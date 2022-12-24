ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks

By Jordan Foote
 4 days ago

Here's how you can follow along as KC looks for its 12th win of the 2022 season.

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a Week 15 win over the Houston Texans, and they're back on their home field to square off against the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas Eve.

In a matchup between former AFC West rivals, Kansas City has won three of the past four outings against Seattle but lost the most recent one back in 2018. That was a high-scoring affair that ended in a final outcome leaning 38-31 in favor of the Seahawks and while that offense may not be as potent this time around, the Chiefs could still have their hands full on Saturday.

Entering Week 16, the Chiefs hold the No. 2 spot in the AFC playoff standings and the Seahawks are on the outside looking in for the NFC playoffs. Andy Reid's 11-3 squad needs a win and a Buffalo Bills loss to recapture the one-seed in the conference, whereas Pete Carroll's group desperately needs a victory in order to get to 8-7 on the season and breathe new life into its wild-card playoff hopes. Both teams will certainly be giving it their all on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this afternoon.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play today.

Time: 12:00 p.m. CST

TV Channel: FOX (WDAF-TV in local markets)

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Betting Line: Chiefs -10.5 per SI Sportsbook

The Saturday afternoon broadcast will feature the duo of Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Mark Sanchez (color analyst) in the booth with Laura Okmin working the sidelines. Clete Blakeman and crew will officiate the matchup.

For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report and follow us on Twitter @ArrowheadReport for additional coverage, commentary and more.

Read More: What to Make Of Chiefs’ Friday Roster Moves

