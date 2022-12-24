Read full article on original website
Antioch homicide victim identified, woman arrested
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A fight between two women in Antioch escalated until one woman shot the other in the head, police said Wednesday. Hannisha Willis, 31, was fatally shot by 37-year-old Serico Justice on Mandarin Way just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Antioch Police Department. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting the […]
SF man arrested in Pacifica after being busted with over 550 ounces of marijuana
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Monday after officers discovered he was in possession of over 550 ounces of cultivated marijuana and a “large quantity” of US currency, the Pacifica Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. San Francisco resident Salvador Macieli, 25, was arrested on the 300 block of Firecrest Avenue […]
NBC Bay Area
4 in Custody After Pursuit Ends on Interstate 80 in Vallejo
Four people were taken into custody in Vallejo Wednesday morning after a pursuit came to an end with authorities pinning the stolen vehicle against the median barrier of Interstate 80, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began when police in the Sacramento-area city of Elk Grove tried to...
KTVU FOX 2
15-year-old leads South San Francisco police on wild chase in stolen car
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - A 15-year-old boy was arrested after leading South San Francisco police on a wild police chase in a stolen car two days after Christmas. Police said they first spotted the stolen car on Tuesday about 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Radburn and King drives.
SFGate
Two Arrested In Connection With Fatal October Shooting
San Jose Police have arrested two suspects this week in connection with the city's 32nd homicide this year. SJPD issued a statement that Rodolfo Perez-Damian, 22, and Edgar Merlo Martinez, 20, both of Sunnyvale, were arrested on suspicion of their involvement in the fatal Oct. 30 shooting of 19-year-old San Jose resident Daniel Arredondo Guizar.
Slaying of another Bay Area man linked to Stockton serial killer suspect
Prosecutors say the suspect killed a man in Oakland before driving to Stockton to try to shoot a woman that same night.
Missing Livermore woman found dead
The remains of a woman who went missing Livermore last month were found by police on Wednesday, according to a post from the Livermore Police Department.
Suspect in custody after homicide: Antioch Police
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Police advised people to avoid the location of a shooting in Antioch, according to a Facebook post. The shooting was in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way, the post stated. “The suspected shooter is in police custody and there is no threat to the community from this incident,” the post continued. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect in custody following Antioch shooting
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A suspect was taken into custody following a shooting in Antioch on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was reported around 2:41 p.m. in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way. It's unclear if anyone was wounded in the shooting or what led up to the incident....
Vallejo man accused of shooting another man who was trying to stop catalytic converter theft
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville police arrested a man Friday accused of shooting another man who confronted him while he was trying to steal a catalytic converter. According to a news release, the shooting happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 21 on the 1100 block of Farmington Drive. The victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.
Man dies of drug overdose overnight on BART
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) – A man who had “an apparent drug overdose” on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train early Wednesday died. BART police officers responded to a report of a man suffering a drug overdose at the Bay Fair station, according to the BART Police Daily Log. The man was unresponsive, and was given […]
Woman charged with murder in connection to SF death of 1-year-old, 5-year-old
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman who was arrested last week in connection to the deaths of two children found in a home in San Francisco’s Bayview District has been charged with murder, the SF District Attorney announced Wednesday. Paulesha Green-Pulliam, 34, has been charged with two counts of murder and multiple murder allegations. Green-Pulliam […]
First Photos Of Man Charged With Homophobic & Racist Hate Crimes At In-N-Out Burger Surface After His Arrest
The first photos of the man charged with racist and homophobic hate crimes inside a California In-N-Out Burger over the weekend have surfaced after his arrest, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The suspect, since identified as 40-year-old Jordan Krah, was arrested earlier this week and charged with two hate crimes connected to an incident that took place inside a San Ramon In-N-Out Burger on December 24.Elliot Ha and Arine Kim, two friends who became the victims of the hate crimes believed to have been committed by Krah, were enjoying a meal at the burger restaurant when the 40-year-old Denver, Colorado native allegedly began...
SFGate
Alleged Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee charged with 4 additional murders
The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office announced four new murder charges on Tuesday for alleged serial shooter Wesley Brownlee, including a new case out of Alameda County. Brownlee is being charged for the alleged murder of Juan Alexander Vasquez, out of Alameda County, and a new Alameda County victim,...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman fatally shot outside Antioch home; neighbor person of interest
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A woman was shot and killed outside her Antioch home Tuesday afternoon according to police. Authorities said the victim's neighbor is a person of interest in the case and is in custody. The shooting happened was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way.
Girls, ages 5 and 1, murdered in San Francisco identified
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young girls who were found dead inside their San Francisco home were identified in court documents filed on Wednesday. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam for the deaths of 1-year-old “Paragon A.” and 5-year-old “Justice A.,” according to a criminal complaint. The […]
Man stole vehicle with two children on Christmas night: Police
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – A 28-year-old man was arrested late Sunday after he stole a car with two children inside, according to a press release from the Mountain View Police Department. “Around 7:30 pm on Dec. 25, a woman called Mountain View dispatch to report that her Toyota sedan had been stolen from the […]
kmyu.tv
Suspects in South Salt Lake grocery store homicide arrested in California
SOUTH SALT LAKE (KUTV) — Two fugitive suspects of a homicide that occurred outside of a South Salt Lake grocery store more than seven months ago were reportedly arrested in California earlier this month, while police say the third suspect turned himself in to authorities back in November. South...
SFGate
Sheriff Investigating Death Outside Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man who was found outside Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose on Christmas morning. The victim, whose identity will be withheld until his family has been notified, was found unresponsive on the ground outside the hospital around 9 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead minutes later.
Antioch stabbing leaves two injured, one arrested for homicide
Two men were injured during a stabbing in Antioch on Monday morning, according to the Antioch Police Department.
