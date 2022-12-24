Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Police chase suspect tries to back into cop car after pursuit across LA County
LOS ANGELES - SkyFOX captures the bizarre moments where a man who led police on a chase across Los Angeles County tries to back into one of the cop cars. FOX 11's chopper was initially over the scene near downtown Los Angeles as the suspect led the California Highway Patrol on a chase on the 110 Freeway.
Man taken into custody after chase, scuffle with police in Los Angeles
A man who led authorities in a chase from East Los Angeles to the South Bay Wednesday afternoon has been taken into custody after a scuffle with authorities. The chase began around 3:45 p.m. along the westbound 10 Freeway in East L.A., according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver apparently did not have plates […]
2 shot, wounded at motel in View Park-Windsor Hills
Two people were shot and wounded at a motel in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported at 8:19 a.m., when the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 5000 block of South La Brea Avenue. Based on the location of the call and information posted […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Vernon crash
VERNON, Calif. – A man who died in a crash involving a big rig and passenger car in Vernon was identified Wednesday as a Los Angeles resident. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 29-year-old Daniel Gomez, and an autopsy showed he died from blunt force injuries. The...
2urbangirls.com
Search continues for driver who killed woman during South LA street takeover
LOS ANGELES – A $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the driver who fatally struck a 24-year-old nursing student while doing “doughnuts” during a street takeover in South Los Angeles was announced Tuesday by the Los Angeles Police Department. The woman, identified...
2urbangirls.com
Parents of slain teen seek LAPD officer’s personnel records
LOS ANGELES – The parents of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a stray police LAPD bullet inside a North Hollywood clothing store in 2021 filed new court papers seeking the personnel records of the officer who fired the weapon as well as investigative reports and camera video.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed at Palmdale apartment
PALMDALE, Calif. – A 34-year-old man who was found shot to death at an apartment complex in Palmdale was identified Tuesday. The man was identified as Roberto Alonso, according to the coroner’s office. Alonso’s place of residence was unknown. The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m....
vidanewspaper.com
Shooting victim from Oxnard survived
A 45-year-old Oxnard man was hospitalized after a shooting late Friday morning, authorities said. The gunshot victim was reported around 10:55 a.m. in the 100 block of Campton Drive, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The block is south of First Street in the Colonia area. Officers found the man...
2urbangirls.com
Convicted robber charged with molesting girls in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A convicted robber was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting three girls in Buena Park. Adam Arcangelo Reeves, 37, was charged with three felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. He is accused of molesting the three girls on Monday, according to the criminal complaint.
Suspect Opens Fire on Vehicle Striking Male Occupant
Del Rey, Los Angeles, CA: A suspect opened fire on a vehicle wounding the male occupant early Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, in the Del Rey neighborhood of… Read more "Suspect Opens Fire on Vehicle Striking Male Occupant"
foxla.com
Deadly LA street takeover: New video released as search continues for hit-and-run driver
LOS ANGELES - The search continues for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a nursing student while doing donuts during a street takeover in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Christmas night. According to authorities, 24-year-old Elyzza Guajaca was struck Sunday night by a black Chevrolet...
KTLA.com
School photographer accused of decades of child molestation in San Bernardino County
A 72-year-old man was arrested by Ontario police officers in connection to several instances of child molestation that allegedly took place within the city over several decades. Police arrested Philbert Hernandez Tuesday after a monthslong investigation. Detectives identified him as a person of interest in May, after receiving reports of...
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near busy intersection in South LA
One person was killed and another was injured during a shooting Wednesday night in South Los Angeles that left several businesses damaged and riddled with bullets.
New video shows aftermath of deadly South L.A. takeover; reward offered for info
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information in a South Los Angeles street takeover that left a woman dead on Christmas Day. The deadly incident occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday during a large street takeover at the intersection of Florence Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Three vehicles were […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man stabbed to death in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – A man who was stabbed to death in Compton on Christmas was positively identified Tuesday, and a family member is in custody for the crime. The victim was 20-year-old Compton resident Edgar Morales, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies summoned to the 100 block of...
Pursuit suspect leads police chase from Orange County to DTLA
A vehicle reported stolen in Orange County Monday night led police and the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit from the city of Orange to downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.The pursuit entered Los Angeles County about 11:50 p.m. Monday on the northbound 405 Freeway and during the course of an hour wound up to the Altadena area via the 110 Freeway, the 210 Freeway and surface streets, according to the California Highway Patrol Officer.A spike strip flattened one tire and eventually ended the pursuit at San Pedro and 1st streets downtown, the CHP said. The suspect was taken into custody.The driver was wanted for allegedly stealing the minivan involved in the pursuit.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed during street takeover in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. The woman was standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw...
Security guard fatally shot near USC
A security guard working at an apartment building near the University of Southern California campus was shot and killed around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday."It's really sad to come here and see this, to know that this man was doing his job," said acquaintance Quyvonne Perry. Officers detained an armed person of interest near the building, located near Flower and West 23rd Streets, according to the LAPD. Police found 31-year-old Alexander Crawford sleeping in the parking area near the lobby area of the building. He was arrested and booked for murder."What we know is the deadly attack was unprovoked and unforgivable," officials from...
Dog, motorcycle found in stolen U-Haul after pursuit in Riverside County
A dog and a motorcycle were found inside a stolen U-Haul when a pursuit with authorities came to an end in Riverside County Monday night. Deputies responded to the area of San Jacinto Avenue and 7th Street in San Jacinto to assist Hemet police who were in pursuit of the U-Haul, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities confirm body found is missing Orange County woman
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. – Orange County sheriff’s investigators confirmed Tuesday that the body of a woman found in San Juan Capistrano Monday was that of a 94-year-old woman who went missing last week. Coroner’s officials confirmed that the deceased person is Shirley “Jean” Airth, who was last...
