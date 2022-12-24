Read full article on original website
Biden signs bill to remove bust of Dred Scott decision author from Capitol
(The Hill) – President Biden signed a bill on Tuesday that removes the bust of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney, who authored the court’s Dred Scott decision, from the Capitol Building. The bill, which passed the House and Senate by voice vote earlier this month, also...
Don't be cynical, American bipartisanship is still possible. Here's how I know.
Don't be cynical, American bipartisanship is still possible. Orin Hatch, Ted Kennedy friendship can be a model for a Congress that can address our problems.
Belarus Says a Ukrainian Missile Landed on Their Territory
Belarusian officials say a Ukrainian missile landed in their territory Thursday during Russia’s latest bombardment of Ukraine, the state-run Belta news agency reports. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The Belarusian Defense Ministry said its air defenses had shot down what it later determined to be a “S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile fired from the territory of Ukraine.” President Alexander Lukashenko has sent defense officials and investigators to the scene in the Brest region. If confirmed, the incident could be a boon to the Kremlin, which has reportedly been leaning on Lukashenko in recent weeks to directly join the war against Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the reports. Read it at Belta
Arizona recount results due Thursday for attorney general, schools chief, House race
Arizona voters should know by midmorning Thursday whether an automatic recount of three races from the Nov. 8 election will flip any results. The race for state attorney general has the narrowest margin, with Democrat Kris Mayes winning by a 511-vote margin, or 0.03 percentage points, over Trump-endorsed Republican Abe Hamadeh in the...
How Rishi Sunak can reset the US-UK special relationship
Prime Minister Sunak might therefore consider the following New Year’s resolution — to make an overture to Obama and Biden that expresses regret that Johnson criticized an American president based on his ancestry.
New year likely to bring new changes to state voting laws
State lawmakers around the country introduced thousands of bills to change the way elections are run after former President Donald Trump falsely blamed his 2020 loss on voter fraud. Hundreds became law. Even with proponents of Trump’s election lies roundly defeated during this year’s midterms, advocates on both sides of...
US Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for now
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on asylum in place for now, dashing hopes of migrants who have been fleeing violence and inequality in Latin America and elsewhere to reach the United States. Tuesday’s ruling preserves a major Trump-era policy that was scheduled to expire...
Protest-backing soccer star’s family kept from leaving Iran
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A prominent former soccer player in Iran who has expressed support for anti-government protests says his wife and daughter were prevented from leaving the country on Monday after their plane made an unannounced stopover en route to Dubai. Ali Daei, who had his...
