One dead, one critically injured in Christmas Eve shooting in Columbus, police say

By Kelby Hutchison
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 4 days ago

Columbus police say one person is dead and one is critically injured after an early morning shooting Saturday in the 1600 block of Bunker Hill road.

Tamareious Miller, 24, is dead according to officials. Another victim has been hospitalized for life threatening injuries according to officials.

Columbus police say they were called to the scene around 1:20 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

This story is ongoing and will be updated when new information becomes available.

