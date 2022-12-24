Read full article on original website
More than 75 dogs rescued from West Tennessee home
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — More than 75 dogs were rescued Monday after being abandoned in a filthy home in West Tennessee. Animal Rescue Corps joined Dyer City Police in Gibson County to remove the animals from the home. The rescue group said the dogs were left alone, and faced overcrowding, fighting, and some of the […]
Mother loses third son after Rural King shooting in Halls
The family of the 23-year-old who died after a shooting at Rural King in Halls is taking the time to remember their loved one.
Visiting Poinsett, Cross and Mississippi Counties
Farmland, bottomland, Crowley’s Ridge and the Mississippi River contribute to the Arkansas Delta’s unique landscape. Upon first look, if you aren’t into operating a combine, northeast Arkansas appears to be lacking in things to do. Poinsett, Cross and Mississippi counties cover 2,000 square miles and are home to nearly 80,000 people. Agriculture may be king, but take a closer look and you’ll discover a region rich in history, good food and beautiful scenery.
Police: Sikeston runaway found in Tenn. with gun, correctional officer badge
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A call to police about a suspicious person at a home in Dyersburg, Tennessee leads to the arrest of a Sikeston teenager. Officers say they were called at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, December 23, to a home on the Upper Finely Road about a person dressed all in black allegedly trying to get into the garage at the house.
Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
Mildred Marie “Millie” Criswell
Mrs. Mildred Marie “Millie” Criswell, 62, of Troy, passed away 10:32 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at her home. Millie was born Sunday, January 17, 1960, in Lake County, daughter of the late Walter B. and Lona (James) Chessor. She was also preceded in death by three brothers: Jerry Chessor, Robert (Buddy) Chessor and Larry Chessor; and one sister: Thelma Young.
Truck hits horse and buggy near Mayfield, injures two
A collision involving a pickup truck and an Amish buggy happened on KY 80 in Graves County south of Mayfield. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said the buggy and truck were traveling in the same direction when the truck hit the rear of the buggy. The impact caused the buggy to flip and throw out two men.
Fire burns from the back of a home in Halls
The back of a home in Halls was on fire Tuesday night, according to Rural Metro Fire - Knox County spokesperson Jeff Bagwell.
Crash involving buggy restricts KY 80 to one lane at Cuba Road in Graves County
MAYFIELD, KY — A crash involving a passenger vehicle and buggy is restricting Kentucky 80 to one lane near the Cuba Road intersection at the south edge of Mayfield, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports. According to a Monday release, crews expect the restriction to end around noon. The KYTC...
Child’s tongue gets stuck on pole in southern Illinois
Like a famous scene out of "A Christmas Story," a young child in southern Illinois learned the hard way not to place their tongue on a frozen pole.
Mike Stowe
Mr. Mike Stowe, 57, of Hickman, passed away 4:13 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah. Mike was born Tuesday, January 5, 1965, in Union City, son of the late Judy Ann (Stowe) Jones. He is survived by one son: Aaron Stowe (Wendy Hunter), of Hickman, Kentucky; one...
Hayti & Hayti Heights under boil water advisory
HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - Two cities in Pemiscot County are under a boil water advisory after the winter weather has led to multiple water leaks, such as in Hayti, Mo. In the morning of Christmas Day, the county was put into a boil water advisory for customers in Hayti and Hayti Heights.
Martin PD Safety Bus To Operate New Year’s Eve
Martin, Tenn.–The Martin Police Department Safety Bus will be in operation on New Year’s Eve night offering free rides for citizens. Those in Martin city limits who wish to ring in the New Year with a little holiday cheer can ride the bus instead of driving. The bus...
Union City Police Investigate Stolen Rifles
Union City police were dispatched concerning the theft of guns from a vehicle. Reports said officers were called to G&H Tool and Die on Fifth Street, where they spoke with 36 year old Derek Wayne Stanley, of Kenton. At the scene, Stanley told officers he went deer hunting on December...
14-year-old runaway arrested for gun, drug charges in Dyersburg
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyersburg Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy on December 23 and later determined he was a runaway. DPD responded to a suspicious person wearing all black attempting to enter a car garage around 3:15 p.m. on Upper Finely Road. The teen fled away, but officers caught...
Union City Fire Department Busy Over Holiday
The arctic blast made for a long, tough holiday weekend for the Union City Fire Department. “We made six calls on Christmas Eve, which is typical, and fourteen on Christmas Day, which is not,” according to Fire Department officials. “All told, we responded to two motor vehicle collisions,...
Frigid temps cause havoc with area water systems
Busted water pipes are causing water pressure issues for several towns and cities in West Tennessee. Areas of Gibson, Benton, and Henderson Counties have issued Boil Water Advisories and are dealing with either low water pressure or no water at all. City of Dresden Public Works Director Josh Lassiter tells...
