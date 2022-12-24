ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula County, OH

newsnet5

FORECAST: Wrapping up 2022 with warmer temps and rain

CLEVELAND — Ready for the thaw? Typically, a nice thaw will be followed by a re-freeze... not this time! We were under 32º for 5 straight days and now we're not dropping below 32º for at least that long. That means roads will be wet from thawing...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

How to keep your home safe, warm in a storm

CLEVELAND — Shawn Toth owns Sure Temp Services and Mechanical. He said you can prevent some heating problems in a storm by clearing snow away from your exhaust. The exhaust kit has “do not block“ on it for a reason. “This is what you want to do...
CLEVELAND, OH
Fox 19

A sunny but cold Christmas ahead of Monday snow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until NOON on Christmas Day as wind chills could get as low as -15°. Christmas Day will have...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
richlandsource.com

Ohio issues fifth and final winter storm status update

COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor for winter weather systems that may impact Ohio and coordinate with federal, state and local partners as needed. The Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers continue to patrol the roadways and assist stranded motorists and the Ohio Department of Transportation continues...
OHIO STATE
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

IND extends time of Winter Storm Warning (39 zones) till Dec 24, 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/QsSumRuiKf https://t.co/EW6H2WZZdS. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
INDIANA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Knox Pages

Ohio issues Christmas Eve weather update; I-75 closed in SW Ohio

COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (Ohio EMA) continues to monitor the winter weather system that is impacting Ohio and coordination with federal, state and local partners. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers continue to patrol the roadways to assist stranded motorists and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT)...
OHIO STATE

