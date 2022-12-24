Read full article on original website
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cappuccino Pudding
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cappuccino Pudding. 1 package sugar-free instant chocolate pudding mix. Additional whipped topping and chocolate wafer crumbs. -Dissolve coffee in boiling water; set aside. -In a large bowl, combine the milk, pudding mix, and cinnamon. Beat on low speed for 2 minutes. Let stand for...
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Bananas & Cream Bundt Cake
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Bananas & Cream Bundt Cake. 1-1/4 cups mashed ripe bananas (about 3 medium) -In a large bowl, cream the shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. -Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Add bananas and...
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Jesse
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Jesse. Jesse is a male Labrador Retriever mix puppy. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Jesse is friendly and gentle. To schedule an appointment to meet him, contact Gateway Humane Society in...
SPONSORED: Cousin Basils Announces New Year’s Eve Specials
CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Cousin Basils Restaurant has announced their New Year’s Eve Specials!. Cousin Basils is offering the following New Year’s Eve Specials from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 31. The restaurant is not taking reservations; it is on a first-come first-serve basis. DRINK...
Punxsutawney family left without a home after morning fire
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family has been displaced after an early morning fire left their home a total loss just days before the new year. Crews were called to the fire on West Mahoning Street just after 7:30 a.m. A woman was reportedly trapped inside but was freed and taken to the hospital, Lindsey […]
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – A chance of flurries before 7am, then a chance of light snow after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -3. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Police Searching for Stolen ATV in Falls Creek Borough
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to the theft of an ATV in Falls Creek Borough. According to DuBois-based State Police, troopers responded to the theft of an ATV near 3rd Street in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.
Man buying breakfast for Denny’s customers on Christmas Eve
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking to score a free breakfast over Christmas weekend you’re in luck, all thanks to one man’s generosity. Resident Victor Ruggery is paying for the meals of the first 100 customers at the Altoona Denny’s in Park Hills Plaza on Saturday, Dec. 24 starting at 7 a.m. This isn’t […]
Troopers Rescue Two Dogs Chained Outside in Cold Temperatures in Banks Township
BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged the owner of two dogs that were chained outside in frigid temperatures on Hemlock Lake Road. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers received a report on December 23, around 7:57 a.m., of two dogs that were tethered outdoors with no shelter near Hemlock Lake Road in Banks Township, Indiana County.
Police: Punxsy Woman Leaves Child in Cold Car While Having Drink in Bar
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges after police say she left a child unsupervised in a cold vehicle while she went into a bar to have a drink. According to court documents, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 57-year-old Sherri Lynn Haney-Sargent, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on December 16.
Vehicle Slams into Front Porch of Big Run Borough Residence
BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle slammed into a residence on East Main Street in Big Run Borough last Wednesday. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 8:47 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, on East Main Street (State Route 119), in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County.
SPONSORED: Clarion Ford Welcomes Don Williams to Their Team
Prior to joining Clarion Ford, Don worked for Murray’s Ford-Lincoln in Dubois. Beginning in 1993, he started off detailing, then moved to sales and worked his way up to management. Don was the Sales Manager for Murray’s from 2010 to 2022. Don goes the extra mile to understand...
Butler County business burns to the ground on Christmas Day
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire on Christmas Day in Butler County. The blaze at Thompson's Country Market in West Sunbury began around 10 a.m. Sunday, fire officials said. The fire chief told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that one person who lives next to the store...
Coroner: Richland man dies after suffering cardiac event while clearing snow from vehicle
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed to 6 News that a 69-year-old Richland Township man died Sunday after suffering a cardiac event while clearing snow from a vehicle. Lees says the weather-related incident occurred just after 11 a.m. Christmas morning. Authorities say the man...
Facing cancer, Philipsburg man decorates his home into the ‘tackiest’ in Centre County
Dozens of people from across central Pennsylvania and as far away as Pittsburgh responded to Fran Gray’s request for donated lights and decorations.
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Chills As Low As 30 Below Zero Forecasted for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Warning is still in effect for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:29 a.m. on...
FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR OTHER INCIDENTS OVER CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY
First responders had other calls to deal with over the weekend, including two other fires and multiple fire alarm activations. Indiana County 911 reported six automatic fire alarm activations between 6:08 pm on Christmas Eve and 1107 p.m. Christmas day. The bulk of those calls were in White Township, but there were others reported in Blairsville Borough and Montgomery township.
Family Loses Home in Christmas Eve Fire; Firefighter Rushed to Hospital After ‘Sudden Cardiac Arrest’
ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox area family lost their home in a Christmas Eve fire. The fire broke out around 11:00 a.m. at the home of Andy and Laura Hogue along Ninevah Road in Ashland Township, Clarion County. Callensburg, Eau Claire, Emlenton, Knox, Parker, Perry Township, Pinegrove...
Two-vehicle crash on Frankstown Road, injuries reported
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Altoona Fire Fighters have reported that a multi-vehicle crash occurred on Frankstown Road and Tennyson Avenue. The two-vehicle accident occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 5:21 p.m. According to the Altoona Fire Fighters, the crash had a reported entrapment and injuries. By the time fire crews arrived on the […]
Two Women Injured As Vehicle Slams into Fallen Tree During White-Out Conditions
CLINTONVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two women were injured as their vehicle struck a fallen tree on State Route 308 during white-out conditions on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:06 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on Franklin Street (State Route 308), in Clintonville Borough, Venango County.
