Wake Forest's Dave Clawson 'disappointed' in Eli Drinkwitz's comments about flipped recruit

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
85 gallons of untreated sewage overflow into Ellerbe Creek in DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovationThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
Cloudy Tap Water in Cary Caused by Cold Weather, Town Officials SayJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Sam Hartman: 6 Potential Transfer Destinations for the Former Wake Forest QB
A complete breakdown of what teams could target Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman in college football's transfer portal.
thecutoffnews.com
Mizzou basketball vs. Kentucky: Numbers to know for Wednesday's SEC opener
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Dennis Gates and his Missouri Tigers (11-1) host No. 19 Kentucky (8-3) in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams Wednesday (6 p.m., SEC Network) at Mizzou Arena. Here are 15 numbers to know for Wednesday's matchup:. 39.9: Kentucky’s 3-point shooting percentage, eighth-best in the nation...
abc17news.com
SEC play kicks off at Mizzou Arena in front of sold-out crowd
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou men's basketball team is set to host No. 19 Kentucky in front of a sold-out crowd Wednesday evening to start up SEC play. The Tigers are entering the game 11-1 after 12 non-conference games. Last time out, Mizzou got a Braggin' Rights win 93-71 against No. 16 Illinois.
College Basketball Odds: Kentucky vs. Missouri prediction, odds and pick – 12/28/2022
The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Missouri Tigers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Kentucky Missouri prediction and pick. The Kentucky Wildcats are in real trouble. If you follow college basketball fairly closely and keep up with the sport every year, you have probably seen the shocking statistic at some point over the past few weeks: Kentucky is 4-13 in its last 17 games against ranked opponents. Upper-tier teams normally get the better of Kentucky these days. Coach John Calipari is legitimately under fire from the Kentucky fan base. He is in a genuine, undeniable slump. He used to be the coach who could wobble at times in the regular season but get everything fixed in March, when it really mattered. Now that Kentucky is struggling in the current regular season, there is very little hope — if any at all — that Calipari can fix this team and its flaws when March Madness rolls around. It’s an acute crisis for a Kentucky team whose main flaw is obvious: the lack of elite shooting. Kentucky has been caught without prime shooters in recent years. The offense bogs down and there isn’t a knockdown sniper to rescue possessions. Big man Oscar Tshiebwe just doesn’t have enough help, and that’s what UK’s opponents are going to focus on when they study game tape.
Watch: UK Assistant Coach KT Turner Speaks to Media Ahead of Mizzou Matchup
Kentucky assistant coach KT Turner spoke to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, previewing the No. 19 Wildcats' upcoming game against the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday night in Columbia. Turner spoke on what the Tigers do well, keys to victory, how Adou Thiero and Chris Livingston are progressing, ...
Expert Analysis: Elliot Cadeau Commitment Ushers in New Era for UNC
North Carolina made a big national recruiting splash on Wednesday night in receiving a commitment from the No. 1-ranked point guard in the 2024 class, Elliot Cadeau. The New Jersey product, who is prepping this year at Link Academy in Missouri, has starred at the high school, AAU and even international levels. He chose the Tar Heels over finalists Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Texas, and Texas Tech.
CBS Sports
Missouri vs. Kentucky: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
The #19 Kentucky Wildcats are 6-2 against the Missouri Tigers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. UK and Mizzou will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Mizzou Arena. These two teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.
abc17news.com
Kobe Brown named Lute Olson National Player of the Week
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After a big performance in the Braggin' Rights game, Mizzou's Kobe Brown was named the Lute Olson National Player of the Week. Against the No. 16 Illini, Brown had a career-best in 31 points to go with eight assists, five rebounds and four steals. His 31 points are the most ever by a Mizzou player in the McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights Game, while his eight assists are also a career high and his four steals are a season best.
etxview.com
How to watch Mizzou vs. Kentucky basketball — TV channel, live stream, game time info
The Kentucky Wildcats and Missouri men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Wednesday, Dec. 28. It is the SEC opener for both programs. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET. Mizzou enters the contest 11-1 overall. Most recently, Missouri...
