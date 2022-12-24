JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sayed Hashimi needs help getting his relatives out of Afghanistan; either get them to the United States or migrate them to Pakistan. At this point, Hashimi is pleading for the government or organizations to do something. For 10 years, his father-in-law and brother-in-law assisted the US Army. Ever since the Islamic fundamentalist group took control of the country, Hashimi's relatives have been hiding. He said they go house-to-house seeking refuge. As of Tuesday, he said the Taliban caught on to their whereabouts.

