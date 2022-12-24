Read full article on original website
Obituary for Alvin Earl Parkes
Alvin Earl Parkes, 75, of Draper, VA, formerly of Lewisburg, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 10, 2022, after an unexpected and untimely accident. Earl was a loyal friend and many benefitted from his generous and teaching nature. Always quick to lend a hand and offer a smile, Earl will be remembered as a loving father, Pap, brother, uncle, great uncle and friend.
Obituary for John R. Bowles
It’s with great sorrow, we announce that John R. Bowles of Pulaski, Virginia passed away on Christmas Eve December 24, 2022. Born in Roanoke, Virginia to Agnes and Lewis Bowles, he spent his younger years pestering his older sister Ruth Crockett, taking care of his pet skunk and enjoying the mischievous machinations of his cousins.
Death notice for Hazel V. Dalton Covey
age 94 of Pulaski, died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at New River Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
Memorial Baptist planning licensed daycare
Pulaski Town Council on Tuesday approved an amendment to its zoning ordinance to allow for a daycare center in response to a request from a local church. During a public hearing on the issue Tuesday, Dr. Richard Gerhtz addressed council on behalf of Memorial Baptist Church on Peppers Ferry Road in Pulaski.
Feeding Southwest Virginia comes to Central Gym
Feeding Southwest Virginia came to Pulaski to distribute 300 boxes of food. They were aided by Pulaski County Emergency Management, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Pulaski County Parks and Recreation Department and the Town of Pulaski’s police and fire departments. By WILLIAM PAINE. The Patriot. A crew from Feeding...
Town Council says goodbye to Penn, Pedigo
Pulaski Town Council on Tuesday night formally said goodbye to one of its own as well as a key department head among town staff. Council approved two resolutions honoring Councilman Lane Penn and Town Engineer Bill Pedigo upon their retirement. Penn let it be known several months ago that he...
Remembering the McDunn locomotive boiler explosion
MCDUNN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Just two short days after the Christmas holiday, tragedy struck the mining town of McDunn and surrounding communities in Fayette County in 1934. December 27th will mark 88 years since a steam locomotive boiler exploded in the town and killed several miners. The work train...
Pulaski P.D. successfully completes fifth re-accreditation
Pulaski Police Chief Jill Niece (far left) and several of her officers display the Certificate of Accreditation presented to the department during Tuesday’s meeting of Town Council. By MIKE WILLIAMS. The Patriot. The Pulaski Police Department has successfully completed its fifth re-accreditation process. Wytheville Police Chief Joel Hash, who...
Crews battle structure fire for two hours in Omar, West Virginia
OMAR, WV (WOWK) –Main Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department says crews battled a structure fire for almost two hours in Logan County on Christmas morning. Main Island Creek VFD says crews responded to 8382 Jerry West Highway in Omar after 6:48 a.m. on Sunday. All occupants in the home exited safely and there were no […]
Draper Community Park to be completed by March 2023
If things go as now planned, the long-awaited Draper Community Park will be completed by March of 2023. Assistant County Administrator Anthony Akers reported to the Board of Supervisors on Monday that the concrete pad for the shelter at the park will be poured next week. Akers continued that the...
Person flown to trauma facility after falling on ice in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Main Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to the football field in Omar, West Virginia, on Monday morning to help establish a helicopter landing zone for an injured person. Responders got on the scene around 6:48 a.m. The patient suffered injuries from falling on ice, Main Island Creek VFD says. […]
Downtown Countdown in Princeton plans for rainy weather
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–The upcoming rain isn’t going to stop one New Year’s Eve event in Princeton. The Downtown Countdown on Mercer Street is back in person and better than ever. New events including a comedy show will debut but folks who are wary of this weekend’s weather have nothing to worry about. Organizer Lori McKinney […]
Henry County woman sentenced following January 6 guilty plea
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman from southwest Virginia was among the last in the region to be sentenced Friday for her role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack. According to court records, Jamie Ferguson was sentenced on the day before Christmas Eve to 24 months on probation. In June, Ferguson pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building,
Emergency units respond to Coal City structure fire
COAL CITY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Emergency response units were dispatched Monday night following reports of a structure fire in the Coal City area. According to the Coal City Volunteer Fire Department, on Monday, December 26, 2022, at around 10:16 PM, units with the CCVFD were dispatched to the scene of a structure fire situation in the Thompson Ct. area of Coal City.
West Virginia man arrested for making ‘terroristic threats’ on Facebook
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested after deputies say that he posted threats on Facebook. According to a criminal complaint, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that 49-year-old Ryan Vankovich, of Stollings, made threats on the social media platform. One of the posts said, “Some ppl just have to learn stuff the […]
UPDATE: Contractors to be brought in for Beckley Water repairs
UPDATE: RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As many residents throughout the Raleigh County area continue to navigate ongoing water issues, contractors are reportedly being brought in by Beckley Water Company to assist with repairs. A Wednesday morning update from Beckley Water Company indicates that work remains ongoing and that...
The City of Princeton announces the winners of Make it Sparkle, Princeton, 2022
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Princeton is proud to announce the following winners of Make It Sparkle, Princeton 2022:. Winners were determined by a panel of judges selected by the Princeton Community Improvement Commission. Other participants include: Stages Music School, The Oasis Beauty Bar, Wild Roots Coffee...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell and Hardy Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
1 in critical condition after Christmas Day fire in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person is in critical condition after a fire in Fayette County on Christmas evening. The Ansted Fire Department says they were dispatched to a fire at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday. They say all occupants got out, but it took crews on the scene three hours to extinguish the fire. One […]
