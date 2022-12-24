Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Army Veteran Searching For Missing Son After Child's Mother Shot Him And Took OffThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina Preview and Prediction for the Birmingham BowlFlurrySportsConway, SC
Positive News: Buffalo Wing Wings Employees Help Gift a Gardendale H.S. Student & Fellow Employee a Car for ChristmasZack LoveGardendale, AL
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
Related
Bham Now
7 nature events in Birmingham to kick off your 2023
Is your new year’s resolution to go outside more? Maybe you got a bird feeder for Christmas (like me!) and you want to learn about the unique art of birding. Birmingham is one of the best places to go out and explore nature from the botanical gardens to the dozens of parks. Keep reading for four nature events that we can’t wait to try out this winter.
Bham Now
Alabama Theatre turns 95, sold 41,313 tickets over holiday season
On December 26th 1927, the ornate 2000+-seat theatre, also known as the “Showplace of the South,” debuted its first feature film. Earlier this week, the Alabama Theatre reported the results of its 2022 Holiday Film Series Presented by Regions Bank. Here were the results:. 41,313—tickets sold. 15,037—servings...
Bham Now
7 Birmingham-area restaurants open New Year’s Day
Celebrate the start of the new year all weekend long! Pop the champagne at midnight then visit one of these seven Birmingham-area restaurants that are open on New Year’s Day. 1. Trattoria Zaza. If your New Year’s resolution is to eat more pasta and pizza by the slice, the...
Bham Now
New Southern Exposure films are now available at all Jefferson County Library locations
Do you want to learn more about Alabama’s natural resources? You’re in luck because Alabama Rivers Alliance and Black Warrior Riverkeeper donated 22 copies of the 2021 Southern Exposure films to Jefferson County Library Cooperative (JCLC). Read on to learn more about this award-winning film series and how you can get a copy.
Bham Now
If we want to restore our rivers in Alabama, we need to save the skinny water – creeks and streams
The following story is part of Friends of Shades Creek lore as shared by Jim Brown, a former History professor at Samford University. A few years ago, members of the group were observing Shades Creek after a litter cleanup at the now nearly-closed Brookwood Village on the Homewood/Mountain Brook city line.
Bham Now
JUST OPENED: Family-owned Magic Milkshakes and More in Hoover
Earlier this month, the Birmingham-area’s newest milkshake spot opened in Galleria Trace Plaza: Magic Milkshakes and More. Bham Now’s own Pat Byington went by to check it out. Here’s what he learned. What you’ll find at Magic Milkshakes and More. Scenes from inside Magic Milkshakes and...
ABC 33/40 News
107 year old Birmingham based business closes last store
Ensley Fairfield Mattress closes its last store. It is one the oldest businesses in the Birmingham area that dates back almost 108 years. Jillian Holtzclaw Barnett's great grandparents opened the business and it's been in the family ever since. She said customers continue to tell them decades old stories of...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police hosting winter coat giveaway
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department’s Community Outreach and Public Education Division is hosting a winter coat giveaway this week, Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 30. BPD and several other community members are contributing to the giveaway. Coats can be picked up at 7001 Crestwood Blvd....
Bham Now
4 new food spots open + coming soon in Birmingham
Birmingham, you may be looking for something to eat after all of those Christmas cookies. With sweet and savory options, check out these new Birmingham businesses that just opened or are coming soon. 1. Cappella Pizzeria | Inverness. When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s...
Bham Now
8 fun and different workouts to try in the new year
Looking to step up your workout routine? Or maybe this is finally the year you start consistently hitting the gym. We get it—it’s hard to find a place where you can have fun while working out. Luckily, Birmingham has some amazing workouts that are perfect for the beginner or expert grinder. Keep reading to find your new favorite gym, studio or running group.
wvtm13.com
UPDATE: Water restored at Gardendale nursing home
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: A spokesperson for Magnolia Ridge nursing home says water has been restored to the facility after being off since Friday. Ruptured water lines left Magnolia Ridge nursing home in Gardendale without a kitchen to cook in. A nearby church in Trussville delivered its mobile...
wbrc.com
What you need to know if your pipes burst as a renter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If your pipes have frozen or burst due to the cold weather and you are unsure of what’s your responsibilities are as a renter, experts tell WBRC it starts with your lease. You need to re-assess your lease and find out what you are responsible...
Bham Now
Homewood Gourmet to relocate and expand in 2023
The popular eatery, Homewood Gourmet, is relocating to a larger and more accessible location within the city of Homewood by spring of 2023. Established by Franklin Biggs in 1998, Homewood Gourmet was purchased by Chris and Laura Zapalowski 12 years ago in 2010. The Move. The restaurant is moving from...
wbrc.com
Village Tavern: Grilled Caprese Sandwich
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A delicious light meal that will satisfy you every time. AS NEEDED Pesto Aioli (Recipe Follows) 1. Cut ½” off both ends of the hoagie roll then slice in half lengthwise. 2. Brush each inside piece with butter and toast until slightly golden. 3....
DCH Hospital to Close South Parking Deck, Entrance for Construction Process Beginning January 2
The south parking deck and south entrance of DCH Regional Medical Center will close beginning January 2 as construction crews prepare for its demolition and replacement. According to the Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency, the entrance and deck project will take two years before it is completed. The hospital will...
The year in photos: Views of Alabama in 2022
This is a curation of pictures taken throughout the year that shows the triumphs, tragedies, and everyday lives of Alabamians.
The nitty gritty on Trussville’s trash
Editor’s Note: This is a guest editorial/commentary column. By Jean Cox, Friends of Pinchgut Creek Landfills, trash pickup, and local recycling options have recently been hot topics in the Friends of Pinchgut Creek inbox. Our group works to protect and clean our local waterways, so we clean up plenty of trash. However, litter is not […]
Alabama mattress company started during World War I to close doors after 107 years of service
Ensley Fairfield Mattress Co. will close its doors after over 100 years of service to the area. Ensley Fairfield Mattress Co. started operation in 1915, 2023 would be its 108th year of operation. The official announcement of the closing took place on Monday, Dec. 26. January 2023 will be its final month of operation.
wvua23.com
Beware of merging lanes and delays during road construction
If you go through the intersection of McFarland Blvd and University Blvd in Tuscaloosa you need to be aware of some changes. Some lanes are currently closed to accommodate heavy equipment in the area. Drivers can no longer turn left onto McFarland Blvd from University Blvd, leaving drivers to pass the intersection, make a U-turn, and then merge onto on ramp heading East on McFarland.
thebamabuzz.com
6 Sears Hometown stores closing across Alabama—liquidation sales under way
Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing and offering liquidation sales on approximately $40 million inventory including riding lawnmowers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, power tools and much more. Keep reading for more details and where the stores are located in Alabama. These Alabama locations are closing. Liquidation sales...
Comments / 1