SPONSORED: Cousin Basils Announces New Year’s Eve Specials
CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Cousin Basils Restaurant has announced their New Year’s Eve Specials!. Cousin Basils is offering the following New Year’s Eve Specials from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 31. The restaurant is not taking reservations; it is on a first-come first-serve basis. DRINK...
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Bananas & Cream Bundt Cake
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Bananas & Cream Bundt Cake. 1-1/4 cups mashed ripe bananas (about 3 medium) -In a large bowl, cream the shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. -Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Add bananas and...
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Jesse
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Jesse. Jesse is a male Labrador Retriever mix puppy. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Jesse is friendly and gentle. To schedule an appointment to meet him, contact Gateway Humane Society in...
SPONSORED: Clarion Ford Welcomes Don Williams to Their Team
Prior to joining Clarion Ford, Don worked for Murray’s Ford-Lincoln in Dubois. Beginning in 1993, he started off detailing, then moved to sales and worked his way up to management. Don was the Sales Manager for Murray’s from 2010 to 2022. Don goes the extra mile to understand...
Vehicle Slams into Front Porch of Big Run Borough Residence
BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle slammed into a residence on East Main Street in Big Run Borough last Wednesday. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 8:47 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, on East Main Street (State Route 119), in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County.
Police Searching for Stolen ATV in Falls Creek Borough
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to the theft of an ATV in Falls Creek Borough. According to DuBois-based State Police, troopers responded to the theft of an ATV near 3rd Street in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – A chance of flurries before 7am, then a chance of light snow after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -3. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Troopers Rescue Two Dogs Chained Outside in Cold Temperatures in Banks Township
BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged the owner of two dogs that were chained outside in frigid temperatures on Hemlock Lake Road. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers received a report on December 23, around 7:57 a.m., of two dogs that were tethered outdoors with no shelter near Hemlock Lake Road in Banks Township, Indiana County.
Punxsy Man Allegedly Steals Purse at Local Grocery Store
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is accused of stealing a purse at a local grocery store. According to court documents, Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Douglas Edward Ballute, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on December 15.
Police: Punxsy Woman Leaves Child in Cold Car While Having Drink in Bar
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges after police say she left a child unsupervised in a cold vehicle while she went into a bar to have a drink. According to court documents, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 57-year-old Sherri Lynn Haney-Sargent, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on December 16.
BREAKING NEWS: Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Accident That Shut Down I-80 for Several Hours
CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 26-year-old man was killed following a multi-vehicle crash in Clarion Township on Saturday morning. (Photos above by Gabe Troup.) According to Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker, the victim has been identified as 26-year-old Manpreet Singh, of Queens, New York. The cause of death...
Vehicle Crashes into Drainage Ditch Along Route 36
ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched on Friday morning to a one-vehicle crash on State Route 36, in Rose Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 9:03 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on State Route 36, in Rose Township, Jefferson County. Police say a...
Brookville Police Calls: Officers Locate Stolen Vehicle, Arrests Suspect
BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Brookville Borough Police responded to the following incidents:. Police were called to 246 Allegheny Boulevard in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County, for a report of a stolen vehicle around 8:52 a.m. on Saturday, December 24. Brookville Police, in combination with PSP DuBois, located the vehicle...
State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Incidents of Counterfeiting, Drug Possession
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Punxsutawney responded to the Cobblestone Hotel on Alliance Drive in Young Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a suicidal male around 7:51 p.m. on Friday, December 23. Police say the male was found to...
Prisoner Charged Following Fight Between Inmates at Jefferson County Jail
PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County prisoner was charged after he allegedly punched another inmate multiple times during an altercation last month. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Seth Allen Kerr, of Reynoldsville, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on December 19.
Police: Punxsy Man Breaks into Residence, Assaults Man
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man was arrested for reportedly breaking into a residence and assaulting a man in Punxsutawney Borough. According to court documents, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Rodney Anthony Verdill, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.
