FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee PendletonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Elected Officials who were presented with a Key to Smith CountyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
KLTV
Small SUV burns on I-20 near Lindale Tuesday afternoon
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large plume of smoke could be seen for miles as a vehicle burned on the interstate Tuesday. According to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Lindale and Van fire departments responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon at about 1:30. He...
1 dead after house fire in Upshur County
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a house fire in Upshur County, the sheriff’s office said on Tuesday. Officials said they received a call of a house fire at 4835 Hawk Road around 7 a.m. after a neighbor observed the fire and called 911. “The home was destroyed,” officials said. “Responders […]
Main water leak reported in Overton
OVERTON, Texas — The city of Overton has reported a six-inch leak in the water's main line on Williams Street. A Facebook post was made and says that customers might experience low water pressure due to the break in the line. The city of Overton is currently under a...
KLTV
Three fire departments respond to fire at Tyler home
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from the Dixie, Red Springs and Lindale Fire Departments responded to a fire in the 11,000 block of Lakeway Drive off of Hwy 110 North Monday. A neighbor delivered clothing to the family to help out while they waited in a car to keep warm.
cbs19.tv
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Bubbly from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Bubbly — from the SPCA of East Texas. Bubbly is a 7-week-old lab-mix who, along with his five siblings, were born to a stray in Longview. . Bubbly needs a home that can commit to training him on...
KTRE
Plumbers respond to hundreds of burst pipe calls across East Texas following freezing temperatures
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some homes, businesses and organizations in East Texas are experiencing plumbing nightmares as temperatures begin to rise. A Tyler plumbing company shared tips on what people can do to prepare for the next freeze. “When it drops down to seven degrees, you know, all bets are...
Gun Stolen In Ohio Found During I-30 Traffic Stop In Sulphur Springs, Texas
A gun reported stolen in Ohio was found during an I-30 traffic stop in Sulphur Springs, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Josh Davis and Bobby Osornio reported stopping the driver of a Cadillac Escalade for making an unsafe lane change while speeding on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 126 (near College Street in Sulphur Springs) at 130 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Official: Suspect hit by a car on HWY 80 in Mineola
MINEOLA, Texas — A man was killed by a vehicle on Highway 80 as he was chased by police in Mineola. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Adam Albritton, Wood County Police received a call earlier regarding the suspect. Officials were chasing the suspect on foot when...
Overturned semi closes portion of Toll 49 near Lindale
LINDALE, Texas — An overturned semi is causing a traffic headache on Toll 49. According to CBS19's crews on scene, the northbound lane of Toll 49 near the US 69 exit in Lindale is blocked due to the single-vehicle crash, which occurred just before 1 p.m. Details are limited...
cbs19.tv
Major crash on SH 315 and US 259 causing traffic delays
RUSK, Texas — Major crash causing traffic delays on SH 315 and US 259 in Mount Enterprise. According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, helicopter on scene is blocking roadway. Officials have detours in place and are suggesting drivers to take alternate routes. Rusk County OEM, Rusk County...
Celeste Man Led Authorities On Vehicle, Then Foot Pursuit From Sulphur Springs Into Rural Hopkins County
A Celeste man led authorities on a vehicle pursuit into rural Hopkins County, then a foot pursuit before being caught later Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Department initiated a vehicle pursuit of a man in a pickup before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. When...
easttexasradio.com
Body Found In Diana House Destroyed By Fire
Upshur County Deputies are investigating after finding a body in the debris of a house that had been destroyed by fire Tuesday morning. Diana firefighters responded to the house fire on Hawk Road near Diana at about 7:00 am. Authorities will release the victim’s name after the next of kin are notified. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and they ordered an autopsy.
KLTV
11-week-old puppy treated for rabies in Tyler
Pest control expert Jared Lundmark of Jennings Pest Control explains why insects are expected to return. Their goal is to connect East Texas families seeking medical equipment with families that are no longer using those items. East Texans preparing for Friday night Kwanzaa celebration in Longview. Updated: 2 hours ago.
KLTV
18-wheeler rollover crash closes NB lane of Toll 49
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler crash has caused traffic delays on Toll 49, but no injuries have been reported. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, blocking the NB lane of Toll 49 near US-69. No one was injured, according to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton. As of about...
KLTV
East Texas water systems rescind boil water notices
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas water systems have rescinded boil notices that were issued following last week’s hard freeze. Prairie Grove Utilities Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact Chris Key at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634. Cherokee County. Gallatin Water...
City of Whitehouse temporarily using secondary water source due to issues with two wells
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The city of Whitehouse is using its secondary source of water temporarily due to issues with two of its water wells. Though the water might have a different odor and taste at this time, it remains safe for consumption, the city said in a Facebook post. The secondary source is the city of Tyler's water system.
Overton VFD firefighters resign in protest
OVERTON, Texas — More than 70% of the Overton Volunteer Fire Department resigned on Monday night. The department is now left with four volunteer firefighters. "I enjoyed my time here," said Esteban Santana, former Overton volunteer firefighter. He was with the department for over a year. But on Monday...
POLICE: Longview missing man last seen on Christmas day found, home safe
UPDATE: John King has been found and is home safe, according to officials. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police has requested help from the public to locate a missing man. According to Longview Police, 60-year-old John Calvin King last spoke to a family friend around 2 p.m. on Sunday at his home on the south […]
Officials: Missing man from Longview found safe
LONGVIEW, Texas — Missing man found safe confirmed Longview officials. Longview Police asked the public's help in searching for Calvin King, 60, who was last seen in Longview. King has been located and is safely at home, officials said.
But WHY Were There Chickens Running Wild on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas?
So, why did the chicken cross the road? Ah, perhaps now we will finally find out the answer right here in Tyler, Texas. You see, this is one of the things that I love about having grown up in East Texas. You get to really know people, places, and things in our area--including the whimsical and quirky. (Frankly, whimsical and quirky things are my favorites.)
