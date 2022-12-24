ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin reveals how much lottery revenue will save homeowners

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The average homeowner in Wisconsin is expected to save more than $200 on their property taxes this year, thanks to revenue generated by the state’s lottery. On Wednesday, the Department of Revenue revealed this year the average credit on property tax bills will be $213;...
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I turn left on red in Wisconsin? It depends

(WTVO) — Most drivers know that certain stoplights allow them to turn right on red, but they may not know that they can turn left on red too, sometimes. While Wisconsin drivers can turn left on red at stop lights, it is only in certain situations, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The state says […]
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Door County gift shop left covered in ice after winter storm

GILLS ROCK, Wis. (WFRV) – The massive winter storm that hit most of the country this past week left its mark on a northeast Wisconsin gift shop in Door County. The Simply Scandinavian gift shop in Gills Rock was left covered in ice that built up over days of high winds and waves, and posted the astonishing pictures on its Facebook page.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
seehafernews.com

Cold Weather Tips From Wisconsin Public Service

With frigid weather in this weekend’s forecast, Wisconsin Public Service in Green Bay offers some winter tips to keep yourself and your family safe and warm. Only use newer models with features like automatic shut-off. Keep it at least 6 feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets, plug heaters into the wall, not into extension cords or power strips and place space heaters on a flat surface away from children and pets.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Power outages in southeast Wisconsin; We Energies tracking closely

MILWAUKEE - We Energies and its dozens of crews are tracking power outages throughout southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 23. As of 4 p.m., the We Energies Outage Map shows there were outages affecting 2,626 customers. Report outages. If your power is out, you should avoid any downed wires. We...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Gov. Evers announces $5 million investment into rural transit

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers, together with WisDOT, announced Tuesday that 44 agencies that provide transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities in rural areas of Wisconsin will benefit from more than $5 million in state and federal funds in 2023. “Whether it’s getting to and from...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Gov. Walz signs executive order for emergency relief for fuel transportation

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order Wednesday to provide emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting fuel in Minnesota. This order helps address the high demand for propane with the start of winter and recent powerful storms in Minnesota. “Households...
MINNESOTA STATE
UPMATTERS

Guy Fieri tabs this northern Wisconsin diner as best restaurant in state

MASON, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri is spilling his secrets about the best restaurant in Wisconsin. According to the King of Flavortown, Delta Diner in Mason is Guy Fieri’s favorite restaurant in the state of Wisconsin. Delta Diner is everything you’d...
MASON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Expert shares advice for helping birds during winter months

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- There’s nothing more exciting during the winter months than spotting a vibrant cardinal or bluejay at your bird feeder, but certain seeds and foods can make a difference in a bird’s well-being. The right kinds of food can help the birds stay warm during...
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Snowmobile clubs face challenges after opening trails for the season

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - “It’s going to be a challenging year,” says Gary Hilgendorf, a groomer with the Knight Owls Snowmobile Club. Of the 20,000 miles of snowmobile trails in Wisconsin, the Knight Owls Snowmobile Club maintain 120 miles. After opening their trails just days ago, they’re already facing significant challenges thanks to mother nature.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin truckers battle fierce winds; 'you’re driving a billboard'

RICHFIELD, Wis. - Gusty winds and blowing snow are giving truck drivers a workout. This, as some race to get those last shipments in before Christmas. While southeast Wisconsin did not get all the snow that was initially anticipated, the relentless winds have lived up to and exceeded expectations. "Lot...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Austin

ERCOT underestimates Thursday night's electric demand ahead of cold Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — We are looking at some very cold temperatures here in Central Texas over the next 12 hours, and if Thursday night was any indication, we do not have a firm idea of how much demand for electricity there will be, besides "a lot." Thursday night, ERCOT missed the forecasted demand by as much as 10,000 megawatts at some points.
TEXAS STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Minnesota minimum-wage adjusted for inflation

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation. The new rates will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Large employers – with annual gross revenues of at least $500,000 – must pay at least $10.59 an hour. Small employers –...
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

More snow expected to arrive this evening

IOWA (KGAN) — A clipper system will move through eastern Iowa this evening bringing with it more accumulating snow to the region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this evening and will run until noon on Monday. Snow will begin to impact eastern Iowa around 6 p.m. this...
IOWA STATE
pipestonestar.com

Road update from MNDot-Sat., Dec. 24, 8:00 a.m.

WILLMAR, Minn. – (8:00 a.m.) Following an evening of strong winds, and blowing and drifting snow which created blizzard conditions, combined with stranded vehicles, most state highways in southwest Minnesota are impassable this morning. Vehicles that were stranded during the blizzard require towing so that MnDOT can get to the roads and clear them. Travelers who ventured out on closed roads this morning and became stranded have made the situation worse.
MINNESOTA STATE

