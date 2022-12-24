ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wgac.com

South Carolina And Georgia Residents Asked To Conserve Water

South Carolina and Georgia residents are being asked to conserve water after below freezing temperatures impacted several communities. Here is the latest from area counties and cities on the requests. Georgia. As of Monday afternoon, Augusta Utilities reports a possible disruption in service may affect customers along Tobacco Road, Morgan...
GEORGIA STATE
live5news.com

Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
WSAZ

Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
BECKLEY, WV
WSAV-TV

$9M in cocaine found after man out on bond for murder was speeding on I-95 in SC, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police seized $9 million in cocaine after a man out on bond for murder was pulled over for speeding on I-95 in South Carolina. Sheldon Junior Alexander, 34, of Los Angeles, was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking in cocaine, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

North Carolina Chick-fil-A owner fined after some workers paid in sandwiches, teens assigned ‘hazardous’ jobs

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The owner of a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A has been fined by the Department of Labor for child labor and minimum wage standards violations, Fox News reports. The restaurant first came under fire in July 2022, when a Facebook post that offered to pay volunteer workers in meal vouchers went viral. “We […]
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WCBD Count on 2

Utility companies urge South Carolinians to conserve energy

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolinians were told to expect low temperatures on Friday and Saturday, and now utility companies across the state are urging customers to conserve energy.   Dominion Energy says the utility company’s electrical system is experiencing high demand.   “We are feeling the effects of historically cold temperatures as our […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WLTX.com

South Carolina power outages rising and temperatures quickly falling this Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We reached 54 degrees early this morning in Columbia. That changed pretty quickly once the cold front moved in around 5:50 a.m. this morning. Since then, we have seen winds gusting from 40 to 50 mph with temperatures falling into the 30s. This is a sign of the bitter cold on the way in and has led to some issues this morning.
COLUMBIA, SC

