Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
Delaware witness says triangular object hovered over nearby fieldRoger MarshDelaware State
In 2010, a pregnant 15-year-old girl vanished after she refused to get an abortion. Where is Janteyl Johnson?Fatim HemrajNewark, DE
What is Wilmington, Delaware Known For?East Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
No injuries reported in early morning Pasadena house fire
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — Emergency crews responded to a fire in Anne Arundel County on Wednesday morning. The scene is located at the 600 block of Dover Road in Pasadena. As of 9:00AM, the fire was under control. "Fire crews did an excellent job getting a quick...
foxbaltimore.com
Massive fire destroys Howard County home Tuesday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Howard County home was destroyed by massive flames on Tuesday afternoon. Howard County Fire Department was assisted By Mongomery County Fire Department to put out the intense fire on the 8600 block of Rose Lane in Jessup. Crews arrived with fire ripping through the structure...
foxbaltimore.com
Row home up in flames in Fed Hill
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Fire Crews are battling a fire in the 100 block of East Churchill Street. Crews arrived to the scene with heavy smoke showing from a two-story row home. Light Street is blocked from East Hamburg to East Montgomery Streets. Commuters should find an alternate...
fox29.com
Delaware County family loses everything in Christmas Eve house fire
BROOMALL, Pa. - A Delaware County family lost everything in a devastating house fire on Christmas Eve. Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Cedar Grove Road in Broomall around 1 a.m. for reports of a house fire. "The flames were just unbelievable, and it was above the roof...
foxbaltimore.com
Pedestrian killed in fatal Christmas morning crash identified
Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead early Christmas morning. According to police, officers responded to the scene December 25 at about 3:30 a.m. near Church Street and Liberty Terrace in Brooklyn Park. Officers learned that a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was...
Harford County man killed in overnight crash
A Harford County man died after crashing while driving at "a high rate of speed" in the Churchville area overnight.
foxbaltimore.com
POLICE: Man shot in the leg in Southwest Baltimore, taken to local hospital for treatment
Police are investigating a Southwest Baltimore shooting that left one man injured on Tuesday night. At approximately 10:32PM, officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Westmount Court to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the location, they observed a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to...
Wbaltv.com
Body found in wooded area in Dundalk, police say
DUNDALK, Md. — A body was found Tuesday morning in a wooded area of Dundalk, Baltimore County police told 11 News. County police said officers were called around 10 a.m. to the intersection of Center Place and Willow Spring Road, where a body was discovered in a wooded area.
foxbaltimore.com
Man ejected from car in single-vehicle Harford County crash
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal Harford County Crash. According to police, the crash occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning near MD Route 136 near Churchville, Maryland . According to a preliminary investigation, an Acura TL, driven by Bryan Nunez, 25, was traveling north...
foxbaltimore.com
Investigation continues after dirt biker critically injured in West Baltimore crash
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — The investigation into a West Baltimore crash involving a car and dirt bike Tuesday night is ongoing, according to Baltimore Police. The crash left the dirt bike rider unconscious and critically injured. By Wednesday, a department spokesperson said the dirt biker’s condition had improved to...
Speeding Driver Killed After Crashing, Ejected From Vehicle In Maryland: State Police
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early on Wednesday morning in Harford County, state police announced.Street resident Bryan Nunez, 25, was killed in Churchville at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 after crashing his Acura TL on Route 136 near Asbury Road, according to of…
foxbaltimore.com
Fire crews extinguishing burning debris from underneath train at Penn Station
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Fire crews are extinguishing burning debris from under an Amtrak train, according to authorities. The crews are now working at 1515 N Charles St to put out any lingering fire from under the train. Trains are still visibly moving on other tracks at the...
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify body found in North Baltimore, cause of death ruled a homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have identified the body of a male found in North Baltimore on Monday morning. At approximately 11:57AM, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Falls Road to investigate a dead body. When officers arrived at the location, they found an unidentified dead male. The...
Fixture In Baltimore County Ravaged By House Fire Days Before Chrismas
Support was surging for a Baltimore County family who lost their house in a fire two days before Christmas. Krista Trahan, the Co-Director of the Baltimore County Child Advocacy Center, and her children, Sophia and Harrison, all made it out of the home safely with their dog, Winston, according to a GoFundMe page.
fox29.com
Delaware State Police: Man arrested for breaking into 8 businesses in one week
PHILADELPHIA - Delaware State Police have arrested a man who they say committed armed robbery at multiple businesses in the state over a span of one week. The agency says 37-year-old Keith Davila of Newport, Delaware, was arrested for multiple burglaries and robberies in a crime spree that began on December 21 and ended on December 27.
foxbaltimore.com
Police search for suspect's vehicle in connection to fatal hit and run in Anne Arundel Co.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are searching for a the driver of a vehicle believed to be connected to a fatal hit and run in Anne Arundel County early on Wednesday Morning, according to Maryland State Police Department. Police say at around 1:55 a.m., troopers were sent to the area...
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Bear man identified as possible homicide victim
Delaware State Police have identified the man who was found in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound Christmas night in the Glasgow area. 24-year-old Kevin Love of Bear was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night. Troopers were dispatched to what was initially reported as a possible fatal crash...
Nottingham MD
Crash with injuries reported in Perry Hall
PERRY HALL, MD—Crews responded to a crash in the Perry Hall area on Monday afternoon. The accident was reported at around 1 p.m. in the area of Philadelphia Road at Cowenton Avenue (21128). Injuries were reported in the crash, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. There has...
foxbaltimore.com
Police seek to identify two individuals seen at Mondawmin train station fatal shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are looking to identify two individuals who were seen during the time of the fatal shooting at the Mondawmin train station, according to the Baltimore City Police Department. Police say, on December 26, at around 5:03 p.m., 20-year-old Caleb Thompson was shot and killed inside...
Comments / 0