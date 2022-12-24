yeah as crooked as these Missouri Government employees are who handle funding plus those giving contracts to donors, I doubt that the people in need of recovery assistance and those Recovery Health and mental Health Centers will ever see any of it! Guess the discrimination against disabled victims by certain charitable organizations like Salvation Army isn't important without enough political funding kick backs to follow through so he drops the complaint!
the money will not be well managed. it's extortion from the drug manufacturers. go after the doctors that prescribe the prescription. that's the start. wait you would never hurt a doctor.
Wow one thing he did for all his time in office, now he wants a pat on the back, collecting a few dollars, but not mentioning the thousands he wasted in foolish lawsuits
Comments / 36