Tyler, TX

KLTV

Small SUV burns on I-20 near Lindale Tuesday afternoon

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large plume of smoke could be seen for miles as a vehicle burned on the interstate Tuesday. According to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Lindale and Van fire departments responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon at about 1:30. He...
LINDALE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after house fire in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a house fire in Upshur County, the sheriff’s office said on Tuesday. Officials said they received a call of a house fire at 4835 Hawk Road around 7 a.m. after a neighbor observed the fire and called 911. “The home was destroyed,” officials said. “Responders […]
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Main water leak reported in Overton

OVERTON, Texas — The city of Overton has reported a six-inch leak in the water's main line on Williams Street. A Facebook post was made and says that customers might experience low water pressure due to the break in the line. The city of Overton is currently under a...
OVERTON, TX
KLTV

Three fire departments respond to fire at Tyler home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from the Dixie, Red Springs and Lindale Fire Departments responded to a fire in the 11,000 block of Lakeway Drive off of Hwy 110 North Monday. A neighbor delivered clothing to the family to help out while they waited in a car to keep warm.
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Bubbly from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Bubbly — from the SPCA of East Texas. Bubbly is a 7-week-old lab-mix who, along with his five siblings, were born to a stray in Longview. . Bubbly needs a home that can commit to training him on...
LONGVIEW, TX
KSST Radio

Gun Stolen In Ohio Found During I-30 Traffic Stop In Sulphur Springs, Texas

A gun reported stolen in Ohio was found during an I-30 traffic stop in Sulphur Springs, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Josh Davis and Bobby Osornio reported stopping the driver of a Cadillac Escalade for making an unsafe lane change while speeding on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 126 (near College Street in Sulphur Springs) at 130 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

Official: Suspect hit by a car on HWY 80 in Mineola

MINEOLA, Texas — A man was killed by a vehicle on Highway 80 as he was chased by police in Mineola. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Adam Albritton, Wood County Police received a call earlier regarding the suspect. Officials were chasing the suspect on foot when...
MINEOLA, TX
CBS19

Overturned semi closes portion of Toll 49 near Lindale

LINDALE, Texas — An overturned semi is causing a traffic headache on Toll 49. According to CBS19's crews on scene, the northbound lane of Toll 49 near the US 69 exit in Lindale is blocked due to the single-vehicle crash, which occurred just before 1 p.m. Details are limited...
LINDALE, TX
cbs19.tv

Major crash on SH 315 and US 259 causing traffic delays

RUSK, Texas — Major crash causing traffic delays on SH 315 and US 259 in Mount Enterprise. According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, helicopter on scene is blocking roadway. Officials have detours in place and are suggesting drivers to take alternate routes. Rusk County OEM, Rusk County...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Body Found In Diana House Destroyed By Fire

Upshur County Deputies are investigating after finding a body in the debris of a house that had been destroyed by fire Tuesday morning. Diana firefighters responded to the house fire on Hawk Road near Diana at about 7:00 am. Authorities will release the victim’s name after the next of kin are notified. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and they ordered an autopsy.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

11-week-old puppy treated for rabies in Tyler

Pest control expert Jared Lundmark of Jennings Pest Control explains why insects are expected to return. Their goal is to connect East Texas families seeking medical equipment with families that are no longer using those items. East Texans preparing for Friday night Kwanzaa celebration in Longview. Updated: 2 hours ago.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

18-wheeler rollover crash closes NB lane of Toll 49

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler crash has caused traffic delays on Toll 49, but no injuries have been reported. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, blocking the NB lane of Toll 49 near US-69. No one was injured, according to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton. As of about...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

East Texas water systems rescind boil water notices

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas water systems have rescinded boil notices that were issued following last week’s hard freeze. Prairie Grove Utilities Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact Chris Key at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634. Cherokee County. Gallatin Water...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Overton VFD firefighters resign in protest

OVERTON, Texas — More than 70% of the Overton Volunteer Fire Department resigned on Monday night. The department is now left with four volunteer firefighters. "I enjoyed my time here," said Esteban Santana, former Overton volunteer firefighter. He was with the department for over a year. But on Monday...
OVERTON, TX
CBS19

Officials: Missing man from Longview found safe

LONGVIEW, Texas — Missing man found safe confirmed Longview officials. Longview Police asked the public's help in searching for Calvin King, 60, who was last seen in Longview. King has been located and is safely at home, officials said.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
