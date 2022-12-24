Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Owners of vehicles abandoned during winter weather face deadline in Kentucky and Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a tough weekend for travel. Snow and ice from Friday's flash freeze is starting to thaw, but driving along major interstates and highways in Kentucky and Indiana, you will see similar scenery: vehicles stuck and abandoned. “The minute snowflakes came down we hit the...
wymt.com
Water restored after nearly a week
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Water is coming back on gradually for families across Eastern Kentucky, after they have lived without it for several days following freezing temperatures that tore through our region. For nearly a week, Wilma Kidd says she hasn’t been able to do dishes, laundry, or even...
More than 500 acres of public access added to Kentucky wildlife area
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More than 500 acres of public access have been added to the Rockcastle River Wildlife Management Area, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said. The access in Pulaski County was added following an environmental remediation project that plugged 18 orphaned gas wells, the agency said last week in a […]
wymt.com
Cold weather causing water issues throughout Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Severe cold weather has caused water issues throughout Kentucky. A water main break happened Saturday at the corner of Rose and Vine. The break caused the road to buckle. Crews blocked the area off for days to make repairs. That location has mostly reopened, but the left...
wymt.com
Group of moms urges Ky. lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Kentucky mothers gathered at the State Capitol Wednesday to urge lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana. Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis spent the morning installing a public display. The group is hoping the cannabis conversation will be front and center during the upcoming legislative session.
radionwtn.com
Black Ice Making Area Travel Treacherous
Roads are very slick across our area, with black ice being reported in both northwest Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Several vehicles are reported off the road in Henry County. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said there are too many wrecks to count this morning. Law enforcement is advising to use...
wymt.com
Kentucky Blood Center in need of donations as weather impacts operations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Blood donations in Kentucky are well below average right now. This is causing a critically low supply as we head into the new year. The reasons are Severe illnesses making the rounds and treacherous weather conditions. Frigid cold temperatures and icy road conditions couldn’t stop workers...
wymt.com
Kentucky American Water shares tips to prevent frozen pipes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pipes on the outside of your home or in an unfinished basement can be the most vulnerable to freezing. Since they’re more exposed, Susan Lancho with Kentucky American Water said if pipes are frozen, the best thing you can do is find your main water shut off valve.
hot96.com
Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day
A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
wymt.com
Kentucky Governor discusses legislative session priorities
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Lawmakers are headed back to work in Kentucky next week as the general assembly will reconvene. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he hopes lawmakers will prioritize education by passing his Education First plan. The governor’s plan aims to address student learning loss brought on by the...
wymt.com
Experts see slight improvement in Kentucky opioid overdose deaths
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In 2021, Kentucky saw record overdose deaths, with more than 2,200 people dying from drug overdoses. That was a nearly 15% increase compared to 2020. There is hope on the horizon as treatment advocates say early numbers for 2022 indicate the slightest decline. The pandemic and...
wymt.com
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife asking people to donate Christmas trees to provide habitats for fish
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is asking people to donate their natural Christmas trees for their Christmas for the Fishes tree recycling program. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife is accepting evergreen trees at more than 30 drop-off locations across the state from Dec. 26...
wymt.com
KY Secretary of State: Voter registration continues to grow post general election
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s top election official says voter registration continues to grow across the state even after the November election. In a news release, Secretary of State Michael Adams announced since November, nearly 11,100 new voters have registered. Meanwhile, more than 7,000 were removed from voter registration rolls due to death, convictions, and moves out of state, among other reasons.
WKYT 27
Over 41,000 Kentucky homes without power according to Governor Beshear
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 41,000 Kentucky homes are without power, according to Governor Beshear. Most of downtown Lexington is without power. We are also aware of an outage in Richmond. We cannot confirm that the outages are weather-related at this time. This story is developing.
Will 2023 be the year Kentucky passes a marijuana bill?
The issue is guaranteed to come before lawmakers again as a representative has already filed a bill to legalize it for both recreational and medicinal use.
‘Cousin Eddie’ display in Kentucky leads to police response
After receiving the call, a dispatcher described the scene to responding officers as "a male standing outside. He is naked. He has a robe covering part of his body. He is exposing himself, and he has a hose between his legs.”
Kentucky firefighters battle three separate fires on Christmas Eve morning
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Zoneton Fire - along with Shepherdsville, Nichols and Okolona firefighters - spent over five hours, fighting three separate fires on Christmas Eve. "No sooner than we got to the mop up stage with one fire, we'd be dispatched to another working fire. And the same thing happened again with a third fire," Deputy Chief/Fire Marshal Tracey Key said.
WHAS 11
Cincinnati doctor expresses concerns about Kentucky's medical marijuana executive order
CINCINNATI — Jan. 1 will not only be the start of a new year, but it will also be the start of a new kind of experiment for Kentucky. Although marijuana will still be illegal in the commonwealth, sick Kentuckians certified for medical marijuana will be immune to prosecution.
wnky.com
Try to avoid driving through the weekend
SOUTH CENTRAL, Ky. – After a winter storm goes through the area, roads still prove to be unsafe. In an interview with trooper Daniel Priddy of the Kentucky State Police, several accidents occurred on I-65 the morning of Dec. 23. Priddy said, “I talked to some officers this morning,...
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky Power Winter Update: Friday, December 23, 12:30 p.m.
Friday, December 23, 12:30 p.m. Extremely cold temperatures will continue throughout the day through Christmas. Wind chills of -15°F to -30°F are still expected with wind gust possibly starting this afternoon into the evening of 40-50 mph. Summary. Extreme cold and strong winds continue to be the biggest...
