FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
Security guard opens fire on patron at Alabama club, killing themEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Business Owner In Harvest, Alabama Arrested and Indicted For Smuggling Parts To IranApril KillianHarvest, AL
WAFF
Burst pipes across Huntsville area driving up demand for plumbers
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is not as cold as it once was but that does not mean people are not suffering as a result of last week’s freeze. Burst pipes leading to a lack of water access have been a major issue in the past few days and it is causing plumbers to work overtime to meet the increased demand.
WAFF
Baker & Able in Huntsville is the latest to offer rooftop igloos
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The rooftop bar at 106 Jefferson known as Baker and Able is already one of the coolest spots to hangout at in Huntsville. This winter, it’s getting even cooler, or, warmer, with rooftop igloos. The igloos sit outside on the deck overlooking downtown...
WAFF
Hotel opens its doors to stuck travelers during extremely cold weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday’s weather caused some of the worst traffic conditions. Cars jammed together for miles as drivers battled both slippery, steep streets and their patience. Joshua and Drake Zaiter spent the day traveling back home from Pennsylvania for the holidays and what they endured for hours...
WAFF
North Alabama closings and delays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
WAFF
Family-friendly ideas to upgrade your New Year’s Eve Party
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We’re days away from the biggest party weekend of the year and if you’re looking to spruce up your typical New Year’s Eve party, Tori with The Party Prep Co. is sharing some of the best ideas. From kid-friendly activities to...
WAFF
How one woman is getting inspired for the new year and sharing it with others
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As the new year approaches, you might feel inspired to try something new, or even meet someone new. After a long season, a fresh start can be the perfect thing. Whether it’s trying a class or a new restaurant, you never know what kind of outings can lead to new experiences and friendships.
WAFF
Car wreck causes lane blockage on Alabama 176 in DeKalb Co.
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon has caused a road blockage on Alabama 176. According to ALEA, the lanes of Alabama 176 near DeKalb County 829, are currently blocked and will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue...
WAFF
Single vehicle fire causes lane blockage on U.S. 72
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A car fire that happened on Tuesday afternoon has caused road blockage, ALEA officials say. The single-vehicle fire has caused the eastbound lanes of U.S. 72 near mile marker 126 to be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue...
WAFF
Roads in North Alabama begin to reopen as temperatures rise
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities throughout North Alabama have released updates about the conditions of roads in many counties. The City of Huntsville announced that as of 6 a.m., all elevated portions of Memorial Parkway, I-65 and Research Park Boulevard are open. The Huntsville Police Department announced around 12:10 p.m....
WAFF
Two-vehicle wreck in DeKalb Co. claims the life of an Ashville man
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon has claimed the life of an Ashville man. The fatal crash happened on Alabama 176 near DeKalb County 325, two miles east of Collinsville. Alex Hilyer, 40 was fatally injured when the 2021 Ford Escape he was driving collided...
WAFF
Limestone Co. house fire claims one life on Christmas night
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead after a Christmas night house fire in Limestone County. According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, emergency officials were called to a home on Easter Ferry Rd. around 10:30 p.m. on December 25. First responders located one person dead in the home.
WAFF
Huntsville home considered a total loss after large fire the day after Christmas
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville home went up in flames the day after Christmas, and Fire Chief, Jay Gates with Huntsville Fire explains the house is a “total loss.”. Fortunately, Gates says no one was in the house after a search was performed, and there are no injuries to report.
WAFF
One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road
WAFF
Limestone Co. Coroner identifies man killed in Wednesday crash
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Limestone County Wednesday morning. The two-vehicle crash happened at 4:32 a.m. on Mooresville Road near Stewart Lane approximately eight miles east of Tanner. Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed that James Cribbs, 69 of Toney was pronounced dead at the scene.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A purse snatching took a violent turn and officials say it did not take long for the cards that were stolen to be used at some local retailers. Huntsville Police say on Dec. 19 a man snatched a woman’s purse and thre her to the ground at the Surgery Center of Huntsville.
WAFF
One killed in two-vehicle Limestone Co. crash
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Limestone County Wednesday morning. According to Limestone County Coroner, Mike West, one person was killed in a crash on Mooresville Rd. near Stewart Ln. around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA),...
WAFF
Athens man faces murder charge after alleged Aretha Drive shooting
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man faces a murder charge after an alleged shooting on Wednesday. According to Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson, officers responded to a shooting call on Aretha Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 28. Responding officers found one victim with gunshot wounds at the scene. The victim was identified as 29-year-old Cameron Oshai Whitt.
WAFF
Experts warn of auto insurance increase
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Consumers dealing with high car prices could soon face another rising cost. Insurance experts predict auto insurance could see an increase in rates anywhere from 7 to 10 percent. Louis Gibson is the Director of Operations at River Tree Insurance Services. The company works with multiple...
