Related
Two factors contributed to chair falling off ski lift in Colorado
At about 10:35 AM last Thursday, a chair fell off of a ski lift at Breckenridge Resort, sending a rider crashing 13 feet to the ground. The rider didn't report any injuries at the time, but members of the public raised concern about the incident, questioning the safety of the lift.
Summit Daily News
‘This is the big event’: I-70 expected to see heavy traffic in lead up to New Years
Traffic this week on Interstate 70 through the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels is likely to be some of the heaviest of the year. Data from the Colorado Department of Transportation, or CDOT, shows that more than 243,000 vehicles have already passed through the tunnels going east and westbound between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26. For those same dates in 2021, the total was more than 254,000, according to CDOT data.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
2022 in Review: REI opens in Glenwood Springs; Dave & Matt Vans production facility opens near Rifle
Nothing screams Colorado more than outdoor gear shops and people living out of their vans. In quintessentially Centennial State fashion, this beloved culture was delightfully underscored in Garfield County over summer 2022. Months of mountain town gossip preceded an incredible advertising campaign. That campaign preceded a highly anticipated grand opening...
1037theriver.com
Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Seen Enjoying the Holidays in Colorado
The perfect Christmas gift? Aspen residents recently spotted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoying the holidays in their longtime Colorado home. According to People, the celebrity duo strolled down the streets of Aspen on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to get some last-minute Christmas gifts. Daily Mail Video shared photos of the...
VIDEO: Chair falls off Breckenridge ski lift with person on it amid high winds
Video footage posted online shows that a chair fell off the Breckenridge Peak 8 SuperConnect chair lift on Thursday amid high winds. A person was on the chair at the time and is okay. The chair that can be seen on the ground appears to have disconnected near the top of the lift. The cause of the disconnection remains under investigation.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
West GarCo 2022 in review: Coal Ridge cheer nabs 5-peat
Coal Ridge High School cheerleading closed out 2022 with a bang. In early December, the Titans nabbed an impressive fifth straight 2A/3A Co-Ed division state title. It marked the Titans’ sixth overall state cheer title. “We have an incredible group of boys this year,” head coach Alyssa Thurmon, quoted...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
City of Glenwood Springs invites community ideas to reduce traffic and congestion
Glenwood Springs transportation officials are inviting residents, businesses and commuters to a community forum next month to offer thoughts on traffic, commuting patterns and transportation demand management (TDM) planning. The forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at Morgridge Commons, 815 Cooper Ave., second floor, in Glenwood Springs. In...
-60° windchill: Temperature in Colorado to drop 30° per hour, National Guard activated
"We promise [this is] not an exaggeration," wrote the National Weather Service about their forecast that predicts Thursday will likely be the coldest day in Denver in 32 years. According to the weather service, a "life threatening wind chill as cold as -60°" could occur in the Eastern Plains region,...
WATCH: Video captures long line of traffic on Colorado's I-70 due to major closure
Traffic stacked up on I-70 on Thursday after a semi-truck spun near Silverthorne amid icy conditions. A video posted by Colorado State Patrol has since gone viral, capturing standstill traffic near the Eisenhower Tunnel in eastbound lanes. Watch it below:. The closure was announced at about 9:30 AM, with traffic...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
2022 in Review: A new superintendent for the Roaring Fork Schools following Stein’s departure; Rodríguez takes the helm
A major administrative change came to the Roaring Fork School District in 2022 after longtime Superintendent Rob Stein announced in January that he would be resigning at the end of the 2021-22 school year. “I’m not leaving because the work has been completed or because I’m tired but because it’s...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Lighting the menorah surrounded by Christmas trees in the Roaring Fork Valley
Monday marks the last day of Chanukah, the eight-day Jewish holiday that commemorates the rededication of a temple in Jerusalem some 3,000 years ago. The Aspen Jewish Congregation and Mountain Minyan hosted a get together on Friday, combining their regular Shabbat gathering with the final days of Chanukah. Attendees celebrated with music, community and traditional Jewish foods like latkes with sour cream or applesauce.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
West GarCo 2022 in review: Rifle gets a taste of Not in My Backyard
Unfavorably high housing prices continued to keep Rifle renters renting throughout 2022, and affordable housing proposals continued to pound on Rifle’s front door. This year started with a promising lead. Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group presented to Rifle City Council a $20.34 million project that would establish a 50-unit apartment complex downtown, with most of the units being rented out at a monthly rate of no more than $900.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Edumenia Pacheco
Edumenia Pacheco, 94, of Rifle, Colorado, former long time resident of Red Cliff, Colorado passed away peacefully on December 11, 2022. Her long life was marked by laughter and filled with joy. She was the loving and caring mother to 10 children, grandmother to 28 grandchildren as well as 26 great grandchildren and, 6 great great grandchildren.
This Abandoned Colorado Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
As landscapes change and industry changes, many towns and neighborhoods throughout America have become forgotten. The state of Colorado contains an estimated 1,500 ghost towns–one of the highest in the nation.
