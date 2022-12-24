Cooking food blamed for fire that displaced 2, left firefighter with minor injury in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) –The Prince William County FIre Marshal’s Office said food left cooking while unattended started a fire in the Dale City area Friday that put an adult and a child out of their home.

The fire started in a house in the 6000 block of Fox Den Ct., which is in the Dale City area. When crews arrived, they found the fire in the kitchen. The people who were inside already had gotten out of the home.

Firefighters said the kitchen had moderate damage. A building official determined the house wasn’t safe to occupy, though.

One firefighter had a minor injury.

The Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office reminded everyone not to leave food unattended cooking on a stove top. Additionally, it said to keep combustible materials and small children away from cooking appliances that are in use.

