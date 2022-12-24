Read full article on original website
WGAL
Police ask for help in death investigation in Ephrata, Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are asking for help as they investigate a man's death. Ephrata police said an officer found 39-year-old Paul Donnelly on the road near the intersection of West Main Street and Martin Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Emergency medical services responded, but Donnelly...
Man sentenced for killing owner of truck he stole, setting apartments on fire
A Lancaster County man has been sentenced to life plus 4 to 10 years in prison for setting an apartment complex on fire, stealing a truck, and killing the owner with it.
Central Pa. rescues seeing more people dump their pets in remote or abandoned places
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Kala Moore, who lives in Conewago Township, York County says her barn has become a dumping ground for cats left behind by their owners. “People see the barn and they think ‘Oh, this is a good place to drop them off,'" said Moore. She...
abc27.com
Death of Local bicyclist raises concern for bike rider safety
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to police, a 29-year-old woman on a bicycle died at the hospital after being hit by a tractor trailer at the intersection of Cameron and Paxton Street. This is the fourth time a bicyclist has died in Harrisburg this year. “Honestly, it is...
abc27.com
Cumberland County woman receives gift of a lifetime
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas time — it’s the season of giving and one Midstate woman got the gift of a lifetime. “It’s been a journey,” said Robyn Fitting. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!. In 2013, Fitting was diagnosed...
County loses addiction recovery house operator
Residential addiction treatment services will soon be on hold in Adams County. The Recovery Advocacy Service Empowerment (RASE) Project, which was operating the county-owned Mercy House, will stop providing services at the end of this month, County Manager Steve Nevada said Wednesday. The county is seeking another provider, Nevada said.
Slain woman found in Harrisburg’s Sunken Gardens had suffered ‘traumatic injuries’
Update: Video shows man with a woman before body is found at Sunken Gardens: Harrisburg police. A woman found dead in Harrisburg’s Sunken Garden before the holidays was killed, police confirmed Wednesday. The woman died of traumatic injuries and her death was ruled a homicide, Lt. Kyle Gautsch said....
WGAL
Lancaster County couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary
A Lancaster County couple is celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary. News 8's Amber Gerard spoke with Robert and Edith Mae Schaum – both 102 years old – about how they made their love last. Watch the story in the video player above.
WGAL
Man sentenced to life in prison, plus 4 to 10 years, for second-degree murder and arson in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was sentenced to life plus four to 10 years in prison for second-degree murder and arson, according to the Lancaster County district attorney's office. Javen Jackson, 24, of Lancaster, was found guilty of setting fire to a New Holland apartment complex before attempting...
nomadlawyer.org
celebrategettysburg.com
local21news.com
One injured in stabbing in Lancaster, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was injured in a stabbing on Wednesday morning in Lancaster, police say. According to authorities, officers were called after someone arrived at the hospital saying they had been stabbed. Police say the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to...
Truck, tools stolen from Lebanon County garage on Christmas Eve
EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A truck, tools, and other items were stolen from a garage in Lebanon County on Christmas Eve. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Dec. 24 around 1:15 p.m., multiple individuals forced entry into Blatt & Tillett tow and repair garage. Once inside, State Police say the individuals rummaged through […]
Lancaster County shopping center sold for $30.5M
A New Jersey company recently paid $30.5 million dollars for a Lancaster County shopping center. Jackson-New Jersey-based Fernmoor Homes paid the Eatontown, New Jersey-based Wharton Realty Group $30.5 million for The Shops @ Rockvale in East Lampeter Township earlier this month, according to county records. The Wharton Realty Group paid $30 million for the property back in 2017.
York County house fire injures one, residents urged to check smoke detectors
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County home fire left one injured. The fire, which was dispatched at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, was reported at 806 10th Avenue in Springettsbury Township, according to Curvin Wolfgang, the battalion chief of York Area Fire and Rescue. When crews arrived...
WGAL
Caring Cupboard expands offerings to those in need in Lebanon County
PALMYRA, Pa. — TheCaring Cupboard is expanding its food offerings to those in need in Lebanon County. Now open five times a week at 131 N. Railroad St. in Palmyra, it offers fresh fruit and vegetables, chicken, turkey, milk, eggs and nonperishable items. "In 2006, we welcomed a little...
abc27.com
Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Paws Animal Hospital recently relocated to a new facility in York County. Founded back in 2010 by Dr. Jessica Friedland, Paws Animal Hospital was originally located on 1053 Baltimore St. in York. According to Paws Animal Hospital’s office manager Jessi Ortner, after years of leasing this previous location, the hospital decided it was time to buy a home of their own.
Church across the street from home explosion stepping up to help
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two days before Christmas, a home explosion rocked a quiet intersection of East Earl Township, leaving a Lancaster County family with only their lives. Efforts are underway throughout the community to help the family, starting right across the street, at Bethany Grace Fellowship.”. "They really...
State Police search for suspects in Lebanon County Christmas Eve robbery
JONESTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for several people who robbed a Lebanon County business by using a car stolen from the parking lot to break in. Authorities said on Dec. 24, several suspects forced their way into Blatt & Tillett Truck & Trailer Repair in East Hanover Township and stole a large sum of money in cash, as well as tools and other items.
Sisters killed in central Pa. crash right before Christmas
Two sisters originally from Ecuador were killed in a Friday crash on the Turnpike in Lancaster County, authorities said. Nubia and Mariana Llivipuma were involved in a 10 p.m. crash involving multiple vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, at mile marker 291.2 in Brecknock Township, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
