Tesla-Powered Can-Am Is The Ultimate Electric Dune-Destroyer
Electric motor swaps are becoming increasingly common in certain parts of the automotive world, and it seems the trend is making its way over to the off-roading scene. Seen below is a rather rapid Can-Am Maverick UTV ripping through desert sands at full speed. However, instead of the growling three-cylinder engine it leaves the factory with, this particular example is powered by electric motors usually found in a Tesla Model 3. It's quite a sight to behold. The desert destroyer rips through the sand in silence; only the sound of the paddle tires pummelling the hot sand can be heard.
G-Power Reveals Tuned BMW X5 M With 789 Horsepower
High-end tuner G-Power has revealed the Typhoon S, a super SUV based on the already-rapid BMW X5 M. The BMW specialists have breathed new life into the turbocharged 4.4-liter V8. As a reminder, the range-topping X5 produces 600 horsepower (617 hp in Competition guise) and 553 lb-ft of torque. For most people, those outputs would be more than adequate. G-Power clearly thought those figures were middling and has boosted power to a whopping 789 hp.
The 2022 Rivian R1T Beats The Ford F-150 Lightning On Range
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently gave the Rivian R1T an estimated range of 328 miles when equipped with the large battery pack, and its competitors must be seeing red. This electric truck competes in the burgeoning EV truck class and was one of the first competitors on a scene...
This C6 Corvette Z06 Is Ultra-Rare And Illegal To Drive On The Street
The new Corvette Z06 is admittedly pretty neat. There's not much to complain about with a massive flat-plane V8 behind your head. But soon, a lot more people will have them. This Z06 (pictured here), however, is truly rare. It's a C6 generation and the first one that GM ever made. Because of that, it's arguably the most special Z06 made in the last 15 years.
Illinois Dealer Is Selling A 25-Mile Corvette Z06 For $375K
Volo Auto Sales in Illinois is trying to sell this Torch Red Z06 for an eye-watering $375K. The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is America's take on the Ferrari 458, and the engineers absolutely knocked it out of the park. This high-performance version of the already rapid Corvette Stingray can take on cars double and even triple its price if that price happens to be the claimed MSRP on Chevy's website. Unfortunately, due to extreme demand and almost no supply, dealers are trying to sell Z06s for more than you'd pay for a brand-new Ferrari 296 GTB.
The Rivian R1T Max Pack And Quad-Motor Configuration Is Cancelled
Rivian has bad news for customers who wish to pair a four-motor system with the biggest battery pack: they can't. According to a post made by Thomas on RivianForums, the automaker is sending out emails notifying pre-order holders of Max Pack Rivian R1T trucks that they can no longer combine this with the Quad-Motor configuration.
Milltek Sport Exhaust System Makes Porsche 911 Carrera S Sound Even Better Than Stock
There are few things better in the world of cars than the howl of a Porsche flat-six motor, especially when it has two turbochargers slapped to the side, and there's one company specializing in making these motors sound even better: Milltek Sport. This exhaust system specialist, based in the United...
Exclusive: BMW Already Knows What It Wants From The Electric M3
The BMW M3 will be going electric for the next generation. But while we're only expecting that to arrive around 2030, BMW bosses and engineers already know what an electric M3 needs to be if it's going to be a success. Speaking to the media at an event in South...
Unassuming Mk1 VW Golf Is A 500-HP Monster With Two VR6 Engines
An absolute madman has created an AWD, 1979 VW Golf with an absurd two-engine and two-gearbox setup. The mad scientist's name is Willem Jacobus, a South African mechanic who took up the challenge of fixing an old Golf to sell. One thing led to another, and instead of transplanting just one VR6 engine into the little guy, he decided to transplant two.
Rare Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster Is Hitting The Auction Block
The original Lamborghini Countach might be one of the most famous poster cars of all time, but if you're a 90s kid, then you'll know that the Lamborghini Diablo was the Lambo to have back in the day, and this 1999 Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster is one of the cleanest examples of this family of raging bulls. On auction through RM Sotheby's, this Lamborghini is ultra-exclusive and in superb condition, arriving decades before more modern Lambo drop-tops like the Sian Roadster. This Diablo was built right near the end of the Diablo production run and is believed to be one of only 200 ever made, and one of only a couple of dozen destined for the North American market.
