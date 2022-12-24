Read full article on original website
Michigan woman dies of cold exposure after being found in assisted living facility parking lot
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An 82-year-old woman has died from cold exposure after a snow plow driver discovered her outside of an assisted living facility in Bath Township, police said.The woman was found at about 7:10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, at the Vista Springs Timber Ridge Village assisted living community located at 16260 Park Lake Road.Police say a snow plow driver was clearing the parking lot and saw the resident curled up in the snow at the north end of the parking lot. The woman was carried inside, and staff, police and fire treated her for extreme cold exposure.According to police, she was transported to Sparrow Hospital, where she died.The Bath Township Police Department is investigating the circumstances of the incident.
Snow plow driver finds freezing woman curled up near assisted living center, MI cops say
Family, community mourn man who died in Okemos apartment fire
The 52-year-old was the only casualty of the fire.
Woman, 55, dies after being ejected from snowmobile, hit by vehicle while crossing U.P. road
LUCE COUNTY, MI – A 55-year-old woman is dead after she was ejected from her snowmobile and run over by a vehicle in the Upper Peninsula. According to the Luce County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on M-123 near Charcoal Grade Road in McMillan Township at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Body of Michigan doctor missing since last week found in pond near his home
Police recovered the body of a Michigan doctor who has been missing since last week. According to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety, divers recovered the body of Dr. Bolek Payan.
Troopers buy Christmas presents for kids after arresting father for domestic violence
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – Troopers in Michigan pooled their own money to buy a family Christmas presents after they learned the father, whom they arrested, did not buy any gifts for his children. According to Michigan State Police, troopers were sent to the home on Christmas Day...
Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash
Paying off holiday bills: Make a plan, stick with …. As many face credit card debt from the holidays, one expert says it’s important to make a plan on how to pay it off. (Dec. 28, 2022) Financial expert on how to pay off holiday debts. As many face...
Meridian Township Fire Department responds to a pipe burst at Central Park Place
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township Fire Department responded to a pipe burst in Okemos at 5100 Marsh Road around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The incident took place at Central Park Place where American Flooring and American Home are located. The power and water in the building were turned off due to a water main break.
Occupants, cats, pet pig rescued from Chesterfield Township house fire
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - First responders rescued occupants, several house cats and a pet pig from a house fire in Chesterfield Township.At about 4:14 p.m. on Sunday, police and firefighters responded to a home on Anchor Drive, south of 21 Mile Road fully engulfed in flames.Authorities entered the home filled with smoke and rescued all occupants. Police did not say how many people were in the home at the time.No one was injured, and investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. Authorities say the home suffered heavy damage with heavy charring and smoke damage.The Chesterfield Fire Department was assisted by Selfridge Fire Department, Macomb Township Fire Department, Mount Clemens Fire Department, Harrison Township Fire Department, New Haven Fire Department and Lenox Township Fire Department.
Meridian Township police identify man killed in fire at Knob Hill Apartments
Police say Raymond Naseef of Okemos was found dead inside one of the buildings after the massive fire broke out in the 2300 building.
Woman dies of cold exposure after snow plow driver discovers her outside Michigan assisted living home
A woman is dead after she was found curled up in the snow and in freezing temperatures outside her Michigan assisted living community home on Friday morning.
Okemos teachers called ‘heroes’ for getting people out of Knob Hill apartment fire
Olivia Becker and Trisha Funk are roommates, and they said they tried to grab everything they could while alerting everyone they could.
Crews rescue woman trapped inside vehicle after Christmas night crash
DETROIT – A Fort Gratiot woman was critically injured Christmas night after she lost control of her vehicle and struck a tree, Michigan State Police reported. Troopers were dispatched just before midnight on Sunday, Dec. 25, to a single-vehicle crash along eastbound I-94, near Concord Avenue, in Detroit. Police...
Grooming trails after big snow, Lincoln County crash kills driver, bike libraries in Wisconsin
Trail groomers working hard to keep trails in shape along the U.P. Wisconsin border, driver killed in Lincoln County crash, more school campuses and libraries are adding bikes to their inventory to loan out.
Forget Detroit, Michigan’s New Favorite Pizza Is From Bay City
Every other day a new list of "The Best this.." "The Best that..." is released. And every single time, I'll read it -- even lists about places we miss, especially around Flint & Genesee County, like this. Now, Far and Wide has created another list: Best Pizza from Every State.
Lake Michigan lighthouses, beach furniture encased with ice by blizzard
MUSKEGON, MI – The pre-Christmas blizzard that dumped more than 2 feet of snow in the Grand Rapids area also turned some Lake Michigan shoreline structures into figurative ice sculptures. High winds, waves, spray and freezing temps during the blizzard encased shoreline buildings, such as lighthouses, and beach furniture...
14 years ago: Father suspected of abducting 7-year-old West Bloomfield girl, taking her to Russia
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – A 7-year-old West Bloomfield girl believed to have been abducted by her father and taken to Russia has been missing for 14 years. Amanda Alexandra Adlai was last seen on Dec. 26, 2008. Officials believe she was abducted by her father, who did not have custody.
Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan
It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
Michigan’s Porcupine Mountains set to open ski hill this weekend
ONTONAGON, MICH. -- A ski hill tucked away inside a beloved Upper Peninsula state park is set to open its slopes for the winter 2023 season. The Porcupine Mountains Winter Sports Complex, located inside Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Michigan’s western Upper Peninsula, will open its slopes Friday, Dec. 30, the Michigan DNR announced this week.
2 men arrested, charged in 2018 murder of deer hunter in Michigan
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a murder in 2018 of a deer hunter in Michigan. Thomas Olson, 34, and Robert Rodway, 34, was arrested Wednesday evening by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team for a cold case murder of Chong Yang, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced in a news release.
