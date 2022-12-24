Read full article on original website
LIVE: 'Santa Tracker' follows Jolly Old St. Nick around the world
Santa Claus has checked his list (we understand he's done it twice) and he is now officially on his way around the world.
How to track Santa’s sleigh ride with NORAD on Christmas Eve 2022
You better watch out, you better not cry — because Santa Claus is coming to your town! For the 67th consecutive year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command is back to track the jolly man’s journey around the globe. Eager children — and hey, adults, too — can keep up with Santa’s whereabouts by using NORAD’s Santa radar starting at 4 a.m. ET on Christmas Eve day, Dec. 24. The surveillance is available on the NORAD site, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. OnStar and Amazon Alexa are also keeping tabs on the gift-giver’s location. To reach the NORAD Tracks Santa’s operation center for any questions or concerns regarding Ol’ Saint Nick,...
NORAD Santa Tracker Crash Branded 'Devastating' Online
The Santa tracker website went down early on Saturday.
I turned my living room into the North Pole — now my home is ‘destroyed’
Bah, humbug! Critics have lashed out at a British mom who transformed her home into a makeshift North Pole by throwing thousands of miniature balls across the floor to replicate mounds of snow. Sam Grace posted a video to TikTok Wednesday in which she showed off the decadent decoration, but horrified viewers said she’d ruined her home for years to come. “Turning my front room into the North Pole,” Grace captioned the clip, which clocked up an astonishing 19 million views in a single day. In the footage, the mom looked hilariously hesitant about making a mess with the thousands of...
If You See A Brown Clump On Your Christmas Tree, Throw It Out Immediately
Many people feel the holidays are the most wonderful time of year - homes are decorated inside and out and perhaps there is a nice fire going. With such a pleasant ambiance, everyone seems to feel cozy and at peace, but that calmness can be severely disrupted by one small brown clump that could be hanging on your Christmas tree right now.
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Colorado, you should add the following towns to your list.
I work on a cruise ship and here’s what it’s like at Christmas – we prep months in advance and have our own Xmas dinners
A CRUISE ship director has revealed what it is really like celebrating Christmas onboard. Jamie Petts is the hotel director for the MSC Virtuosa – a 19-deck cruise ship - and has spent 18 Christmases away from his own family to entertain others at sea instead. Rather than spending...
Child’s angry letter to Santa about missing Christmas gift goes viral
The time has come when children who celebrate Christmas everywhere are writing letters to Santa Claus in the hopes of getting everything they want for the holiday season.One child in particular has landed himself on the naughty list after he wrote an angry – and somewhat threatening – letter to Santa, complaining about not receiving one of the presents he’d hoped for this Christmas.The heated letter, which is originally from 2017, has gone viral online once again after TikTok user Kodi Mink shared a video of themself cracking up over the hilarious letters between the boy, named Jeremy, and...
disneytips.com
Disney World Cast Member Forced to Sleep In Car to Attend Work
A Cast Member forced to sleep in her car most nights in order to arrive on time at the Walt Disney World Resort reveals a dark side of Disney employment. For many Disney fans, it seems like there could be no better job than to work as a Magic Maker at the Happiest Place on Earth or the Magic Kingdom. Indeed, for many intrepid Disney lovers, a summer job at Disney Parks and Resorts, a stint in the Disney College Program, or a retail position at the late Disney Store brought them unparalleled memories and wonderful experiences.
I keep getting mystery packages sent to my home — I’m at 64 boxes already
On the 12th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me … 64 packages of flags via an Amazon delivery? TikTok user Olivia Douglass didn’t think much of it when an Amazon package arrived at her house — knowing that mistakes often happen. But then it kept happening. Douglass was perplexed when the boxes kept arriving and arriving until the load got to over 42 packages, all of which had her address listed for to a different recipient. “Does anyone else have a Secret Santa that just keeps sending packages to your house, but to their name? … Anybody else, or is it...
10 South Korean tourists were stranded in a blizzard near Buffalo. They spent 2 nights in a stranger's home, cooking and watching football.
When a van carrying tourists from South Korea got stuck in the snow near Buffalo, New York, a kindhearted neighbor offered to host the visitors.
One Husky was the 1st animal to orbit Earth- 65 years ago, Russia launched a dog into space, knowing she would die
Laika the Husky was the "first living creature in orbit." Laika was a Moscow street dog. She became the "first creature to orbit Earth." Tragically, Laika died in space. On Nov. 3, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Laika the dog aboard the Sputnik 2. Originally named Kudrayavka, Little Curly, Laika was not the first dog to enter space but was the first to orbit Earth. The Soviets previously sent 36 other dogs into space. [i] [ii]
Horrified family expects Christmas candy — gets skull in the mail instead
It was more of a scare package than a care package. An Alaska family got the fright of their lives when they opened a parcel from relatives in Australia and discovered a skull inside. Andrea Eastley — who grew up Down Under — currently lives in Alaska with her three young kids and the clan expected their grandparents to mail them some delicious Aussie treats for Christmas. However, when the package arrived, it didn’t contain the spread of goodies they anticipated — and instead housed a skull and an array of other eerie items. Along with the skull — which...
Santa Tracker: Follow Your Christmas Presents in Real Time
Updates will be offered online, by phone and through a Santa tracker app. Newsweek has everything you need to know about the location of your gifts.
NORAD started tracking St. Nick on Christmas Eve after a child tried to call Santa's phone number but got the Air Force instead. Now 1,500 helpers answer the hotline every year.
The practice started in 1955, after a newspaper misprinted a Santa hotline number, meant for a local department store, that led to the Continental Air Defense Command.
