ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecilton, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

No injuries reported in early morning Pasadena house fire

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — Emergency crews responded to a fire in Anne Arundel County on Wednesday morning. The scene is located at the 600 block of Dover Road in Pasadena. As of 9:00AM, the fire was under control. "Fire crews did an excellent job getting a quick...
PASADENA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Massive fire destroys Howard County home Tuesday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Howard County home was destroyed by massive flames on Tuesday afternoon. Howard County Fire Department was assisted By Mongomery County Fire Department to put out the intense fire on the 8600 block of Rose Lane in Jessup. Crews arrived with fire ripping through the structure...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Row home up in flames in Fed Hill

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Fire Crews are battling a fire in the 100 block of East Churchill Street. Crews arrived to the scene with heavy smoke showing from a two-story row home. Light Street is blocked from East Hamburg to East Montgomery Streets. Commuters should find an alternate...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pedestrian killed in fatal Christmas morning crash identified

Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead early Christmas morning. According to police, officers responded to the scene December 25 at about 3:30 a.m. near Church Street and Liberty Terrace in Brooklyn Park. Officers learned that a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Body found in wooded area in Dundalk, police say

DUNDALK, Md. — A body was found Tuesday morning in a wooded area of Dundalk, Baltimore County police told 11 News. County police said officers were called around 10 a.m. to the intersection of Center Place and Willow Spring Road, where a body was discovered in a wooded area.
DUNDALK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man ejected from car in single-vehicle Harford County crash

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal Harford County Crash. According to police, the crash occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning near MD Route 136 near Churchville, Maryland . According to a preliminary investigation, an Acura TL, driven by Bryan Nunez, 25, was traveling north...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
fox29.com

Delaware State Police: Man arrested for breaking into 8 businesses in one week

PHILADELPHIA - Delaware State Police have arrested a man who they say committed armed robbery at multiple businesses in the state over a span of one week. The agency says 37-year-old Keith Davila of Newport, Delaware, was arrested for multiple burglaries and robberies in a crime spree that began on December 21 and ended on December 27.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Update: Bear man identified as possible homicide victim

Delaware State Police have identified the man who was found in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound Christmas night in the Glasgow area. 24-year-old Kevin Love of Bear was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night. Troopers were dispatched to what was initially reported as a possible fatal crash...
BEAR, DE
Nottingham MD

Crash with injuries reported in Perry Hall

PERRY HALL, MD—Crews responded to a crash in the Perry Hall area on Monday afternoon. The accident was reported at around 1 p.m. in the area of Philadelphia Road at Cowenton Avenue (21128). Injuries were reported in the crash, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. There has...
PERRY HALL, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy