ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Manchester City v Liverpool: Police appeal after girl, 15, injured at football match

A 15-year-old girl was hurt in a "malicious attack" when a pint cup filled with coins was thrown during a football match, police have said. Greater Manchester Police said the incident happened at about 20:25 GMT in the Etihad Stadium at the EFL Cup tie between Manchester City and Liverpool on 22 December.
BBC

Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao

Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy