KRON4 News

Antioch homicide victim identified, woman arrested

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A fight between two women in Antioch escalated until one woman shot the other in the head, police said Wednesday. Hannisha Willis, 31, was fatally shot by 37-year-old Serico Justice on Mandarin Way just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Antioch Police Department. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting the […]
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

4 in Custody After Pursuit Ends on Interstate 80 in Vallejo

Four people were taken into custody in Vallejo Wednesday morning after a pursuit came to an end with authorities pinning the stolen vehicle against the median barrier of Interstate 80, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began when police in the Sacramento-area city of Elk Grove tried to...
VALLEJO, CA
SFGate

Two Arrested In Connection With Fatal October Shooting

San Jose Police have arrested two suspects this week in connection with the city's 32nd homicide this year. SJPD issued a statement that Rodolfo Perez-Damian, 22, and Edgar Merlo Martinez, 20, both of Sunnyvale, were arrested on suspicion of their involvement in the fatal Oct. 30 shooting of 19-year-old San Jose resident Daniel Arredondo Guizar.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in custody after homicide: Antioch Police

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Police advised people to avoid the location of a shooting in Antioch, according to a Facebook post. The shooting was in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way, the post stated. “The suspected shooter is in police custody and there is no threat to the community from this incident,” the post continued. […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect in custody following Antioch shooting

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A suspect was taken into custody following a shooting in Antioch on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was reported around 2:41 p.m. in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way. It's unclear if anyone was wounded in the shooting or what led up to the incident....
ANTIOCH, CA
ABC10

Vallejo man accused of shooting another man who was trying to stop catalytic converter theft

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville police arrested a man Friday accused of shooting another man who confronted him while he was trying to steal a catalytic converter. According to a news release, the shooting happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 21 on the 1100 block of Farmington Drive. The victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies of drug overdose overnight on BART

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) – A man who had “an apparent drug overdose” on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train early Wednesday died. BART police officers responded to a report of a man suffering a drug overdose at the Bay Fair station, according to the BART Police Daily Log. The man was unresponsive, and was given […]
RadarOnline

First Photos Of Man Charged With Homophobic & Racist Hate Crimes At In-N-Out Burger Surface After His Arrest

The first photos of the man charged with racist and homophobic hate crimes inside a California In-N-Out Burger over the weekend have surfaced after his arrest, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The suspect, since identified as 40-year-old Jordan Krah, was arrested earlier this week and charged with two hate crimes connected to an incident that took place inside a San Ramon In-N-Out Burger on December 24.Elliot Ha and Arine Kim, two friends who became the victims of the hate crimes believed to have been committed by Krah, were enjoying a meal at the burger restaurant when the 40-year-old Denver, Colorado native allegedly began...
SAN RAMON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman fatally shot outside Antioch home; neighbor person of interest

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A woman was shot and killed outside her Antioch home Tuesday afternoon according to police. Authorities said the victim's neighbor is a person of interest in the case and is in custody. The shooting happened was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Girls, ages 5 and 1, murdered in San Francisco identified

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young girls who were found dead inside their San Francisco home were identified in court documents filed on Wednesday. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam for the deaths of 1-year-old “Paragon A.” and 5-year-old “Justice A.,” according to a criminal complaint. The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Sheriff Investigating Death Outside Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man who was found outside Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose on Christmas morning. The victim, whose identity will be withheld until his family has been notified, was found unresponsive on the ground outside the hospital around 9 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead minutes later.
SAN JOSE, CA

