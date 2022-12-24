ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

Templeton Recreation Foundation receives donation

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
Donation will allow foundation to assist the recreation department in providing ongoing quality programs

– The Templeton Recreation Foundation recently received a donation from the Lewis & Christyn Mathis Charitable Trust in the amount of $5,000. This donation will allow the foundation to assist the Templeton Recreation Department in providing ongoing quality programs for youth and the community at large.

“The money will be put to good use by providing additional funding for future recreation programs and/or facility updates,” said Templeton Recreation Foundation President Janice Burch, “We are touched to receive a donation that makes an investment in our community.”

The nonprofit supports Templeton recreation through annual fundraising events. Individuals and businesses that are interested in providing donations, endowments, and/or bequests to ensure the ongoing quality and stability of the Templeton Recreation Department are encouraged to visit the nonprofit’s website at www.templetonrecfoundation.com.

