WDEL 1150AM
Update: Bear man identified as possible homicide victim
Delaware State Police have identified the man who was found in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound Christmas night in the Glasgow area. 24-year-old Kevin Love of Bear was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night. Troopers were dispatched to what was initially reported as a possible fatal crash...
Missing Upper Darby man found dead inside car in Ridley Marina, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – The search for a missing Upper Darby man has come to an end.Police in Delaware County pulled a vehicle from the Ridley Marina around 11 a.m. Tuesday.Ridley Township police say the man inside the vehicle appears to be 76-year-old Thomas Cortallessa.He was reported missing on Christmas Eve and believed to be driving to Harrah's Casino in Chester.
Lehigh Teen Found 'Safe' Exactly Three Years After Going Missing: Police
A Lehigh County teenager who went missing exactly three years ago was found safely, authorities announced. Brody McEntee, who is now 15, was last seen on Dec. 28, 2019, when he was only 12 years old. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, Allentown police said he had been located and was safe.
townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday night in the Wilmington area that resulted in the arrest of Christopher McCabe, 29, of Newark, DE for vehicular assault. On December 27, 2022, at approximately 8:54 p.m., a 2017 Volkswagen GTI was traveling Ogletown Stanton Road...
abc27.com
One injured after Lancaster stabbing
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing that took place during the morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to police, at 6:08 a.m., officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a local hospital for a report of a stabbing victim who had arrived at the hospital..
buckscountyherald.com
Detectives Drug Strike Force makes potentially record-breaking firearms arrest in Bucks County
The Bucks County Detectives Drug Strike Force charged a Bensalem man Dec. 22, with more firearms sales and possession offenses than anyone else in Bucks County in recent history. Russell Byron Norton, of Bensalem, is being held in lieu of $5 million bail, 10% cash, after being charged with 96...
abc27.com
Homicide, DUI charges filed against driver in fatal Lancaster County turnpike crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Homicide and DUI charges have been filed against a driver in a fatal crash that killed two sisters on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Dec. 23 around 9:30 p.m., a tractor-trailer being driven by Jagminder Singh was traveling east in the westbound lanes of the turnpike when it struck a Ford F250 truck head-on. A third vehicle ran into the pickup truck following the initial crash.
Missing Pennsylvania Man's Body Pulled From Marina: Reports
Authorities have called off the search for the Delaware County man who went missing on Christmas Eve and was found dead days later, various news reports say.Thomas Cortallessa's body was pulled from the Ridley Marina on Tuesday, Dec. 27 around 11 a.m., according to 6abc and CBS Philly.Upper Darby p…
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken police confirm fatality in December 21st accident along Fayette Street
On December 21st, MoreThanTheCurve.com reported on an accident involving two vehicles near the intersection of West 7th Avenue and Fayette Street in Conshohocken. While many in the community already know, we can now officially report that one of the two drivers, 82-year-old Richard Sitek of Conshohocken, died from injuries sustained from the accident. You can read Sitek’s obituary here.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN HOME IMPROVEMENT FRAUD CASE – JOSEPH JENKINS (56)
(Middletown, DE 19709) Joseph Jenkins (56) of Middletown was arrested on Thursday, December 22, 2022, following an investigation into a home improvement fraud. On October 17, 2022, an officer from the New Castle County Division of Police was dispatched to a residence in the Village of Bayberry North community in reference to a fraud report. A 41-year-old male victim reported that he paid Joseph Jenkins to complete renovations to his residence. The victim stated Joseph provided a quote of $18,625.00 with an initial deposit of $8,000.00. The victim paid the $8,000.00 however the work was never started at his residence. The victim continued to reach out to Jenkins several times however, he never showed up to begin the project.
Police investigating fatal Christmas night shooting in Newark
NEWARK, DE – A 24-year-old male was found shot and killed inside his car after police investigated a motor vehicle crash Sunday night. The incident happened on Christmas night, at around 9:48 pm, in the area southbound Route 896 south of Route 40. Police were dispatched to a reported fatal crash. When they arrived on scene, they found the 24-year-old male driver had been struck by a bullet. “A 24-year-old male victim was located inside the vehicle as the driver and only occupant of the vehicle. Although Emergency Medical Services attempted to revive the victim, he died upon arrival at The post Police investigating fatal Christmas night shooting in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Charged in Christmas Eve Hit-and-Run Where Girl, 2 Others in Minivan Died
A man faces charges after three people, including a 9-year-old girl from Pennsylvania, were killed in a Christmas Eve crash where Delaware police said the driver who struck their minivan ran away from the wreckage. The hit-and-run took wreck took place along Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road...
Lehigh Man Dies In Christmas Eve Workplace Accident, Coroner Says
A Lehigh Valley man is dead following a workplace accident on Christmas Eve, officials say. Michael David Lugo, a 39-year-old resident of Salisbury Township, was at the NFI Industries warehouse at 9645 West Hills Court in Weisenberg, when he became trapped between a loading dock wall and a tra…
Upper Darby police seek public's help in search for missing 76-year-old man
Police in Upper Darby, Delaware County are asking for the public's help finding a missing 76-year-old man.
Lancaster County man found dead in roadway from multiple traumatic injuries
EPHRATA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — An Ephrata man was pronounced deceased after being discovered in the roadway, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office reported on Monday. The coroner’s office said coroners responded to the intersection of W. Main Street and Martin Avenue in Ephrata Borough around 1 a.m. on Dec. 25 after a man was found […]
Woman’s disappearance went unsolved for 38 years. Handwritten note leads to an arrest
The missing woman’s body was never found, prosecutors said.
A Delaware County Home Made 2022 List of Attention-Grabbers
The home that was for sale at 408 Barbara Lane in Bryn MawrPhoto byKurfiss Sotheby's International Realty. The housing market in 2022 came in like a lion and went out like a lamb but that didn’t stop people from checking out the wealthiest properties around, including one in Delaware County, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
local21news.com
Suspected DUI driver kills two women in head-on crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have given more details regarding a double-fatal car accident, where a drunk driver had allegedly driven a tractor-trailer head-on into another car. According to Bowmansville Police, a suspected DUI driver had been driving on the wrong side of the road in a westbound...
WDEL 1150AM
Gas station at Concord Pike & Naamans Rd. robbed
Delaware State Police are investigating a hold-up at the Exxon station at Concord Pike and Naamans Road. Shortly before 5:00 a.m. Monday, a male suspect came into the store and demanded money from an employee, while showing a handgun. The robber received an undisclosed amount of cash. The employee was not hurt.
3 killed in Lancaster County crashes over holiday weekend
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were killed in crashes in Lancaster County over the holiday weekend, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said 18-year-old Mason Gentry was killed after his vehicle hit a telephone pole on Saturday afternoon. That crash happened on Cains Road in Salisbury Township, the coroner’s office […]