Driven: 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Proves That You Don't Need The 63
Few sports cars have such a storied history as the Mercedes SL, but for the last several generations, the German "Sport-Leicht" (Sport Light) has leaned more towards being a grand touring luxury car than a Porsche 911 rival. With the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55, the message is clear: Mercedes wants the SL taken seriously again.
Hofele Christens New HQ By Crafting Special Mercedes-AMG G63 For VIP Customer
Hofele, a well-known tuner of Mercedes-Benz vehicles, has announced the establishment of its new headquarters in Stuttgart, right next to the automaker's Sindelfingen factory. To celebrate, the firm is showing off its first customer-commissioned vehicle built at the new base. Based on the Mercedes-AMG G63, the Ultimate HG boasts rear-hinged...
BMW Is Another Step Closer To Unlocking The Secrets Of Solid-State Batteries
BMW and Solid Power, a battery developer in the US, have announced the strengthening of an existing partnership that will provide the automaker with a research and development license to the firm's all-state cell design and manufacturing knowledge. The newly-defined relationship will see BMW reproduce Solid Power's pilot assembly lines...
Ford Gives Dealerships Advice On How To Get Customers Their Mavericks Sooner
Ford has sent its US dealerships a new memo with instructions on how they can help customers receive their Maverick compact pickup trucks faster. The news comes from the Maverick Truck Club forum, which managed to get a hold of and post the memo, which we've included below. The memo outlines four unique actions.
Volvo Won't Copy BMW Subscription Model For Features
Volvo has confirmed it will not charge owners monthly subscriptions for basic features such as heated seats. Instead, fees will only apply to major updates. Speaking to Bloomberg, the Swedish luxury brand's Chief Operating Officer Bjorn Annwall made clear Volvo has no plans to nickel and dime customers. "If you...
Volkswagen ID.4 To Start New Year With Price Bump
Volkswagen will increase the price of the ID.4 by $1,500 early in January, but it's not all bad news. In a letter sent to reservation holders, which electrek managed to get hold of, the German company also revealed that it made some changes to its battery suppliers, allowing it to end the current reservation system.
Mitsubishi Mirage Is Dead In Japan, And America Could Be Next
Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has been given the axe. Mitsubishi has had a 44-year run with the little hatch, reports Autocar Japan. The cancellation was initially discovered on Mitsubishi's Japanese website, which states (roughly translated from Japanese) "Because the production of the Mirage has been discontinued, we may not be able to meet customer requests for body colors and options."
Electric Land Rover Defender Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected
Land Rover will reportedly reveal an all-electric Defender in 2025, and it will reach customers the following year. This is despite the current generation debuting only in 2020. The news comes from Auto Express, which is claiming fully electric variants of the Defender 90, 110, and 130 are only a couple of years away as part of the SUV's midlife refresh. A Defender hybrid is also reportedly on its way as part of the automaker's electrification shift.
Watch The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Hybrid Drift In Unreleased Teaser Video
A new video of the upcoming Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray drifting through snow has surfaced online thanks to Corvette Nut on YouTube. Back in April, a promotional video of the hybrid sports car was released, showing the 2024 E-Ray exploiting its all-wheel drive system to perform some lurid slides on ice. Since then, we've seen test vehicles on the Nurburgring and even been given a sneak preview of the customization options coming to the car. But while the original ice drifting video was shared by Chevrolet's official YouTube channel and the configurator was leaked on the automaker's website, this new video comes from a third party. Why?
Subaru Levorg STI Prototype Coming To Tokyo Auto Salon 2023
Subaru will bring two STI-equipped prototypes to the Tokyo Auto Salon in January 2023, an STI-equipped Subaru Impreza and a complete STI Levorg Sport # prototype. The prototypes will appear alongside a trio of race cars, the Crosstrek Boost Gear Concept, and the compact Rex SUV, also in Boost Gear regalia.
