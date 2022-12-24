ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regional power supplier nearing critical stage

By Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
A map of Saturday morning power outages provided by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency

The Tennessee Valley Authority is sounding the alarm on power consumption for all customers.

What began as 30-minute rolling outages advanced to 15 or 20-minute rolling blackouts Saturday morning. The TVA provides power for dozens of municipal, county, and other power providers in several states, including Mississippi. Statewide power outages had decreased Friday, but the number climbed back to nearly 20,000 outages Saturday morning. Oktibbeha County is reporting nearly one-third of its customers without power, approaching 5,100 customers. Not all statewide outages are due to the TVA blackouts.

“Due to continued unprecedented cold temperatures resulting in high power demand, TVA has directed local power companies to reduce load to maintain system stability,” a TVA statement read. “Planned intermittent interruptions, also known as rolling blackouts, will continue to support system reliability. We appreciate everyone’s patience and support as we manage this unprecedented demand.”

The TVA began hinting of the potential of trouble Friday morning with requests to reduce power consumption by lowering thermostats, reducing or eliminating dishwasher and other large appliance usage, and other reductions. When that wasn’t enough, the rolling blackouts began.

Outages will impact all TVA customers. In Mississippi, customers receiving electricity from the following services will be involved: Northcentral EPA, Holly Springs, Tippah EPA, Alcorn County EPA, Tishomingo EPA, Prentiss County EPA, New Albany, Oxford, North East Mississippi EPA, Tallahatchie Valley EPA, Water Valley, Pontotoc EPA, Tupelo, Amory, Okalona, Natchez Trace EPA, West Point, Aberdeen, Monroe County EPA, Starkville, 4-County EPA, Columbus, Central EPA, Louisville, Macon, Philadelphia, and East Mississippi EPA.

There is no official timeline on how long the planned blackouts will continue. A statement blamed extreme cold temperatures on increased power consumption.

Brandon Gille and 9,765 others
4d ago

in Mississippi for 8 months out of the year it's way hotter than it is cold right now, what I mean is that Mississippi's electric grids are able to handle air conditioning units for 8 months of horrible heat and after 2 days of moderately cold weather (I'm originally from NJ, this chill is nothing) they can't handle it. I just don't understand. When they cut power houses get cold, when they turn the power on again the heaters are going to have to work harder for longer to get the temperature back up using MORE POWER!!! Up north when we had power shortages they would have brown outs. they reduced the power to everyone. heaters, oxygen machines, refrigerators (summer), lights, cash registers, and gas pumps will all still work. not to mention we would be able to charge cell phones for emergencies. WILL THE CELL TOWERS STILL HAVE POWER?? this sounds like another backwards plan.

Driver
4d ago

And they are pushing electric vehicles can’t keep the power grid running now go figure

BRANDY CAMERON
4d ago

they want us to lower our heat in our homes. hell you just saying let's make some people freeze to death.

