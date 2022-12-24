ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Dozens rescued after becoming stranded in snow on Minnesota roads

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
Adam Uren

Dozens of people were rescued from blizzard conditions in southern Minnesota on Friday afternoon and evening.

Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to help stranded motorists, and they were sent to assist local police in multiple counties.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the National Guard used "small unit support vehicles" to conduct three separate rescues in Freeborn County, which resulted in 22 people being sheltered.

There were three more rescues in Renville County, where around 60 people were sheltered.

Another effort to reach motorists in Kandiyohi County and take them to the Willmar Armory proved more difficult, with a nearby fire department being called in to take 12 people to shelter.

It happened after blizzard conditions left huge snow drifts on some stretches of road in Minnesota, with police reporting drifts "as long as tall as semi trucks" in places.

Conditions remain dangerous early Saturday morning, with a vast swath of roads in south-central and southwestern Minnesota remaining closed as winds continue to blow.

The Pope County Sheriff's Office said at 5:30 a.m. that its plows have started but the winds have caused many roads to become impassable.

"Some drifts on roads are waist-high covering the width of the road," it said. "Give the plows some time to clear the roads and use extreme caution if you must travel. The low temperatures and high winds still are causing extremely dangerous conditions."

Gloria Schmitz
4d ago

doesn't anyone watch the weather anymore? or do they only watch stupid stuff? most people KNEW this weather was coming!! feel sorry for those stranded- heck NO!

Guest
4d ago

yeah the people should have paid attention but then again some genius decided to reopen interstate 90 here in southern Minnesota Friday morning when they should should have left it closed interstate 90 was closed Thursday afternoon because visibility was poor and the winds were strong and the weather forecast was for the winds to pick up and start blowing even stronger Thursday night and during the day on Friday but some moron seen fit to open interstate 90 Friday morning even though the worst winds were to come Friday afternoon and Friday evening at 2:00 Friday afternoon Faribault County closed all roads in the county and pulled all snow plows in because it was so bad maybe somebody should do some question asking on who the moron was that opened interstate 90 Friday morning that's why you had people stranded on interstate 90 because they were allowed to go on it if they kept it close you wouldn't have been able to

11
Jay Smith
4d ago

Thanks to all those who helped those motorists that were stranded, since they put themselves in harms way to help. We dont need to point fingers we simply need to THANK THOSE WHO HELPED!

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
