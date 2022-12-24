ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cappuccino Pudding

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cappuccino Pudding. 1 package sugar-free instant chocolate pudding mix. Additional whipped topping and chocolate wafer crumbs. -Dissolve coffee in boiling water; set aside. -In a large bowl, combine the milk, pudding mix, and cinnamon. Beat on low speed for 2 minutes. Let stand for...
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Bananas & Cream Bundt Cake

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Bananas & Cream Bundt Cake. 1-1/4 cups mashed ripe bananas (about 3 medium) -In a large bowl, cream the shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. -Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Add bananas and...
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Jesse

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Jesse. Jesse is a male Labrador Retriever mix puppy. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Jesse is friendly and gentle. To schedule an appointment to meet him, contact Gateway Humane Society in...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

SPONSORED: Cousin Basils Announces New Year’s Eve Specials

CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) &#8211 Cousin Basils Restaurant has announced their New Year’s Eve Specials!. Cousin Basils is offering the following New Year’s Eve Specials from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 31. The restaurant is not taking reservations; it is on a first-come first-serve basis. DRINK...
CLARINGTON, PA
WTAJ

Punxsutawney family left without a home after morning fire

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family has been displaced after an early morning fire left their home a total loss just days before the new year. Crews were called to the fire on West Mahoning Street just after 7:30 a.m. A woman was reportedly trapped inside but was freed and taken to the hospital, Lindsey […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County

The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – A chance of flurries before 7am, then a chance of light snow after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -3. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Searching for Stolen ATV in Falls Creek Borough

FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to the theft of an ATV in Falls Creek Borough. According to DuBois-based State Police, troopers responded to the theft of an ATV near 3rd Street in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.
FALLS CREEK, PA
WTAJ

Man buying breakfast for Denny’s customers on Christmas Eve

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking to score a free breakfast over Christmas weekend you’re in luck, all thanks to one man’s generosity. Resident Victor Ruggery is paying for the meals of the first 100 customers at the Altoona Denny’s in Park Hills Plaza on Saturday, Dec. 24 starting at 7 a.m. This isn’t […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Troopers Rescue Two Dogs Chained Outside in Cold Temperatures in Banks Township

BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged the owner of two dogs that were chained outside in frigid temperatures on Hemlock Lake Road. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers received a report on December 23, around 7:57 a.m., of two dogs that were tethered outdoors with no shelter near Hemlock Lake Road in Banks Township, Indiana County.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Punxsy Woman Leaves Child in Cold Car While Having Drink in Bar

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges after police say she left a child unsupervised in a cold vehicle while she went into a bar to have a drink. According to court documents, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 57-year-old Sherri Lynn Haney-Sargent, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on December 16.
explorejeffersonpa.com

Vehicle Slams into Front Porch of Big Run Borough Residence

BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle slammed into a residence on East Main Street in Big Run Borough last Wednesday. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 8:47 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, on East Main Street (State Route 119), in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County.
BIG RUN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

SPONSORED: Clarion Ford Welcomes Don Williams to Their Team

Prior to joining Clarion Ford, Don worked for Murray’s Ford-Lincoln in Dubois. Beginning in 1993, he started off detailing, then moved to sales and worked his way up to management. Don was the Sales Manager for Murray’s from 2010 to 2022. Don goes the extra mile to understand...
CLARION, PA
wtae.com

Butler County business burns to the ground on Christmas Day

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire on Christmas Day in Butler County. The blaze at Thompson's Country Market in West Sunbury began around 10 a.m. Sunday, fire officials said. The fire chief told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that one person who lives next to the store...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR OTHER INCIDENTS OVER CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY

First responders had other calls to deal with over the weekend, including two other fires and multiple fire alarm activations. Indiana County 911 reported six automatic fire alarm activations between 6:08 pm on Christmas Eve and 1107 p.m. Christmas day. The bulk of those calls were in White Township, but there were others reported in Blairsville Borough and Montgomery township.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Two-vehicle crash on Frankstown Road, injuries reported

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Altoona Fire Fighters have reported that a multi-vehicle crash occurred on Frankstown Road and Tennyson Avenue. The two-vehicle accident occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 5:21 p.m. According to the Altoona Fire Fighters, the crash had a reported entrapment and injuries. By the time fire crews arrived on the […]
ALTOONA, PA
explore venango

Two Women Injured As Vehicle Slams into Fallen Tree During White-Out Conditions

CLINTONVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two women were injured as their vehicle struck a fallen tree on State Route 308 during white-out conditions on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:06 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on Franklin Street (State Route 308), in Clintonville Borough, Venango County.
CLINTONVILLE, PA

