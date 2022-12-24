ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath Township, MI

CBS Detroit

Michigan woman dies of cold exposure after being found in assisted living facility parking lot

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An 82-year-old woman has died from cold exposure after a snow plow driver discovered her outside of an assisted living facility in Bath Township, police said.The woman was found at about 7:10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, at the Vista Springs Timber Ridge Village assisted living community located at 16260 Park Lake Road.Police say a snow plow driver was clearing the parking lot and saw the resident curled up in the snow at the north end of the parking lot. The woman was carried inside, and staff, police and fire treated her for extreme cold exposure.According to police, she was transported to Sparrow Hospital, where she died.The Bath Township Police Department is investigating the circumstances of the incident. 
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
Centre Daily

Snow plow driver finds freezing woman curled up near assisted living center, MI cops say

BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
WLNS

Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash

MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Occupants, cats, pet pig rescued from Chesterfield Township house fire

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - First responders rescued occupants, several house cats and a pet pig from a house fire in Chesterfield Township.At about 4:14 p.m. on Sunday, police and firefighters responded to a home on Anchor Drive, south of 21 Mile Road fully engulfed in flames.Authorities entered the home filled with smoke and rescued all occupants. Police did not say how many people were in the home at the time.No one was injured, and investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. Authorities say the home suffered heavy damage with heavy charring and smoke damage.The Chesterfield Fire Department was assisted by Selfridge Fire Department, Macomb Township Fire Department, Mount Clemens Fire Department, Harrison Township Fire Department, New Haven Fire Department and Lenox Township Fire Department.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan

MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s Porcupine Mountains set to open ski hill this weekend

ONTONAGON, MICH. -- A ski hill tucked away inside a beloved Upper Peninsula state park is set to open its slopes for the winter 2023 season. The Porcupine Mountains Winter Sports Complex, located inside Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Michigan’s western Upper Peninsula, will open its slopes Friday, Dec. 30, the Michigan DNR announced this week.
MICHIGAN STATE
