Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida pilot reports five silent 'blacked-out' objects moving in formationRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man arrested on Christmas Eve for threatening victim with firearm, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Former Fleming Island High football player declares for NFL draftTony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Jacksonville’s Celestial Farms to close permanently on Jan. 1Debra FineJacksonville, FL
Florida witness photographs cigar-shaped object that quickly fadedRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Related
NYE Events: Fireworks, parties and toasts around the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another year has come and gone. Doesn't time fly?. As we prepare to enter the new year, there are dozens of celebrations planned all around the First Coast. Firework displays, parties and much more will be happening this weekend. Here's a list of where you can...
How to get a free ride home on NYE along the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Farah & Farah is doing their part to make sure you get home safely after raising a glass of bubbly to celebrate the new year. The law firm is announcing its return of Farah & Farah’s Safe Ride Home Program by offering thousands of free Uber and taxi rides for the 8th annual New Year’s Eve (NYE) Safe Rides.
After nearly 85 years, San Marco Theatre says it's closing for good
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Citing low attendance, changes following the COVID pandemic and shifting audience behavior, the San Marco Theatre announced Wednesday that it's closing for good. The 84-year-old cinema made the announcement on its Facebook page. "Dear Friends & Neighbors, After eighty-four and a half years, the San Marco...
What was that unusual cloud at sunrise along the First Coast?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wednesday morning at sunrise in the eastern sky of the First Coast it looked like someone with an absurdly large pen signed a doctors signature in our sky in cursive. A swirl pattern of clouds was seen reflecting off the rising sun over the ocean. What was it?
Parking, lost bags & cancellations: Tips for flying on the 'worst travel day'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over the past 3 days, more than 20 flights have been cancelled per day. Buckle up. December 27 is the nation’s worst day to travel, according to AAA. By 5 a.m., four flights were already cancelled on December 27th out of Jacksonville International Airport. All four are Southwest flights.
After days of cancellations, passengers losing patience with Southwest Airlines
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Christmas has passed, and holiday traffic is dying down but there’s still some people who are having issues getting to their destination. According to FlightAware Southwest Airlines has over 2500 cancelled flights today. “I’ve flew on southwest for many years and I never experienced such...
The pig that was attacked by dogs in Jacksonville now living at a rescue farm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In September, a pig was attacked by a dog on the northside. Neighbors say there was more than one pig roaming around for hours. When Jacksonville Sheriff's Office showed up, they say one pig's injuries were severe and they worried he might have to be put down.
'I'm going to lose my job' | Airline passengers look to buses, trains as JAX flight cancellations continue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tuesday brought another day of 40+ delays and 15+ cancellations at Jacksonville International Airport. It has some folks looking at other options. "It feels like not a movie, but like a series because you have to go through all these steps," said Emanuel Pagan while waiting for a bus at the Greyhound station in downtown Jacksonville.
Customers wait hours in rental car lines at Jacksonville International Airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With so many flight cancellations, many passengers are looking into other options to make it to their destinations. That is leading to long lines at the car rental counters where people are looking to book vehicles. Travelers at Jacksonville International Airport say they waited more than...
First Coast News
Jacksonville man accused of filming men in bathroom at Home Depot on Atlantic Blvd
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 25-year-old man was arrested after he told police he filmed people in the men's bathroom at Home Depot on Atlantic Boulevard, according to report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. According to a police report, a JSO officer spoke with two people in the appliance section...
Passengers stranded with hotels filling up as flights canceled at JAX Airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of Southwest flights were canceled at the Jacksonville International Airport, leaving some passengers waiting in line for hours to reschedule. Those left stranded found hotels quickly filling up. Carrie Oakley came to Jacksonville to see family for Christmas. She was supposed to leave on Monday...
Second floor collapses at warehouse on Jacksonville's Northside, per JFRD
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No injuries have been reported after the second floor of a warehouse building collapsed on Jacksonville's Northside. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says the building is located at 1 Imerson Park Blvd. The second floor collapsed inside one of the warehouse units, officials say. Structural...
Woman dies after car crashes into Jacksonville church
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after a car she was a passenger in crashed into a church hitting a concrete pillar. The woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle after the car slammed into Redemption Church, 2000 Lane Ave. S just after midnight Tuesday, according to Jacksonville police. The driver, who also was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Father of Haleigh Cummings was arrested: How he grabbed headlines 13 years ago when she vanished
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — If someone reached for a deputy's gun, that case could possibly make the the news -- but it's not guaranteed. This case, however, involved Ronald Cummings, and because of his story, it was certain to make headlines. He is the father of Haleigh Cummings, who...
First Coast News
New footage shows moments before man armed with air rifle was shot by Jacksonville police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Newly-released bodyworn camera footage shows the moments before a Jacksonville man was shot by officers in the 3600 block of College Place on December 13. It was an incident shut down an area surrounding the Dreamette in Murray Hill for hours. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says...
Georgia man dies in two-vehicle wreck on A1A, US 17 in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 26-year-old Kingsland, Georgia man is dead after Nassau County deputies say he ran a red light and struck another car Tuesday at the SR 200, US 17 intersection at about 2:15 a.m. He was traveling northbound on US 17 and ran the light striking a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on SR 200. The driver of the second vehicle, driving by a 31-year-old Middleburg man, was not injured, according to a Florida Highway Patrol new release.
First Coast News
Since Prince Holland's murder, Crime Stoppers only received four tips
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Prince Holland's murder on December 3 in Moncrief shook the city of Jacksonville. He was in a car after leaving football tryouts when he and two others were shot. The Sheriff and Mayor soon after condemned the violence. City leaders hoped someone would speak up. However,...
Jacksonville says the Taliban knows where relatives are hiding in Afghanistan
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sayed Hashimi needs help getting his relatives out of Afghanistan; either get them to the United States or migrate them to Pakistan. At this point, Hashimi is pleading for the government or organizations to do something. For 10 years, his father-in-law and brother-in-law assisted the US Army. Ever since the Islamic fundamentalist group took control of the country, Hashimi's relatives have been hiding. He said they go house-to-house seeking refuge. As of Tuesday, he said the Taliban caught on to their whereabouts.
First Coast News
Only 4 tips received in death of 13-year-old in Jacksonville
There have been no new tips for weeks. Prince Holland's family is struggling this Christmas season with no new leads.
First Coast News
Jacksonville police: Man found dead in locked car, no foul play suspected
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in 30's was found dead inside of a locked car Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police forced entry into the car, which was parked in the 1400 block of Van Buren Street, and pronounced him dead on the scene. Police do...
Comments / 0