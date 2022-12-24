Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Car Crash Leaves 4 People Injured in Hermosa Beach
Four people were injured this morning when a red Jeep and white Dodge pickup collided in Hermosa Beach. The crash was reported about 12:40 a.m. at Valley Drive and Second Street, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford. All four of the victims were in the...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Vernon crash
VERNON, Calif. – A man who died in a crash involving a big rig and passenger car in Vernon was identified Wednesday as a Los Angeles resident. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 29-year-old Daniel Gomez, and an autopsy showed he died from blunt force injuries. The...
2urbangirls.com
Man in serious condition after truck overturns near freeway onramp
NORTH HILLS, Calif. – A pickup truck driver was seriously injured Tuesday when the vehicle overturned off the San Diego (405) Freeway in the North Hills area. The crash was reported around 4 p.m. on the southbound freeway at the Roscoe Boulevard offramp, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
SUV slams into home in Glendora, rupturing gas line and sparking fire
An SUV slammed into a home in Glendora Wednesday evening, rupturing a gas line and sparking a fire.
orangecountytribune.com
6 people, 6 dogs are rescued
Six dogs – including five puppies – were rescued Tuesday afternoon from a garage fire in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the blaze was reported at 4:20 p.m. in the 12500 block of Chili Pepper Lane (southeast of Chapman Avenue and Euclid Street). The...
One person dead, three others injured in crash on SR-86
Update 12/27/22 The Riverside County Coroner's Office identified the person killed as Lucila Lopes-Romero, 67, of Pamona. The California Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into the crash. Latest Details: CHP Continues Investigation into Oasis Crash That Killed One, Injured Three Original Report 12/26/22 One person was killed, three others injured following a crash between The post One person dead, three others injured in crash on SR-86 appeared first on KESQ.
Pursuit suspect leads police chase from Orange County to DTLA
A vehicle reported stolen in Orange County Monday night led police and the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit from the city of Orange to downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.The pursuit entered Los Angeles County about 11:50 p.m. Monday on the northbound 405 Freeway and during the course of an hour wound up to the Altadena area via the 110 Freeway, the 210 Freeway and surface streets, according to the California Highway Patrol Officer.A spike strip flattened one tire and eventually ended the pursuit at San Pedro and 1st streets downtown, the CHP said. The suspect was taken into custody.The driver was wanted for allegedly stealing the minivan involved in the pursuit.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Fatally Hit on Riverside Street Identified
mynewsla.com
Stolen Vehicle Pursued from Orange County Through LA County
A vehicle reported stolen in Orange County led police and the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit from the city of Orange to downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning. The pursuit entered Los Angeles County about 11:50 p.m. on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway and during the course of an hour wound up to the Altadena area via the 110 Freeway, the Foothill (210) Freeway and surface streets, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball.
2urbangirls.com
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves one injured
LOS ANGELES – At least one person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 8:35 p.m. on Avalon Boulevard at Imperial Highway. A canopy was requested as the crime scene investigation began. Additional details were not immediately available.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed during street takeover in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. The woman was standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw...
orangecountytribune.com
Fire strikes closed restaurant
A fire ravaged a closed restaurant on Christmas Day in Stanton. The Orange County Fire Authority responded at 5:53 p.m. to a call of smoke reported in the 10700 block of Beach Boulevard south of West Cerritos Avenue. Firefighters found fire established in the “void spaces” of the building and...
Plane crashes through fence at Hawthorne Airport
A private jet crashed after veering off the runway at Hawthorne Municipal Airport on Tuesday night. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at end of the runway located near Prairie Ave, according to Los Angeles County Fire officials. The 11-passenger Embraer Phenom 300 touched down but failed to come to a stop where it should, […]
Man Charged with Deadly Crash in Anaheim
A 36-year-old man was charged today with triggering an allegedly drug-fueled eight-car crash that killed a woman in Anaheim.
KTVU FOX 2
Nursing student killed by driver doing donuts during California sideshow
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for driver in connection with the death of a nursing student attending a sideshow, or what is known elsewhere as a "street takeover," in South Los Angeles on Christmas night. The death was reported Sunday around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard...
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Westminster
WESTMINSTER - In what police described as a "snowstorm," a suspect allegedly threw drugs out of a vehicle window during a short pursuit in Westminster, authorities said Saturday. Officers were attempting a routine traffic stop at about 11 p.m. Friday in the area of Westminster and Beach boulevards, but the...
Residents re-enter burning home in Buena Park to search for cat; 3 hospitalized
Three people were hospitalized Monday after re-entering a burning home in Buena Park to search for their cat, fire officials said. The fire was reported just after 9:30 a.m. in the 8300 block of Beethoven Drive. All six occupants had safely evacuated the home, which was well-involved in fire, but some of them re-entered to […]
2urbangirls.com
Convicted robber charged with molesting girls in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A convicted robber was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting three girls in Buena Park. Adam Arcangelo Reeves, 37, was charged with three felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. He is accused of molesting the three girls on Monday, according to the criminal complaint.
