots, gloves, and more.

Residents can drop off the items at the front door.

The collection ends tomorrow.