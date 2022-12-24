ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

Comments / 0

Related
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Alvin Earl Parkes

Alvin Earl Parkes, 75, of Draper, VA, formerly of Lewisburg, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 10, 2022, after an unexpected and untimely accident. Earl was a loyal friend and many benefitted from his generous and teaching nature. Always quick to lend a hand and offer a smile, Earl will be remembered as a loving father, Pap, brother, uncle, great uncle and friend.
DRAPER, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for John R. Bowles

It’s with great sorrow, we announce that John R. Bowles of Pulaski, Virginia passed away on Christmas Eve December 24, 2022. Born in Roanoke, Virginia to Agnes and Lewis Bowles, he spent his younger years pestering his older sister Ruth Crockett, taking care of his pet skunk and enjoying the mischievous machinations of his cousins.
PULASKI, VA
pcpatriot.com

Death notice for Hazel V. Dalton Covey

age 94 of Pulaski, died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at New River Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
PULASKI, VA
pcpatriot.com

Memorial Baptist planning licensed daycare

Pulaski Town Council on Tuesday approved an amendment to its zoning ordinance to allow for a daycare center in response to a request from a local church. During a public hearing on the issue Tuesday, Dr. Richard Gerhtz addressed council on behalf of Memorial Baptist Church on Peppers Ferry Road in Pulaski.
PULASKI, VA
pcpatriot.com

Feeding Southwest Virginia comes to Central Gym

Feeding Southwest Virginia came to Pulaski to distribute 300 boxes of food. They were aided by Pulaski County Emergency Management, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Pulaski County Parks and Recreation Department and the Town of Pulaski’s police and fire departments. By WILLIAM PAINE. The Patriot. A crew from Feeding...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Town Council says goodbye to Penn, Pedigo

Pulaski Town Council on Tuesday night formally said goodbye to one of its own as well as a key department head among town staff. Council approved two resolutions honoring Councilman Lane Penn and Town Engineer Bill Pedigo upon their retirement. Penn let it be known several months ago that he...
PULASKI, VA
Lootpress

Remembering the McDunn locomotive boiler explosion

MCDUNN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Just two short days after the Christmas holiday, tragedy struck the mining town of McDunn and surrounding communities in Fayette County in 1934. December 27th will mark 88 years since a steam locomotive boiler exploded in the town and killed several miners. The work train...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
pcpatriot.com

Pulaski P.D. successfully completes fifth re-accreditation

Pulaski Police Chief Jill Niece (far left) and several of her officers display the Certificate of Accreditation presented to the department during Tuesday’s meeting of Town Council. By MIKE WILLIAMS. The Patriot. The Pulaski Police Department has successfully completed its fifth re-accreditation process. Wytheville Police Chief Joel Hash, who...
PULASKI, VA
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle structure fire for two hours in Omar, West Virginia

OMAR, WV (WOWK) –Main Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department says crews battled a structure fire for almost two hours in Logan County on Christmas morning. Main Island Creek VFD says crews responded to 8382 Jerry West Highway in Omar after 6:48 a.m. on Sunday. All occupants in the home exited safely and there were no […]
OMAR, WV
pcpatriot.com

Draper Community Park to be completed by March 2023

If things go as now planned, the long-awaited Draper Community Park will be completed by March of 2023. Assistant County Administrator Anthony Akers reported to the Board of Supervisors on Monday that the concrete pad for the shelter at the park will be poured next week. Akers continued that the...
DRAPER, VA
WVNS

Downtown Countdown in Princeton plans for rainy weather

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–The upcoming rain isn’t going to stop one New Year’s Eve event in Princeton. The Downtown Countdown on Mercer Street is back in person and better than ever. New events including a comedy show will debut but folks who are wary of this weekend’s weather have nothing to worry about. Organizer Lori McKinney […]
PRINCETON, WV
WDBJ7.com

Henry County woman sentenced following January 6 guilty plea

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman from southwest Virginia was among the last in the region to be sentenced Friday for her role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack. According to court records, Jamie Ferguson was sentenced on the day before Christmas Eve to 24 months on probation. In June, Ferguson pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building,
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Emergency units respond to Coal City structure fire

COAL CITY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Emergency response units were dispatched Monday night following reports of a structure fire in the Coal City area. According to the Coal City Volunteer Fire Department, on Monday, December 26, 2022, at around 10:16 PM, units with the CCVFD were dispatched to the scene of a structure fire situation in the Thompson Ct. area of Coal City.
COAL CITY, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Contractors to be brought in for Beckley Water repairs

UPDATE: RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As many residents throughout the Raleigh County area continue to navigate ongoing water issues, contractors are reportedly being brought in by Beckley Water Company to assist with repairs. A Wednesday morning update from Beckley Water Company indicates that work remains ongoing and that...
BECKLEY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy