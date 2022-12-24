Read full article on original website
Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas EveKendra M.Texas State
New aid for the war in Ukraine is more than most states get in a yearEmily RoyWashington, DC
President Joe Biden Read to Youngsters Upon His Visit to The Children's National HospitalJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
D.C Council Unanimously Approved Measure to Make Changes to District’s Medical Cannabis ProgramWilliam DavisWashington, DC
City Representatives have Called for More Support From President Biden On MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis faces career uncertainty after yet another arrest
Gervonta Davis faces an uncertain future after another arrest ahead of a trial in February for a separate matter. “Tank” is due to fight Hector Garcia on January 7 in a warm-up for Ryan Garcia later in the year. However, Davis was jailed this week for alleged domestic battery.
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford making a pitch to Errol Spence Jr
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford hasn’t given up on pursuing a lucrative fight against welterweight superstar Errol Spence Jr for 2023. Last week, a needy WBO 147-lb champion Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) reached out to the unbeaten IBF/WBA/WBO champ Spence on Twitter, letting him know that he’s ready to reopen the negotiations with the Texas native, hoping he’ll let what happen in the past be water under the bridge after walking away from their talks without warning to fight David Avanesyan on December 10th.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder’s scathing legacy attack on Mike Tyson resurfaces
Deontay Wilder believes Mike Tyson has never beaten a Hall of Fame fighter throughout his entire career in the ring. Wilder’s famous rant over Tyson’s Hall of Fame record resurfaced this week as bad blood between the pair bubbles over legacies. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ said Tyson has only...
Conor McGregor trilogy fight with Nate Diaz backed for both UFC legends return fights as pair continue bitter rivalry
CONOR McGREGOR and Nate Diaz have been backed to complete their UFC trilogy series. Diaz became the first in the UFC to beat McGregor, in March 2016, but lost a thrilling rematch five months later. A trilogy decider has evaded fans ever since and threatened to fall by the wayside...
Charles Oliveira opens up on UFC title loss to Islam Makhachev: “There’s no real explanation”
Charles Oliveira is opening up on his UFC title loss to Islam Makhachev. It was Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) this past October at UFC 280 where ‘do Bronx’ lost via submission at 3:16 of Round 2. It was a battle for the 155-pound belt which was vacant at the time, giving the Russian the new found title.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Says He’ll Always Appreciate The Rock
Brock Lesnar is one of WWE’s most prominent performers, whenever he’s around. The Beast Incarnate demolished everyone who stood in his way when he debuted on WWE’s main roster in March 2002. Within three months of his debut, the star collegiate wrestler was racking up victories and being crowned King of the Ring.
Sean Strickland Lashes Out At MMA Community For Paying Tributes To Stephan Bonnar
Sean Strickland slammed the MMA community over too-late tributes to the deceased Stephan Bonnar. “Tarzan” argued people should’ve helped the UFC Hall of Famer when he was still alive and not now that he’s already dead. Tributes poured in after The Original Ultimate Fighter Stephan Bonnar passed...
Breaking: UFC Fighter Suspended On Monday Morning
Another fighter linked to James Krause and one of the biggest controversies in the UFC has reportedly been suspended according to ESPN's David Purdum and Marc Raimondi. Per the network, the Nevada State Athletic Commission has suspended 25-year-old flyweight Jeff Molina who earlier this month withdrew from his Jan. 14 fight against Jimmy Flick in Las Vegas.
Joe Rogan Reacts to Brutal Boxing KOs: ‘He Beat Him to Death’
UFC color commentator Joe Rogan shared some of the most brutal knockouts in boxing. One of the most exciting things about combat sports is witnessing a knockout. Boxing legends Mike Tyson, George Foreman, and Sonny Liston are some of the most popular boxers renowned for their finishing power and insane highlight reels.
BoxingNews24.com
Fans say Jermell Charlo “faking” broken hand to avoid Tszyu nightmare, want to see x-rays
By Adam Baskin: Fans on social media are saying Jermell Charlo is “faking” his broken left hand to weasel out of having to defend his undisputed light middleweight championship against his powerful nightmarish WBO mandatory challenger Tim Tszyu on January 28th in Las Vegas. In a press release...
Khamzat Chimaev accuses UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding title clash
Rising UFC contender Khamzat Chimaev has accused middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding a fight with him.Chimaev has predominantly competed at welterweight in his UFC career, though he has also fought at middleweight en route to compiling a 12-0 record in professional mixed martial arts.Last time out, the Russian-born Swede missed weight for his welterweight clash with fan favourite Nate Diaz, causing the UFC 279 card in September to be drastically altered. Chimaev instead faced Kevin Holland in a 180lbs catchweight bout, submitting the American in the first round.The failed weight-cut has led some fans and pundits to call...
MMAmania.com
Watch Michael Bisping judo throw KSI around the gym
Way, way back in May 2018, Electronic Arts released EA UFC 3 to the masses. As part of a big promotional push for the video game, Michael Bisping teamed up with YouTuber KSI (a.k.a. Olajide Olayinka Williams) for a little fun in the gym. Despite being retired for several months,...
Boxing Scene
Broner Opens Up About Split with PBC: 'They Told Me the Type of Money You Want, You Gotta Fight Godzilla'
Adrien Broner apparently wasn’t pleased when his former longtime handlers informed him of a slight tweak to his risk-reward calculus. For the longest time, the career of Broner, the multi-division champion from Cincinnati, was essentially determined by his adviser, Al Haymon, the founder of Premier Boxing Champions, the company which has an exclusive output deal with the premium cable network Showtime. Broner was one of the flagship fighters on the network and routinely given main event slots.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Confirms Former ROH World Champion’s Departure
Jonathan Gresham became one of the best things about ROH over the past two years. He eventually became the ROH World Champion right before the company went on hiatus. He has been absent for quite a while now, and it seems Tony Khan has finally confirmed his departure from AEW.
