wymt.com

Water restored after nearly a week

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Water is coming back on gradually for families across Eastern Kentucky, after they have lived without it for several days following freezing temperatures that tore through our region. For nearly a week, Wilma Kidd says she hasn’t been able to do dishes, laundry, or even...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Cold weather causing water issues throughout Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Severe cold weather has caused water issues throughout Kentucky. A water main break happened Saturday at the corner of Rose and Vine. The break caused the road to buckle. Crews blocked the area off for days to make repairs. That location has mostly reopened, but the left...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Group of moms urges Ky. lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Kentucky mothers gathered at the State Capitol Wednesday to urge lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana. Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis spent the morning installing a public display. The group is hoping the cannabis conversation will be front and center during the upcoming legislative session.
KENTUCKY STATE
radionwtn.com

Black Ice Making Area Travel Treacherous

Roads are very slick across our area, with black ice being reported in both northwest Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Several vehicles are reported off the road in Henry County. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said there are too many wrecks to count this morning. Law enforcement is advising to use...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Kentucky Blood Center in need of donations as weather impacts operations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Blood donations in Kentucky are well below average right now. This is causing a critically low supply as we head into the new year. The reasons are Severe illnesses making the rounds and treacherous weather conditions. Frigid cold temperatures and icy road conditions couldn’t stop workers...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky American Water shares tips to prevent frozen pipes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pipes on the outside of your home or in an unfinished basement can be the most vulnerable to freezing. Since they’re more exposed, Susan Lancho with Kentucky American Water said if pipes are frozen, the best thing you can do is find your main water shut off valve.
LEXINGTON, KY
hot96.com

Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day

A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
PERRY COUNTY, IN
wymt.com

Kentucky Governor discusses legislative session priorities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Lawmakers are headed back to work in Kentucky next week as the general assembly will reconvene. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he hopes lawmakers will prioritize education by passing his Education First plan. The governor’s plan aims to address student learning loss brought on by the...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Experts see slight improvement in Kentucky opioid overdose deaths

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In 2021, Kentucky saw record overdose deaths, with more than 2,200 people dying from drug overdoses. That was a nearly 15% increase compared to 2020. There is hope on the horizon as treatment advocates say early numbers for 2022 indicate the slightest decline. The pandemic and...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

KY Secretary of State: Voter registration continues to grow post general election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s top election official says voter registration continues to grow across the state even after the November election. In a news release, Secretary of State Michael Adams announced since November, nearly 11,100 new voters have registered. Meanwhile, more than 7,000 were removed from voter registration rolls due to death, convictions, and moves out of state, among other reasons.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Try to avoid driving through the weekend

SOUTH CENTRAL, Ky. – After a winter storm goes through the area, roads still prove to be unsafe. In an interview with trooper Daniel Priddy of the Kentucky State Police, several accidents occurred on I-65 the morning of Dec. 23. Priddy said, “I talked to some officers this morning,...
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky Power Winter Update: Friday, December 23, 12:30 p.m.

Friday, December 23, 12:30 p.m. Extremely cold temperatures will continue throughout the day through Christmas. Wind chills of -15°F to -30°F are still expected with wind gust possibly starting this afternoon into the evening of 40-50 mph. Summary. Extreme cold and strong winds continue to be the biggest...
KENTUCKY STATE

