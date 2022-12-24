ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The State

Lancaster wins Cayce Roundball Classic, plus Friday's high school scoreboard

 4 days ago

Lancaster captured the American Bracket championship at Cayce Roundball Classic on Friday night.

Tournament MVP Jordan Watford scored 22 points to help Lancaster to a 74-68 overtime win over Westside (Ga,) at Brookland-Cayce High School.

The National Bracket championship was postponed because of wintry weather in the Midlands.

Khalon Hudson led Westside with 27 and earned all-tournament honors.

The rest of the all-tournament team included Jalexs Ewing (Westside), Grayson Kirk (Lancaster), Trai White (Gray Collegiate), Arden Conyers (Westwood), Adonis McDaniel (Ridge View), Antoine Lorick (Cross Creek), Kobe Staggs (Byrnes). Kameron Foman (Hartsville), CP Parker (AC Flora), JQ Patterson (TL Hanna),

Championship

Lancaster 74, Westside (Ga.) 68 (OT)

W: Ewing 7, Middleton 7, AuMauri Tillman 14, Khalon Hudson 27, Adkinson 2, Briggs 3, Jackson 8. L: Jordan Watford 22, Ladarius Cloud 12, Grayson Kirk 10, Jy Gladden 14, Small 4, Brown 2, Ballard 2, Tinsley 5, Gardner 3.

Gray Collegiate 50, Ridge View 44 (OT)

J. Smith 8, Pretty 7, T. Smith 6, Davis 9, McDaniel 5, Ulata 9. GC: Trai White 14, Johnson 3, Parker 5, Ellis Graham 16, Pauling 2, Maddox 7, Britt 3.

AC Flora 40, Hartsville 39

H: Foman 4, Xavion Robinson 14, Brown 4, Fisher 6, Spann 4, Crawley 7. ACF: Cooper Wiley 15, Timms-Maxwell 4, Gray 2, Willard 3, CP Parker 11, Higgens 5.

TL Hanna 87, Westwood 57

TLH Adrius Armstrong 17, Jaevyn Martin 26. JQ Patterson 12, Hollis 3, Zac Williams 13, Hogan 8, Epps 1, Culler 3. W: TJ Bell 13, Rowan 3, Arden Conyers 23, Roberts 4, Goddard 2, Brown 8, Hudson 2, Hannah 2.

Tarkanian Classic

At Las Vegas

Redondo Union (Calif.) 50, Cardinal Newman 49

CN: Evan Carter 17, Josiah Peeples 16, Hart 6, Dessausure 3, Frazer 3, White 2, Smith JR 2. RU: SJ Madison 12, Stokes 7, Chelsea 6, Klein 5, Neubauer 5, Smith 4, Capizzi 4, Kwan 5, Tuione 2

Border Classic

Chambers (NC) 59, Irmo 57

I: Brandon Crawford 24, Madden Collins 11, White 9, Summons 4, Mason Collins 4, Brand 3, Campbell 2.

Holiday at the Beach Tournament

Richland Northeast 52, St. James 48

Girls Basketball

Winborn Classic

AC Flora 61, Chambers (NC) 45

ACF: Terriana Gray 21, Trinity Delaney 16, Skylar McCray 10, Jaclyn Wright-Thompson 10, Harty 4.

York 42, White Knoll 35

Fort Mill 61, Airport 43

River Bluff 48, Indian Land 34

