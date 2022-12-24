ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

‘This is the big event’: I-70 expected to see heavy traffic in lead up to New Years

Traffic this week on Interstate 70 through the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels is likely to be some of the heaviest of the year. Data from the Colorado Department of Transportation, or CDOT, shows that more than 243,000 vehicles have already passed through the tunnels going east and westbound between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26. For those same dates in 2021, the total was more than 254,000, according to CDOT data.
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

2022 in Review: REI opens in Glenwood Springs; Dave & Matt Vans production facility opens near Rifle

Nothing screams Colorado more than outdoor gear shops and people living out of their vans. In quintessentially Centennial State fashion, this beloved culture was delightfully underscored in Garfield County over summer 2022. Months of mountain town gossip preceded an incredible advertising campaign. That campaign preceded a highly anticipated grand opening...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
1037theriver.com

Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Seen Enjoying the Holidays in Colorado

The perfect Christmas gift? Aspen residents recently spotted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoying the holidays in their longtime Colorado home. According to People, the celebrity duo strolled down the streets of Aspen on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to get some last-minute Christmas gifts. Daily Mail Video shared photos of the...
ASPEN, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

West GarCo 2022 in review: Coal Ridge cheer nabs 5-peat

Coal Ridge High School cheerleading closed out 2022 with a bang. In early December, the Titans nabbed an impressive fifth straight 2A/3A Co-Ed division state title. It marked the Titans’ sixth overall state cheer title. “We have an incredible group of boys this year,” head coach Alyssa Thurmon, quoted...
NEW CASTLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

City of Glenwood Springs invites community ideas to reduce traffic and congestion

Glenwood Springs transportation officials are inviting residents, businesses and commuters to a community forum next month to offer thoughts on traffic, commuting patterns and transportation demand management (TDM) planning. The forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at Morgridge Commons, 815 Cooper Ave., second floor, in Glenwood Springs. In...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

2022 in Review: A new superintendent for the Roaring Fork Schools following Stein’s departure; Rodríguez takes the helm

A major administrative change came to the Roaring Fork School District in 2022 after longtime Superintendent Rob Stein announced in January that he would be resigning at the end of the 2021-22 school year. “I’m not leaving because the work has been completed or because I’m tired but because it’s...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Lighting the menorah surrounded by Christmas trees in the Roaring Fork Valley

Monday marks the last day of Chanukah, the eight-day Jewish holiday that commemorates the rededication of a temple in Jerusalem some 3,000 years ago. The Aspen Jewish Congregation and Mountain Minyan hosted a get together on Friday, combining their regular Shabbat gathering with the final days of Chanukah. Attendees celebrated with music, community and traditional Jewish foods like latkes with sour cream or applesauce.
ASPEN, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

West GarCo 2022 in review: Rifle gets a taste of Not in My Backyard

Unfavorably high housing prices continued to keep Rifle renters renting throughout 2022, and affordable housing proposals continued to pound on Rifle’s front door. This year started with a promising lead. Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group presented to Rifle City Council a $20.34 million project that would establish a 50-unit apartment complex downtown, with most of the units being rented out at a monthly rate of no more than $900.
RIFLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Edumenia Pacheco

Edumenia Pacheco, 94, of Rifle, Colorado, former long time resident of Red Cliff, Colorado passed away peacefully on December 11, 2022. Her long life was marked by laughter and filled with joy. She was the loving and caring mother to 10 children, grandmother to 28 grandchildren as well as 26 great grandchildren and, 6 great great grandchildren.
RIFLE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy