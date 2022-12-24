Read full article on original website
charles Carlin
4d ago
WTF what position is he going to play the guy is a joke this whole thing has to be a publicity stunt it's shameful that the Cleveland organization is doing this the fans are going suffer for this I would start rooting for some other team
Reply(1)
11
TheScotchfather
4d ago
He just wants to play drop the soap in the locker room 😂😂😂😂😂😂
Reply(1)
19
AP_002006.2b27ce3997bf420fb6c56ac7da50e799.2123
4d ago
He is an absolute “zero”, good choice on jersey number…..
Reply(1)
12
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
One Of The Most Haunted Road In The World Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
5 Must-Try Burger Restaurants in ClevelandTourineCleveland, OH
Related
Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed
Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision. Mary Kay Cabot of... The post Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Browns fine, bench Myles Garrett over a disciplinary issue: coach
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Stefanski proved on Saturday that he won’t play favorites. He benched Myles Garrett for the first drive of the Browns’ 17-10 loss to the Saints on Saturday for a disciplinary reason, stating “that was just a team thing. That was my decision.”
Yardbarker
Former Cleveland Browns Quarterback Heading to the College Football Coaching Ranks
Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Charlie Frye is making a move to the college football coaching ranks. According to a report, Frye is heading to be the offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic University. Frye will be joining Tom Herman's staff. Frye was with the Browns from 2005-07 after being a third-round...
Russell Wilson Is 'Officially in the Doghouse' After He and Ciara Face Off in 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser
It's Team Ciara vs. Team Russell Wilson in an exclusive new clip from the couple's appearance on Carpool Karaoke!. In a new teaser clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Ciara, 36, and Russell, 34, are preparing for their drive when the hilarious couple gets into a squabble about who gets the driver's seat.
TMZ.com
Terry Bradshaw's 'Bradshaw Bunch' Won't Return Due to 2nd Cancer Diagnosis
Terry Bradshaw's family show, "The Bradshaw Bunch," won't be returning for a 3rd season, TMZ has learned, and the reason has to do with Terry's health. Production sources tell TMZ ... the E! show was renewed for a third season and filming was supposed to begin last March, but around that time Terry informed producers he had a serious health condition, which demanded his full attention.
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
ETOnline.com
Tom Brady Reacts to Spending Christmas Without His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Split
Tom Brady opened up about spending Christmas alone after his split from wife Gisele Bündchen earlier this year, telling sportscaster Jim Gray this holiday season will be a "new experience" for him. "It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm going to have to learn...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Left Speechless By Eli Manning's Rap Song
Lil Wayne was left speechless by Eli Manning’s rap song, and had the chance to lend his critique to the former New York Giants quarterback’s mic skills. Weezy appeared as a special guest on ESPN’s Manningcast broadcast of his beloved Green Bay Packers’ regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams alongside Eli and Peyton Manning on Monday night (December 19).
Dan Patrick explains ESPN departure: 'I'm going to leave it'
Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Dan Patrick was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast” and explained his departure from ESPN and realizing the important things in life.
Jim Leonhard a Possibility as Next Cleveland Browns Defensive Coordinator?
Cleveland Browns could soon be looking for a new defensive coordinator, perhaps it's former Browns player Jim Leonhard
Report: Multiple Names to Watch for Browns Defensive Coordinator job
According to a report, a few names are to watch for the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator job if it were to happen. Jim Leonard and Karl Scott among the names to watch.
NFL World Reacts To Jets' Starting Quarterback Decision
The New York Jets will have a new starting quarterback in Week 17. According to multiple reports, doctors have cleared Mike White for contact and he's expected to start next Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. White had to miss this past week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after he couldn't...
Yardbarker
Baker Mayfield Having 'Fun' as Rams Quarterback
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield has been through a lot, from being traded away from the Cleveland Browns, the franchise that drafted No. 1 overall, to being let go after going 1-4 as the starter for the Carolina Panthers, who received him in that trade. Now, Mayfield is three...
Popculture
Football Player Engaged to Teammate's Ex
A former Australian rules football player is getting married. Daniel Venables went to Instagram to announce his engagement to Scherri-Lee Biggs. The photo shows Venagles and Biggs embracing while Biggs is showing off the ring. And in the post, Biggs wrote, "Christmas came early this year. Forever isn't enough with you."
Yardbarker
Browns DE Myles Garrett Didn't Start Against Saints for Disciplinary Reasons
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett had a rarity on Christmas Eve when he did not start against the New Orleans Saints. Due to disciplinary reasoning, Garrett was held out of the first drive against New Orleans, while Chase Winovich filled in for him. Garrett missed a practice last week,...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 12/27: Myles Disciplined, Stefanski Questioned, and Mugs with Hokey Sayings
My daughter watches her father’s example of grabbing onto the “glass half empty” philosophy of life, well-earned through 20+ years of obsessively following the Browns, and has consciously chosen to go in the other direction. She acquires t-shirts, coffee mugs and other items with upbeat phrases which she actually embraces. They bear slogans like “Choose happiness,” and she consciously chooses to try to embody them. She inspires me, which is the opposite of how our relationship is supposed to work.
Browns Digest Week 17 Staff Picks
The Browns Digest staff picks are in for the New Year's slate of games and our staff has an upset in the game against the Washington Commanders.
Video: Mayhem Breaks Out In Detroit After Magic Big Man Moe Wagner Gets Knocked Out From Punch In The Head
Moe Wagner gets knocked out in wild mid-game altercation.
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dead at age 45
Former fighter Stephan Bonnar, who played a significant role in the UFC's growth into the dominant promotion in mixed martial arts, has died, UFC announced. He was 45.Bonnar, who was inducted into the UFC's Hall of Fame in 2013, died Thursday from "presumed heart complications while at work," according to a statement from UFC on Saturday. No further details were released.Bonnar, who originally was from Indiana, hadn't fought in the UFC since 2014, and he went just 8-6 during seven years with the promotion.He was a contestant in 2005 on the first season of "The Ultimate Fighter," the UFC's long-running...
MMAmania.com
Daniel Cormier breaks down list of fighters that may have ducked Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev is looking to get back into the cage as soon as possible, but is once again having a hard time finding an opponent who will sign on the dotted line. It’s a regular complaint for the Chechen powerhouse, who plowed through the competition at 170 and 185 in his first few fights with the UFC. After that fast start with multiple bouts over several months, the roster woke up to the danger he represented. Since then each bout has become a slow and painful affair to set up.
Comments / 31