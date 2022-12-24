Read full article on original website
State Task Force Getting Closer to Identifying What Reparations Look Like
The California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans will be conducting its last meeting of 2022 on Wednesday, Dec. 14, and Thursday, Dec. 15, at Oakland City Hall Chambers located at 1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza adjacent to 14th Street. The start time is 9...
KTVU FOX 2
4 homeless men die in Santa Clara County in a single day
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Santa Clara County says four people who were homeless died in a single day on Tuesday. Each year, about 250 people die on the streets of San Jose. With more cold and rainy weather expected, the county says it's activating emergency procedures at least until Thursday night.
sfstandard.com
Watch: SF Drug & Homeless Nonprofits Given Huge Amounts of Money in 2022
As the year draws to a close, San Franciscans are hopeful that 2023 will bring solutions to the two major shadows cast over the city: homelessness and drug addiction. Despite the topics being front-and-center in the local and national conversation about San Francisco, many residents feel that no discernible change has been made in addressing the issues.
postnewsgroup.com
City Council Moves to OK Establishment of Public Bank for Oakland, East Bay
The City of Oakland took another step toward establishing the Public Bank of the East Bay. The Oakland Finance and Management Committee voted to approve forwarding District 3 Councilmember Carroll Fife’s resolution to the City Council meeting on Dec. 20, 2022, with the intent for the City of Oakland, in collaboration with Alameda County, City of Berkeley and City of Richmond, and additional cities as interested, to establish the bank.
Girls, ages 5 and 1, murdered in San Francisco identified
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young girls who were found dead inside their San Francisco home were identified in court documents filed on Wednesday. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam for the deaths of 1-year-old “Paragon A.” and 5-year-old “Justice A.,” according to a criminal complaint. The […]
New stimulus program gives families up to $1,500 each month
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Yolo County, you may know that Yolo County has the highest rate of poverty in California with over 20.9% of residents living in poverty rate in California.
PLANetizen
Black Wealth Builders Fund Supports Black Homeownership
A new loan fund in the San Francisco Bay Area is creating a new model for supporting Black homeownership by offering zero-interest loans to help Black households make the down payment on a home, which is often a major stumbling block for new homebuyers. Frances Nguyen reports on the story for Next City.
hospitalitytech.com
San Francisco Bakery Pilots Driverless Delivery
Driverless technology company Faction Technology Inc., has teamed up with its first partner, Cocola Bakery, to offer driverless delivery to portions of the San Francisco Bay Area. Since July the bakery has been using Faction to deliver to its customers around the metro region. Deliveries are made in lightweight, electric...
KRON4
Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out
KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/. Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/. Man hurls racist rant towards two Asians at San Mateo …. Incident happened Dec. 24. Pittsburg boxing gym’s toy drive exceeds expectations …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Grandmother killed in...
kion546.com
Southwest flight cancellations causing chaos for many travelers in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Just after Christmas weekend, many frustrated and angry passengers are scrambling to find new flights after numerous cancellations on Southwest Airlines. In a press release, Southwest Airlines said it is trying to deal with the wide-scale disruption by repositioning crews and its fleet. Mineta San Jose...
Bay Area crab season is finally here, with a catch
Get your leg crackers and bibs out, San Francisco — it’s time for crab. The commercial crab fishing season has arrived after months of delays, but tracking down a crab for dinner may still be a challenge. On Dec. 31, the crab fishing waters south of the Sonoma-Mendocino county line near Gualala will open to commercial fishing, but with only half the normal capacity for traps. ...
San Jose airport rebrand ticks off commissioners
The San Jose airport’s decision to rebrand has exposed a rift between airport leadership and the commission that advises on changes at the South Bay’s sky hub. In a Dec. 14 informational memo to the San Jose City Council, Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport Director of Aviation John Aitken announced the airport will... The post San Jose airport rebrand ticks off commissioners appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Oakland-bound Southwest flight diverted back to Honolulu following passenger disturbance
HONOLULU -- A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu bound for Oakland was turned around mid-flight and returned to Honolulu following a disturbance inside the passenger cabin, the airline said.A FlightAware tracker showed Southwest Flight 2050 left Honolulu just after 5 p.m. local time and turned around about an hour and 45 minutes later, arriving back at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just before 9 p.m.The airline told Hawaii News Now the Oakland-bound flight was turned around because of the "behavior of customers." A spokesperson told KPIX 5 in an email the flight returned to Honolulu "due to a conflict between...
SF man arrested in Pacifica after being busted with over 550 ounces of marijuana
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Monday after officers discovered he was in possession of over 550 ounces of cultivated marijuana and a “large quantity” of US currency, the Pacifica Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. San Francisco resident Salvador Macieli, 25, was arrested on the 300 block of Firecrest Avenue […]
Texas couple opting to drive 27 hours back home from Bay Area amid Southwest nightmare
"I just don't trust them to get us over there by Saturday": A Texas man says he and his wife are giving up on Southwest after days waiting to get on a flight, and opting to drive 27 hours back home to Houston from San Jose.
Atmospheric river pummels North Bay causing flash flooding, leaving cars stranded
From flooded roadways to power outages, the Bay Area's strongest storm of the season dumped several inches of rain across the region early Tuesday morning.
Christmas death outside San Jose hospital being investigated
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An investigation has been launched into the death of a man who was found outside of a hospital in San Jose on Christmas. Deputies with the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unresponsive man lying on the ground outside the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center at […]
Silicon Valley cement plant could shut down for good
An embattled cement plant near Cupertino might lose its permit to operate next year. The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously this month to start a process to consider revoking or amending Lehigh Southwest Cement Company’s use permit. The decision comes roughly a month after the company announced it would permanently shut down its cement kiln at its 3,510-acre Permanente Quarry and Cement Plant. Lehigh is the only cement manufacturer in the Bay Area. It currently operates as a cement distribution location.
Woman sues Apple after she allegedly faced discrimination and death threats
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Apple Inc. is facing a suit from a former employee who alleges she faced discrimination and harassment while working with the tech giant, according to the complaint filed in San Mateo County Court last week. Jayna Whitt filed the suit on Dec. 20, and the complaint lists allegations of […]
newsnationnow.com
California county to ban background checks for housing
(NewsNation) — One California county has become the first in the country to ban landlords from doing criminal background checks on prospective renters. Officials in Alameda County, which covers much of the eastern part of the San Francisco Bay Area —including Oakland — voted to adopt a Fair Chance housing ordinance barring landlords from using criminal records when considering prospective tenants.
