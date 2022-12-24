ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

How to get a free ride home on NYE along the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Farah & Farah is doing their part to make sure you get home safely after raising a glass of bubbly to celebrate the new year. The law firm is announcing its return of Farah & Farah’s Safe Ride Home Program by offering thousands of free Uber and taxi rides for the 8th annual New Year’s Eve (NYE) Safe Rides.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

'I'm going to lose my job' | Airline passengers look to buses, trains as JAX flight cancellations continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tuesday brought another day of 40+ delays and 15+ cancellations at Jacksonville International Airport. It has some folks looking at other options. "It feels like not a movie, but like a series because you have to go through all these steps," said Emanuel Pagan while waiting for a bus at the Greyhound station in downtown Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Woman dies after car crashes into Jacksonville church

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after a car she was a passenger in crashed into a church hitting a concrete pillar. The woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle after the car slammed into Redemption Church, 2000 Lane Ave. S just after midnight Tuesday, according to Jacksonville police. The driver, who also was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Georgia man dies in two-vehicle wreck on A1A, US 17 in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 26-year-old Kingsland, Georgia man is dead after Nassau County deputies say he ran a red light and struck another car Tuesday at the SR 200, US 17 intersection at about 2:15 a.m. He was traveling northbound on US 17 and ran the light striking a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on SR 200. The driver of the second vehicle, driving by a 31-year-old Middleburg man, was not injured, according to a Florida Highway Patrol new release.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville says the Taliban knows where relatives are hiding in Afghanistan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sayed Hashimi needs help getting his relatives out of Afghanistan; either get them to the United States or migrate them to Pakistan. At this point, Hashimi is pleading for the government or organizations to do something. For 10 years, his father-in-law and brother-in-law assisted the US Army. Ever since the Islamic fundamentalist group took control of the country, Hashimi's relatives have been hiding. He said they go house-to-house seeking refuge. As of Tuesday, he said the Taliban caught on to their whereabouts.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

