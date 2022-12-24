Woman sues LA Community College District after allegedly being fondled during vaccination appointment

Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Nearly 300 file lawsuit against LA County over alleged abuse at juvenile halls
LOS ANGELES – Nearly 300 boys and girls were allegedly sexually assaulted, harassed, and abused for decades by Los Angeles County probation and detention officers, according to a lawsuit recently filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. The 359-page lawsuit filed on Dec. 20 alleges minor detainees at Los Angeles...
2urbangirls.com
Convicted robber charged with molesting girls in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A convicted robber was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting three girls in Buena Park. Adam Arcangelo Reeves, 37, was charged with three felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. He is accused of molesting the three girls on Monday, according to the criminal complaint.
2urbangirls.com
Parents of slain teen seek LAPD officer’s personnel records
LOS ANGELES – The parents of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a stray police LAPD bullet inside a North Hollywood clothing store in 2021 filed new court papers seeking the personnel records of the officer who fired the weapon as well as investigative reports and camera video.
Security guard killed in shooting outside student apartment complex near USC, police say
A security guard was shot and killed outside a University Park apartment complex located less than a mile from the USC campus, police said.
Security guard fatally shot near USC
A security guard working at an apartment building near the University of Southern California campus was shot and killed around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday."It's really sad to come here and see this, to know that this man was doing his job," said acquaintance Quyvonne Perry. Officers detained an armed person of interest near the building, located near Flower and West 23rd Streets, according to the LAPD. Police found 31-year-old Alexander Crawford sleeping in the parking area near the lobby area of the building. He was arrested and booked for murder."What we know is the deadly attack was unprovoked and unforgivable," officials from...
Man Pleads Guilty to Raping Fellow Hospital Patient
A 28-year-old man is facing five to eight years in prison for raping a developmentally disabled woman at Huntington Beach Hospital, where both were patients.
2urbangirls.com
Former security guard alleges she was fired for complaining about unsafe work conditions
LOS ANGELES – A former security guard is suing her ex-employer, alleging she was wrongfully fired in 2020 for criticizing the firm for allegedly not enforcing coronavirus safety measures in areas her firm controlled that had been implemented by a client at her assigned location near Los Angeles International Airport.
Los Angeles County Extends Its Eviction Moratorium Again, Citing Rising COVID, Flu, RSV Cases
One of the country's longest-running eviction bans will last a little longer. Last week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a one-month extension of its eviction moratorium, citing rising cases of COVID, flu, and other respiratory illnesses. A motion approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors...
2urbangirls.com
KTVU FOX 2
Nursing student killed by driver doing donuts during California sideshow
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for driver in connection with the death of a nursing student attending a sideshow, or what is known elsewhere as a "street takeover," in South Los Angeles on Christmas night. The death was reported Sunday around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard...
For the First Time Since 2020, People In LA County Jails Can Get Married Again
After we asked why a ban was still in place, the Sheriff’s Department said it was lifting it “immediately.”
2 shot at Windsor Hills motel; suspect at large
Two people were hospitalized following a shooting in the Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles Wednesday morning.A shooting was reported at about 8:15 a.m. at 5005 S. La Brea Ave., according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept.Two victims were struck by gunfire. They were both hospitalized in unknown condition. A 9mm handgun was believed to be the weapon used, the department said.A suspect was described as standing about 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 4 inches tall wearing black pants and a black hood. The suspect remained at large.No other injuries were reported.The shooting was reported at a motel on the corner of La Brea and Stocker St.
Memorial closes year of disease surges, investigations, service expansions
The medical center started off the year with the most dramatic surge in coronavirus cases to date. The post Memorial closes year of disease surges, investigations, service expansions appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
LAPD Chief Michel Moore seeks reappointment for second term
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore requested reappointment for a second term, writing in a letter to the Board of Police Commissioners that there remains “more work to be done” and he has a “strong desire” to continue leading the department.
NBC Los Angeles
Woman Sues LA County Over Sons Death by Deputies
The mother of a man shot to death in a confrontation with deputies in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood in August is suing Los Angeles County, alleging her son's actions did not justify the use of deadly force and that race may have been a factor. Gloria Sanchez Gallegos' Compton Superior Court...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Vernon crash
VERNON, Calif. – A man who died in a crash involving a big rig and passenger car in Vernon was identified Wednesday as a Los Angeles resident. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 29-year-old Daniel Gomez, and an autopsy showed he died from blunt force injuries. The...
2urbangirls.com
Argument leads to man’s death in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 67-year-old man was stabbed to death this morning during an argument with another man in south Los Angeles. The stabbing occurred at 12:36 a.m. at 643 W. 97th St., according to a police services representative in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The...
2urbangirls.com
LA County COVID hospitalizations dip slightly; 2,100 new cases reported
LOS ANGELES – The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals dipped slightly Wednesday, falling below the 1,200 mark, while more than 2,100 new infections were reported. According to state figures, there were 1,195 COVID-positive patients hospitalized in the county as of Wednesday, down from 1,220 on...
foxla.com
Nursing student hit, killed by driver doing donuts during LA street takeover
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for an alleged hit-and-run driver in connection with the death of a woman in attendance at a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night. The incident happened Sunday around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard...
