On the 12th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me … 64 packages of flags via an Amazon delivery? TikTok user Olivia Douglass didn’t think much of it when an Amazon package arrived at her house — knowing that mistakes often happen. But then it kept happening. Douglass was perplexed when the boxes kept arriving and arriving until the load got to over 42 packages, all of which had her address listed for to a different recipient. “Does anyone else have a Secret Santa that just keeps sending packages to your house, but to their name? … Anybody else, or is it...

7 DAYS AGO