newsnet5
FORECAST: Wrapping up 2022 with warmer temps and rain
CLEVELAND — Ready for the thaw? Typically, a nice thaw will be followed by a re-freeze... not this time! We were under 32º for 5 straight days and now we're not dropping below 32º for at least that long. That means roads will be wet from thawing...
Massive Warm-Up This Week For West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – After such a cold weekend Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict major weather changes to our area. Warm southerly winds will push in warmer air all through the week causing high temperatures to soar above normal as we head into the new year. Afternoon highs will jump close to 10 degrees over the next […]
spectrumnews1.com
How to keep your home safe, warm in a storm
CLEVELAND — Shawn Toth owns Sure Temp Services and Mechanical. He said you can prevent some heating problems in a storm by clearing snow away from your exhaust. The exhaust kit has “do not block“ on it for a reason. “This is what you want to do...
Fox 19
A sunny but cold Christmas ahead of Monday snow
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until NOON on Christmas Day as wind chills could get as low as -15°. Christmas Day will have...
More cold, wind and snow into Christmas Day with minor improvements
What to expect for the rest of the holiday weekend? In short, expect subtle improvements. Yes, it is still gusty and awfully cold this Christmas Eve, but it will not be as cold as Friday afternoon.
richlandsource.com
Ohio issues fifth and final winter storm status update
COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor for winter weather systems that may impact Ohio and coordinate with federal, state and local partners as needed. The Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers continue to patrol the roadways and assist stranded motorists and the Ohio Department of Transportation continues...
Winter Storm Elliott leaves its mark on Northeast Ohio, delivering high winds, cold temps before Christmas
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winter Storm Elliott slammed through Northeast Ohio the past few days, delivering snow, high winds and bitter temperatures while causing a deadly pileup on the Ohio Turnpike and canceling dozens of flights at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Thousands of residents across the state lost power for...
Frozen, bursting pipes causing damage across NE Ohio — how to prevent it
The owner of Urban Kutz barber shop got the call on Christmas morning -- busted pipes believed to be from an apartment above his business on Detroit Avenue were creating an indoor waterfall and causing major flooding.
Burst pipe forces local business to close
An excessive amount of water due to a burst pipe is forcing Trumbull Family Fitness to close.
National Weather Service: Seiche on Lake Erie brings water levels to all-time low
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The National Weather Service is reporting a seiche on Lake Erie. The water level on the western basin of Lake Erie near Toledo broke the all-time lowest level ever recorded, the agency said. It noted that the level is still dropping. A seiche is a standing wave twirling in a body of water, according to the National Ocean Center.
Northeast Ohio ski resort opens for the season
Brutally cold temperatures have kept many people indoors recently, but many are excited to hit the ski trails now that the Boston Mills Brandywine Ski Resort is open for the season.
Blizzard Warning now in effect in Northeast Ohio
Blizzard Warning is now in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday in Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Ashtabula counties, according to the National Weather Service.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland apartment residents with no heat, no water now have nowhere to live
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland apartment residents were given mandatory orders to temporarily evacuate after first dealing with no heat and now no water. For the property to make things right, it must have residents vacate because they can’t stay there with no running water. Overland Properties did install...
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND extends time of Winter Storm Warning (39 zones) till Dec 24, 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/QsSumRuiKf https://t.co/EW6H2WZZdS. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
wpde.com
Saturday Weather Update: Thousands across Carolinas wake up with no power on Christmas Eve
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thousands across the Carolinas woke up with no power on Christmas Eve, mostly due to downed and damaged powerlines from high winds spawned by a bone-chilling arctic blast moving across the country. As of 4:30 p.m., Duke Energy's power outage map showed there were 2,477...
Death of Princeton student from Euclid ruled a suicide, Southwest CEO apologizes for travel chaos, what to do for an Akron boil water advisory
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Content Warning: This newscast includes content related to death by suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling, please...
Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
72-year-old assisted living resident believed to have died outside, stuck in frigid weather
A 72-year-old resident of an assisted living facility was found dead outside the building, and is believed to have died while stuck outdoors in frigid temperatures.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland residents of low-income apartment devastated after Christmas Eve flood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second time in a month, the residents of the Winton Manor apartments in Downtown Cleveland reached out to the 19 Troubleshooter team devastated over their current living conditions. Last time, they told us ongoing renovations had led to periods without heat and hot water.
Knox Pages
Ohio issues Christmas Eve weather update; I-75 closed in SW Ohio
COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (Ohio EMA) continues to monitor the winter weather system that is impacting Ohio and coordination with federal, state and local partners. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers continue to patrol the roadways to assist stranded motorists and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT)...