UNC target, five-star guard set to make college decision
While all is quiet on the court as North Carolina is in the midst of an eight day hiatus, things are heating up for the Tar Heels on the recruiting trail. Five-star guard and UNC target Elliot Cadeau announced on Monday that he will be making his college decision on Dec. 28th.
Duke basketball set to host high-flying North Carolina recruit
According to a tweet from recruiting insider Andrew Slater on Monday evening, Combine Academy (N.C.) small forward Rakease Passmore will be in Durham on Jan. 11 for an unofficial Duke basketball visit. Presumably, he'll sit behind the bench when the Blue Devils host the Pittsburgh Panthers that night in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
gladstonedispatch.com
State climatologist retiring after a long career tracking Missouri weather
Every morning, even on weekends and holidays, Pat Guinan grabs a coffee and opens his laptop to weather data from stations across Missouri. Readings from the network of 40 connected weather stations — known as the Missouri Mesonet — help provide climate data used by scientists, government agencies, the public and others around the globe.
luxury-houses.net
One-of-a-kind Masterpiece European Chateau in Wake Forest, NC Hits Market for $2.375M
The Estate in Wake Forest is a luxurious home built for you to enjoy outside as much as inside now available for sale. This home located at 2700 Trifle Ln, Wake Forest, North Carolina; offering 04 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,664 square feet of living spaces. Call Marti Hampton (919-781-9883), Ward Wilkes (919-616-8648) – EXP Realty LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Wake Forest.
‘Significant damage’ caused at Faurot Field after pipe burst on Christmas Eve
Water pipes that burst over the weekend caused “significant damage” at Faurot Field, according to a University of Missouri spokesman. The post ‘Significant damage’ caused at Faurot Field after pipe burst on Christmas Eve appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
New Boone County technical college to focus on nursing shortage
Ranken Technical College plans to open a new campus in Ashland in fall 2023, and one of the goals at the school will be to increase the number of nursing students entering the workforce. The Boone County campus will be the company’s fifth location in Missouri. The other locations are...
Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In 2023, some Missourians will see another pay increase to $12 per hour. It was set to be raised after 60% of Missouri’s voters passed Proposition B in November 2018. The current minimum wage in Missouri is $11.15 per hour. Tipped employees get paid half of the minimum wage. However, the employer The post Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
cbs17
SUV flips over bridge railing on I-87 near Wendell
WENDELL FALLS, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV went off a bridge along Interstate 87 east of Raleigh on Christmas Day. There is no word about injuries after the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday along I-87 north near Wendell Falls Parkway. Witnesses told CBS 17 that a northbound...
kwos.com
Strong turnout for opening of Columbia’s new Tacos4Life
The dining room and the drive-through at Columbia’s new Tacos4Life restaurant on East Green Meadows have been busy. Their three-day soft opening was earlier this month. Reporter Zola Crowder from Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine says that for every meal that’s purchased at Tacos4Life, one meal is donated to a nonprofit to help feed starving children. Zola reports that during the soft opening, enough donations were raised to cover more than 35,000 meals.
KOMU
Forecast: Tracking more snow Christmas night and light impacts to your morning commute
With 1" of snow still left on the ground in Columbia, this was the first White Christmas since 2017!. The snow trend is going to continue tonight. Snow will begin moving into mid-MO from northwestern Missouri as early as this evening. Snow will move through in two rounds. Round one...
939theeagle.com
Missouri health officials deny reinstatement of operating licenses for two rural mid-Missouri hospitals
A state lawmaker from mid-Missouri’s Mexico says Platinum Health has not made required major repairs to the now-closed Mexico and Fulton hospitals. State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) tells the “Mexico Ledger” that is the reason that the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) denied reinstatement of the hospital licenses. The hospitals have been closed since late March.
Comments / 0