Delaware County, PA

WDEL 1150AM

Update: Bear man identified as possible homicide victim

Delaware State Police have identified the man who was found in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound Christmas night in the Glasgow area. 24-year-old Kevin Love of Bear was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night. Troopers were dispatched to what was initially reported as a possible fatal crash...
BEAR, DE
townsquaredelaware.com

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday night in the Wilmington area that resulted in the arrest of Christopher McCabe, 29, of Newark, DE for vehicular assault. On December 27, 2022, at approximately 8:54 p.m., a 2017 Volkswagen GTI was traveling Ogletown Stanton Road...
WILMINGTON, DE
abc27.com

One injured after Lancaster stabbing

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing that took place during the morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to police, at 6:08 a.m., officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a local hospital for a report of a stabbing victim who had arrived at the hospital..
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Homicide, DUI charges filed against driver in fatal Lancaster County turnpike crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Homicide and DUI charges have been filed against a driver in a fatal crash that killed two sisters on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Dec. 23 around 9:30 p.m., a tractor-trailer being driven by Jagminder Singh was traveling east in the westbound lanes of the turnpike when it struck a Ford F250 truck head-on. A third vehicle ran into the pickup truck following the initial crash.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken police confirm fatality in December 21st accident along Fayette Street

On December 21st, MoreThanTheCurve.com reported on an accident involving two vehicles near the intersection of West 7th Avenue and Fayette Street in Conshohocken. While many in the community already know, we can now officially report that one of the two drivers, 82-year-old Richard Sitek of Conshohocken, died from injuries sustained from the accident. You can read Sitek’s obituary here.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN HOME IMPROVEMENT FRAUD CASE – JOSEPH JENKINS (56)

(Middletown, DE 19709) Joseph Jenkins (56) of Middletown was arrested on Thursday, December 22, 2022, following an investigation into a home improvement fraud. On October 17, 2022, an officer from the New Castle County Division of Police was dispatched to a residence in the Village of Bayberry North community in reference to a fraud report. A 41-year-old male victim reported that he paid Joseph Jenkins to complete renovations to his residence. The victim stated Joseph provided a quote of $18,625.00 with an initial deposit of $8,000.00. The victim paid the $8,000.00 however the work was never started at his residence. The victim continued to reach out to Jenkins several times however, he never showed up to begin the project.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Shore News Network

Police investigating fatal Christmas night shooting in Newark

NEWARK, DE – A 24-year-old male was found shot and killed inside his car after police investigated a motor vehicle crash Sunday night. The incident happened on Christmas night, at around 9:48 pm, in the area southbound Route 896 south of Route 40. Police were dispatched to a reported fatal crash. When they arrived on scene, they found the 24-year-old male driver had been struck by a bullet. “A 24-year-old male victim was located inside the vehicle as the driver and only occupant of the vehicle. Although Emergency Medical Services attempted to revive the victim, he died upon arrival at The post Police investigating fatal Christmas night shooting in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Man Charged in Christmas Eve Hit-and-Run Where Girl, 2 Others in Minivan Died

A man faces charges after three people, including a 9-year-old girl from Pennsylvania, were killed in a Christmas Eve crash where Delaware police said the driver who struck their minivan ran away from the wreckage. The hit-and-run took wreck took place along Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road...
LEWES, DE
DELCO.Today

A Delaware County Home Made 2022 List of Attention-Grabbers

The home that was for sale at 408 Barbara Lane in Bryn MawrPhoto byKurfiss Sotheby's International Realty. The housing market in 2022 came in like a lion and went out like a lamb but that didn’t stop people from checking out the wealthiest properties around, including one in Delaware County, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Gas station at Concord Pike & Naamans Rd. robbed

Delaware State Police are investigating a hold-up at the Exxon station at Concord Pike and Naamans Road. Shortly before 5:00 a.m. Monday, a male suspect came into the store and demanded money from an employee, while showing a handgun. The robber received an undisclosed amount of cash. The employee was not hurt.
DELAWARE STATE
abc27 News

3 killed in Lancaster County crashes over holiday weekend

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were killed in crashes in Lancaster County over the holiday weekend, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said 18-year-old Mason Gentry was killed after his vehicle hit a telephone pole on Saturday afternoon. That crash happened on Cains Road in Salisbury Township, the coroner’s office […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

