Gardena, CA

KTLA

Man taken into custody after chase, scuffle with police in Los Angeles

A man who led authorities in a chase from East Los Angeles to the South Bay Wednesday afternoon has been taken into custody after a scuffle with authorities. The chase began around 3:45 p.m. along the westbound 10 Freeway in East L.A., according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver apparently did not have plates […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

2 shot, wounded at motel in View Park-Windsor Hills

Two people were shot and wounded at a motel in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported at 8:19 a.m., when the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 5000 block of South La Brea Avenue. Based on the location of the call and information posted […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Vernon crash

VERNON, Calif. – A man who died in a crash involving a big rig and passenger car in Vernon was identified Wednesday as a Los Angeles resident. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 29-year-old Daniel Gomez, and an autopsy showed he died from blunt force injuries. The...
VERNON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Parents of slain teen seek LAPD officer’s personnel records

LOS ANGELES – The parents of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a stray police LAPD bullet inside a North Hollywood clothing store in 2021 filed new court papers seeking the personnel records of the officer who fired the weapon as well as investigative reports and camera video.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed at Palmdale apartment

PALMDALE, Calif. – A 34-year-old man who was found shot to death at an apartment complex in Palmdale was identified Tuesday. The man was identified as Roberto Alonso, according to the coroner’s office. Alonso’s place of residence was unknown. The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m....
PALMDALE, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Shooting victim from Oxnard survived

A 45-year-old Oxnard man was hospitalized after a shooting late Friday morning, authorities said. The gunshot victim was reported around 10:55 a.m. in the 100 block of Campton Drive, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The block is south of First Street in the Colonia area. Officers found the man...
OXNARD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Convicted robber charged with molesting girls in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A convicted robber was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting three girls in Buena Park. Adam Arcangelo Reeves, 37, was charged with three felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. He is accused of molesting the three girls on Monday, according to the criminal complaint.
BUENA PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man stabbed to death in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – A man who was stabbed to death in Compton on Christmas was positively identified Tuesday, and a family member is in custody for the crime. The victim was 20-year-old Compton resident Edgar Morales, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies summoned to the 100 block of...
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Pursuit suspect leads police chase from Orange County to DTLA

A vehicle reported stolen in Orange County Monday night led police and the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit from the city of Orange to downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.The pursuit entered Los Angeles County about 11:50 p.m. Monday on the northbound 405 Freeway and during the course of an hour wound up to the Altadena area via the 110 Freeway, the 210 Freeway and surface streets, according to the California Highway Patrol Officer.A spike strip flattened one tire and eventually ended the pursuit at San Pedro and 1st streets downtown, the CHP said. The suspect was taken into custody.The driver was wanted for allegedly stealing the minivan involved in the pursuit.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed during street takeover in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. The woman was standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Security guard fatally shot near USC

A security guard working at an apartment building near the University of Southern California campus was shot and killed around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday."It's really sad to come here and see this, to know that this man was doing his job," said acquaintance Quyvonne Perry. Officers detained an armed person of interest near the building, located near Flower and West 23rd Streets, according to the LAPD. Police found 31-year-old Alexander Crawford sleeping in the parking area near the lobby area of the building. He was arrested and booked for murder."What we know is the deadly attack was unprovoked and unforgivable," officials from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities confirm body found is missing Orange County woman

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. – Orange County sheriff’s investigators confirmed Tuesday that the body of a woman found in San Juan Capistrano Monday was that of a 94-year-old woman who went missing last week. Coroner’s officials confirmed that the deceased person is Shirley “Jean” Airth, who was last...
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA

