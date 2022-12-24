Read full article on original website
Related
ktoy1047.com
Hope man injured in accident in Columbia County
The Arkansas State Police report that 35-year-old Christopher Wilson of Hope was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram on US 82 in Magnolia when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck 47-year-old George Critton’s 2015 Dodge Ram and 51-year-old David McClellan’s 2002 Porsche. Wilson and Critton received treatment for their injuries at an area hospital. McClellan, a resident of El Dorado, died on the scene.
ktoy1047.com
Hope man injured in accident in McCurtain County
The Arkansas State Police report that 35-year-old Christopher Wilson of Hope was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram on US 82 in Magnolia when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck 47-year-old George Critton’s 2015 Dodge Ram and 51-year-old David McClellan’s 2002 Porsche. Wilson and Critton received treatment for their injuries at an area hospital. McClellan, a resident of El Dorado, died on the scene.
magnoliareporter.com
County merchants sell $446,206 in lottery tickets during November
Columbia County had Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales totaling $446,206 in November, up from $420,808 in October, according to a report released December 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery. According to the report, Columbia County had $248,326 in prize winnings awarded...
Authorities in East Texas looking for woman accused of using co-worker’s debit card information to make Cash App payments
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Officials with the Texarkana Police Department said on Tuesday they are looking for a woman who allegedly stole a co-workers debit card information to make Cash App transactions. A felony warrant has been issued for Kenya Moore, and officials said she told detectives she would turn herself in on Dec. 7, […]
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Texarkana
Looking For the top quality hotel list in the Texarkana zone, you are in the accurate home. You are going to know a hotel list in Texarkana. Also, a directional link from your home, and Website Link information, directions, avg internet users ratings, Contact Line, has been added. From these hotel ‘, official webpage, we have collected this information.
KSLA
Texarkana area water system struggling to find reason for low pressure
NEAR TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Water departments throughout the ArkLaTex are having the same problems due to the extra frigid weather the area experienced over the past few days. One department adversely affected is in Bowie County, Texas. “A lot of my neighbors are experiencing the same problem,” said...
ktoy1047.com
Water systems still recovering from freeze
Residents of Hooks and other outlying areas have reported that, as of Tuesday night, they are still without water. Texarkana Water Utilities as well as area firefighters responded to dozens of calls over the weekend from residents whose water froze when temperatures dropped drastically on Friday morning. The issues worsened when warming temperatures caused pipes to burst, causing numerous leaks and several homes to flood.
Iconic local business shuts doors
Iconic local business shuts doors Subhead Mason’s Hardware closes after 75 years in business News Staff Tue, 12/27/2022 - 22:03 Image COURTESY PHOTO ...
menastar.com
Bail set at $500K each for 2 suspects in Dec. 4 Texarkana shootings
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Two Texarkana murder suspects’ bail has been set at $500,000 each for homicides in early December. Both homicides were fatal shootings on the same day, Dec. 4, in Texarkana, Ark. Daevion Marquez Williams, 22, and Jamauri Martavious Davis, 18, are both currently held at the...
KSLA
Juvenile detention center in Miller Co. closing its doors for good
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A local lockup for juvenile offenders is closing its doors and now, these juveniles are being shipped to other areas for housing, leaving some employees without a job. For nearly 30 years, incarcerated juveniles were locked behind the doors at the facility, but not anymore....
texarkanafyi.com
Police Searching for Christmas Day Murder Suspect
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is searching for Tarus Walker, 24. Walker is wanted for Capital Murder and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Person. Walker is the suspect in the shooting death of Aaron Bruce, 40, of Texarkana, Arkansas that occurred at 9:50 am on Christmas Day. Media Release:
KATV
24-year-old suspect wanted in Christmas Day homicide in Texarkana
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Texarkana Police have issued an arrest warrant for a person suspected of a homicide on Christmas Day. Police are searching for Tarus Walker,24, who is wanted on capital murder and firearm possession charges. Police said the charges stem from the shooting death of Aaron Bruce,...
KTBS
Frozen pipes keep Texarkana firefighters busy
TEXARKANA, Texas - Wintry weather over the Christmas holiday caused some major water issues across the Texarkana area. Firefighters responded to more than 100 calls for service over the Christmas holiday weekend, and they were still following up Tuesday on some of those issues. Most of the calls involved broken pipes from broken sprinklers and busted water pipes.
magnoliareporter.com
Three-vehicle collision in Magnolia kills El Dorado man
An El Dorado man was killed and two other drivers were hurt in a three-vehicle collision in Magnolia about 7:02 a.m. Tuesday. The wreck happened on U.S. 82 east of the U.S. 79-East Main intersection. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2018 model Dodge Ram driven by...
Texarkana Police Need Your Help Locating 2 Women on Santa’s Very Naughty List
Texarkana Texas Police need your help in identifying and locating two women who are allegedly accused of stealing from a woman at a local store earlier this month. According to a Facebook post from the TTPD back on Monday, December 5, a woman started to distract an elderly woman that was shopping at Hobby Lobby in Texarkana. While one woman was doing the distracting another woman was able to grab the victim's wallet out of her purse. It wasn't until the victim went to pay for her purchases that she realized her wallet was missing.
hopeprescott.com
Two-Vehicle Accident Wednesday Morning In Front of Hope Airport
At least two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on US 278 West a few hundred feet west of the Hope Airport entrance. Traffic was backed up both directions as crews used extrication devices to free the injured. Both drivers appeared injured but alert. The accident occurred around 8am. Officers from the Hope Police, Hempstead County, Arkansas State Police, Hope Fiee Department,and Pafford responded.
38 Arrested Christmas Week – Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
For Christmas week you would hope that the criminal would take a break this time of year, unfortunately, that's not the way it works. Bowie County arrests thankfully were down last week with 38 total arrested in Bowie County. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 11 of those, 27 arrests were by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here is last week's report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. Looking forward to the New Year!
magnoliareporter.com
Nevada-based demilitarization company will relocate, move headquarters to TexAmericas Center
TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States west of TEXarkana, has announced EnviroSafe Demil LLC as the newest corporate citizen moving on to its property. As part of the relocation, ESD will bring $363 million in total contract values to...
KTSA
Paxton’s Criminal Prosecution Division secures 7-year sentence for convicted child abuser
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Criminal Prosecution Division is announcing a seven-year prison sentence for a Texarkana man convicted of child abuse in Bowie County, Texas. David Ernest Fant, 59, pleaded guilty to Indecency With a Child and was sentenced to seven years...
Comments / 0