Update: ‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’

This updated post was originally published on November 24, 2021. If you really want to know which iPhone apps are worth your time and which are actually stealing battery power and data from you, there’s no one better to ask then an Apple tech expert. While we probably all know (all too well) the fallbacks of using an app like Facebook or Snapchat and the battery-consuming risks of streaming apps, there are other apps that fly under the radar and are just as risky when it comes to privacy and security. We spoke with not just one, but two Apple experts, to get the low-down on apps they recommend that all iPhone users delete from their phones ASAP.
Amazon has 13 Streaming Services on sale for just $1.99/month

STARZ: $1.99 (normally $8.99) AMC+: $1.99 (normally $8.99) Paramount+ Ad-Free: $1.99 (normally $9.99) VIX+: $1.99 (normally $6.99) Britbox: $1.99 (normally $6.99) PBS Kids: $1.99 (normally $5.99) Noggin: $1.99 (normally $7.99) History Vault: $1.99 (normally $4.99) Lifetime Movie Club: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Documentaries: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Living: $1.99 (normally...
The Best Crime TV of 2022

2022 was a fantastic year for television, so making this list was harder than usual. Picking 15 to rave about on this website was nearly impossible. You do not know what I have been through, making this thing. So I picked 20. TV of other genres was excellent as well,...
Amazon Nightmare Is Reminiscent of the Dotcom Collapse

It's a dark year for Amazon. The e-commerce giant undoubtedly wants to put 2022 behind it and get out of what appears to be a real stock market nightmare. The numbers speak for themselves: The Amazon stock closed the December 22 trading session at $83.79, which represents a 49.7% drop compared to December 31, 2021. This is the lowest closing level for the Amazon stock since March 12, 2019. Basically, the group, founded by Jeff Bezos, has completely erased all the gains during the two years when strict restrictions were put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.
iOS 16 exploit lets you set the system font to Comic Sans (and other things)

If you like your iPhone but hate the San Francisco typeface, developer Zhuowei Zhang has posted a neat tool to Github—an app that can temporarily "overwrite" the iOS system font with another one, giving your phone a new, non-Apple-sanctioned look. The app doesn't require any kind of jailbreak, but...
9 great series and movies from 2022 to stream on Hulu

The streaming space in general was so packed with new series and movies in 2022 that it was basically impossible to catch everything that the big platforms put out. This time of year is always great for catching up on those must-see projects that you fell behind on or never got around to watching, and Hulu in particular has a sizable selection of things worth checking out — especially for those who find themselves with some time to kill during the holidays.
Charlie Cox's New Netflix Series Is Climbing the Top 10 Charts

While Marvel fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil for this upcoming Disney+ series, the actor's new TV series has just premiered on Netflix and is already climbing the charts. Titled Treason, and created by Bridge of Spies writer Matt Charman, the MCU star leads the limited series as an MI6 agent whose ties to a Russian spy (fellow Marvel star Olga Kurylenko aka Black Widow's Taskmaster) land him in hot water. The five episode series just premiered on Monday and is currently sitting at #4 on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, but it's worth noting that everything ahead of it have been HUGE titles like Emily in Paris and Wednesday, putting Treason in a decent spot.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (December 23)

Happy Holidays, one and all! It’s the most wonderful time of the year – and not just because sleigh bells are ringing. Almost all of the major streaming services have dropped at least one headline-grabbing movie or TV show this weekend, so there really has never been a better time to plonk yourself in front of the television and catch something new.
Wearing an Apple Watch Ultra for a month convinced me to buy a Series 7

The Apple Watch Ultra is a very good smartwatch. It’s got loads of features, very long battery life, a titanium shell, and a distinctive design. You can read all about how good it is in my colleague Victoria Song’s review from earlier this fall. Be sure to check out the feature-length video review we recently published that does a deeper dive into Apple’s unique claims for the Ultra.
Best after-Christmas deals on Apple iPads

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Forget the Apple Store. The best after-Christmas deals on Apple iPad tablets available right now are at Walmart and Amazon.
Walt Disney World vacations land some people in debt, study shows

(KTLA/NEXSTAR) — A trip to visit Mickey, Minnie, and the rest of the gang can cost a pretty penny, so much so that some have gone into debt to make the journey. A study from LendingTree, a financial website, surveyed 1,500 consumers and found that 18% had incurred debt during a trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Parents with children younger than 18 are the most likely to take on the extra expense.
Apple TV+ has free hit shows without a subscription until January 3

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple TV+ is running a promotion that allows non-subscribers to stream the first season of "Ted Lasso," "Prehistoric Planet," "Bad Sisters," and more until January 3. Anyone with an Apple ID can log into...
Apple Faces Lawsuit Claiming Apple Watch Sensor Displays Racial Bias

Apple is facing a new lawsuit alleging that the Apple Watch is racially biased. According to Apple Insider, a new class action lawsuit claims that the giant tech company’s Apple Watch sensor exercises discrimination against dark skin people. The plaintiff, Alex Morales, alleges that he purchased the giant’s wrist tech between 2020/2021 and stated that the blood oxygen sensor and the watch’s pulse oximetry features didn’t account for his skin tone.More from VIBE.comMark Curry Details Racist Experience At Colorado Hotel'Louis Armstrong's Black And Blues' Documentary Coming To Apple TV+Apple Testing Feature That Allows You To Retract Text Messages: Report Morales filed the...
25 Extended Holiday Deals on Electronics to Add to Your Cart — Including Smart TVs for Under $300

Score up to 63 percent off headphones, laptops, and more If you didn't get a chance to shop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday back in November, don't fret — you can still score impressive savings on popular tech, including TVs, headphones, and appliances. So many holiday sales on technology and electronics are still taking place, meaning you don't have to wait until next year to save big. Did you put Apple Airpods Pro on your wish list, but Santa forgot to wrap them up under the tree?...
Best Netflix originals coming in January 2023

The new year is right around the corner, and despite its stumbles in 2022, Netflix will continue to release dozens of originals every month of 2023. In fact, there will still be far too many original TV shows and movies to keep track of throughout the year, which is why we’ve rounded up ten we’re most excited to watch when they hit Netflix in January.
How to Restart Apple Watch

Whether the Apple Watch is unresponsive or its apps are crashing repeatedly, a quick restart is the first thing you can try to resolve the issues. In cases where the normal restart doesn’t work, you can force restart the Apple Watch. And, since the device has only two buttons;...
