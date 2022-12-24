ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

worldboxingnews.net

Gervonta Davis faces career uncertainty after yet another arrest

Gervonta Davis faces an uncertain future after another arrest ahead of a trial in February for a separate matter. “Tank” is due to fight Hector Garcia on January 7 in a warm-up for Ryan Garcia later in the year. However, Davis was jailed this week for alleged domestic battery.
PARKLAND, FL
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford making a pitch to Errol Spence Jr

By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford hasn’t given up on pursuing a lucrative fight against welterweight superstar Errol Spence Jr for 2023. Last week, a needy WBO 147-lb champion Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) reached out to the unbeaten IBF/WBA/WBO champ Spence on Twitter, letting him know that he’s ready to reopen the negotiations with the Texas native, hoping he’ll let what happen in the past be water under the bridge after walking away from their talks without warning to fight David Avanesyan on December 10th.
TEXAS STATE
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder’s scathing legacy attack on Mike Tyson resurfaces

Deontay Wilder believes Mike Tyson has never beaten a Hall of Fame fighter throughout his entire career in the ring. Wilder’s famous rant over Tyson’s Hall of Fame record resurfaced this week as bad blood between the pair bubbles over legacies. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ said Tyson has only...
ringsidenews.com

Brock Lesnar Says He’ll Always Appreciate The Rock

Brock Lesnar is one of WWE’s most prominent performers, whenever he’s around. The Beast Incarnate demolished everyone who stood in his way when he debuted on WWE’s main roster in March 2002. Within three months of his debut, the star collegiate wrestler was racking up victories and being crowned King of the Ring.
The Spun

Breaking: UFC Fighter Suspended On Monday Morning

Another fighter linked to James Krause and one of the biggest controversies in the UFC has reportedly been suspended according to ESPN's David Purdum and Marc Raimondi. Per the network, the Nevada State Athletic Commission has suspended 25-year-old flyweight Jeff Molina who earlier this month withdrew from his Jan. 14 fight against Jimmy Flick in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MiddleEasy

Joe Rogan Reacts to Brutal Boxing KOs: ‘He Beat Him to Death’

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan shared some of the most brutal knockouts in boxing. One of the most exciting things about combat sports is witnessing a knockout. Boxing legends Mike Tyson, George Foreman, and Sonny Liston are some of the most popular boxers renowned for their finishing power and insane highlight reels.
The Independent

Khamzat Chimaev accuses UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding title clash

Rising UFC contender Khamzat Chimaev has accused middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding a fight with him.Chimaev has predominantly competed at welterweight in his UFC career, though he has also fought at middleweight en route to compiling a 12-0 record in professional mixed martial arts.Last time out, the Russian-born Swede missed weight for his welterweight clash with fan favourite Nate Diaz, causing the UFC 279 card in September to be drastically altered. Chimaev instead faced Kevin Holland in a 180lbs catchweight bout, submitting the American in the first round.The failed weight-cut has led some fans and pundits to call...
MMAmania.com

Watch Michael Bisping judo throw KSI around the gym

Way, way back in May 2018, Electronic Arts released EA UFC 3 to the masses. As part of a big promotional push for the video game, Michael Bisping teamed up with YouTuber KSI (a.k.a. Olajide Olayinka Williams) for a little fun in the gym. Despite being retired for several months,...
Boxing Scene

Broner Opens Up About Split with PBC: 'They Told Me the Type of Money You Want, You Gotta Fight Godzilla'

Adrien Broner apparently wasn’t pleased when his former longtime handlers informed him of a slight tweak to his risk-reward calculus. For the longest time, the career of Broner, the multi-division champion from Cincinnati, was essentially determined by his adviser, Al Haymon, the founder of Premier Boxing Champions, the company which has an exclusive output deal with the premium cable network Showtime. Broner was one of the flagship fighters on the network and routinely given main event slots.
ringsidenews.com

Tony Khan Confirms Former ROH World Champion’s Departure

Jonathan Gresham became one of the best things about ROH over the past two years. He eventually became the ROH World Champion right before the company went on hiatus. He has been absent for quite a while now, and it seems Tony Khan has finally confirmed his departure from AEW.
