WSAV-TV
‘Spiritual leader’ of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets nearly 20 years in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who prosecutors said provided the ideological base for a conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will spend nearly 20 years in a federal prison. Barry Croft Jr., 47, of Bear, Delaware, was sentenced to 19 years and seven months behind bars...
South Carolina airman shoots 'gate runner' attempting to illegally enter Shaw Air Force Base property
An airman at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina shot a person who was attempting to get onto the property on Friday, according to officials.
live5news.com
SC senator asks state to probe gun range after lawsuit, Live 5 Investigation
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As residents say their properties continue to be hit with bullets, a South Carolina senator is calling on the Hampton County Sheriff and the Yemassee Police Chief, as well as the state, to conduct a joint investigation into a Lowcountry gun range. In a letter...
wgac.com
South Carolina And Georgia Residents Asked To Conserve Water
South Carolina and Georgia residents are being asked to conserve water after below freezing temperatures impacted several communities. Here is the latest from area counties and cities on the requests. Georgia. As of Monday afternoon, Augusta Utilities reports a possible disruption in service may affect customers along Tobacco Road, Morgan...
live5news.com
Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
WSAZ
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
The Largest Restaurant in South Carolina Has an Unforgettable Buffet
If you're the type of person who can really work up an appetite or, simply can never decide on what you feel like eating, this buffet in South Carolina is definitely for you.
WSAV-TV
$9M in cocaine found after man out on bond for murder was speeding on I-95 in SC, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police seized $9 million in cocaine after a man out on bond for murder was pulled over for speeding on I-95 in South Carolina. Sheldon Junior Alexander, 34, of Los Angeles, was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking in cocaine, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
This Is The Biggest House In South Carolina
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in South Carolina.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man scores Cash 5 jackpot with numbers inspired by son, ‘totally shocked’ by win
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a lucky Cash 5 jackpot win by a Wilson County man. Joseph Gardner Jr., of Wilson, uses inspiration from his son to pick his lucky numbers – and it paid off when a $1 Cash 5 ticket delivered a $120,000 jackpot. “I’ve...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished
CONWAY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Ma’rionna Calvin, 16, was last seen leaving her home in Conway on Saturday, December 17. Ma’rionna is described as 5 feet 7 inches and 180...
North Carolina Chick-fil-A owner fined after some workers paid in sandwiches, teens assigned ‘hazardous’ jobs
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The owner of a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A has been fined by the Department of Labor for child labor and minimum wage standards violations, Fox News reports. The restaurant first came under fire in July 2022, when a Facebook post that offered to pay volunteer workers in meal vouchers went viral. “We […]
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
Thousands without power across Carolinas as temps drop
ROCKINGHAM — Hundreds in Richmond County and thousands across the Carolinas are out of power Friday morning as strong winds sweep across the region. As of 11 a.m., Duke Energy reported that more than 170,000 of its customers in both North and South Carolina were affected. More than 140,000 of those are just in North Carolina.
Utility companies urge South Carolinians to conserve energy
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolinians were told to expect low temperatures on Friday and Saturday, and now utility companies across the state are urging customers to conserve energy. Dominion Energy says the utility company’s electrical system is experiencing high demand. “We are feeling the effects of historically cold temperatures as our […]
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before North Carolina Freezes
North Carolina is preparing for the first major freeze of winter.
WMBF
Duke Energy, Santee Cooper asking customers to conserve energy as temperatures remain low
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of utility companies in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are taking more precautions to protect power grids as temperatures remain low on Christmas Eve. Duke Energy said it implemented rolling blackouts due to “unusually high energy demand.” Duke estimates around 500,000 customers...
WLTX.com
South Carolina power outages rising and temperatures quickly falling this Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We reached 54 degrees early this morning in Columbia. That changed pretty quickly once the cold front moved in around 5:50 a.m. this morning. Since then, we have seen winds gusting from 40 to 50 mph with temperatures falling into the 30s. This is a sign of the bitter cold on the way in and has led to some issues this morning.
The Best South Carolina Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Mashed found 50 of Guy Fieri's favorite spots featured on his hit show.
WLTX.com
Christmas Eve starting off extremely cold in South Carolina. Here's what's next
We started off with below-zero wind chill temperatures this morning. And while we will slowly warm on Saturday, not by much.
