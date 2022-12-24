A vehicle reported stolen in Orange County Monday night led police and the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit from the city of Orange to downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.The pursuit entered Los Angeles County about 11:50 p.m. Monday on the northbound 405 Freeway and during the course of an hour wound up to the Altadena area via the 110 Freeway, the 210 Freeway and surface streets, according to the California Highway Patrol Officer.A spike strip flattened one tire and eventually ended the pursuit at San Pedro and 1st streets downtown, the CHP said. The suspect was taken into custody.The driver was wanted for allegedly stealing the minivan involved in the pursuit.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO