Steve Stunning steve
4d ago
all stores should be closed on Christmas day..so they can be with their families..stay home 🏡 people one day is not gonna kill you to stay home and enjoy Christmas with loved ones.life goes by way to fast enjoy life with loved ones and everyone have a great Christmas 🎄 2022.
Reply(11)
40
Yvonne Layton
4d ago
thank u for keeping the store closed. Remember this is to praise our Lord Jesus. 🙏 I still wish that everything should still be closed on Sundays
Reply(5)
16
Melba Sykes
4d ago
Thankfully our Walmart is closed on Christmas. They need time to celebrate with their families
Reply(2)
19
