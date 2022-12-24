ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raskin mocks Jan. 6 conspiracies: ‘This is not an Agatha Christie novel, we know exactly whodunnit’

By Jared Gans
 4 days ago

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, mocked conspiracy theories about who was responsible for the attack on the Capitol.

“This is not an Agatha Christie novel, we know exactly whodunnit,” he told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle in an interview on Friday.

Raskin referred to unfounded right-wing conspiracy theories that antifa was responsible for the attack, saying the proponents of such theories should “bring the evidence forward” if they have any, but the bipartisan committee found no evidence of antifa being involved.

“It’s just impossible to think of any of this happening without Donald Trump being the central instigator of the whole thing,” he said.

Raskin’s comments come after the committee released its final report on the attack on Thursday, concluding that Trump was the “central cause” of what happened that day. The committee made four criminal referrals for Trump to the Justice Department (DOJ), the first time a congressional committee has recommended criminal charges for a former president.

The four charges the committee referred to the DOJ against Trump are obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make false statements and inciting or providing aid and comfort to those participating in an insurrection.

The committee has also released dozens of transcripts from its interviews with key witnesses, including Trump campaign attorney John Eastman, former Attorney General William Barr and former White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

Raskin said the committee believes it has “comprehensive and overwhelming documentary proof” of all the charges it referred against Trump.

“We were, if anything, very conservative and very cautious in the charges that we advanced,” he said.

He said the committee hopes and trusts that the DOJ and special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the department’s investigation, will do their job to hold “kingpins” involved responsible.

“There needs to be a serious reckoning of individual accountability for the people that set all of these events into motion,” Raskin said.

He also noted that Trump was the one who got the Capitol rioters to protest on Jan. 6. He said the groups were originally going to protest on Jan. 21, one day after President Biden was inaugurated, but Trump pushed for the day that Congress was set to read the votes of the Electoral College.

“He was the one that galvanized the extreme right in the country to focus on the peaceful transfer of power as the target of their wrath and violence,” Raskin said.

He said he believes Republicans who voted to acquit Trump during his second impeachment trial over his involvement in the insurrection are having “quitter’s remorse” as Trump has been “exposed to the world as the person who orchestrated all of these events to try to topple our constitutional order.”

“They’re very afraid that if they don’t nominate him, he will take 30 or 40 percent of the party with him,” Raskin said, referring to Trump’s candidacy for president in 2024. “And that could be the end of the GOP.”

Comments / 113

He is the Truth
4d ago

The Republican counter report by Jordan, et. al. made no mention of Pelosi rejecting the 20,000 national guards, no mention of Antifa, no mention of Ray Epps, etc.

Reply(12)
32
Robert Schwarz
4d ago

raskin speaks of bringing the evidence forward if they have any and so far Adam Schiff never brought forth the evidence he claimed to have and to this day still lie's to we the people about the socalled Russian collusion.

Reply(17)
43
Teresa Eldred
4d ago

Ever wonder where these Freaks come from?!? All they do is LIE, and twist everything to fit their narrative...Waste of everyone's time and our tax dollars pay for it!

Reply(2)
17
Comments / 0

