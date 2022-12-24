HS boys’ hoops roundup: Sea tightens the clamps defensively in win vs. Xavier; Moore rolls past SJP

Read full article on original website
HS girls’ basketball roundup: Susan Wagner’s Nicole Melious sets PSAL scoring mark; MSIT extends its win streak
Cross another milestone off of Nicole Melious’ career checklist. The Susan Wagner senior toppled the PSAL’s all-time girls’ scoring mark with a 44-point effort in a 91-64 win over South Bronx Prep on Tuesday. Melious, who now holsters 2,471 career points, bested Wanda Camps’ previous mark of 2,458.
BetMGM bonus code + a Blue Jackets vs. Islanders best bet to use it on
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Islanders host the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight, and if you’re looking for the best way to take advantage of the game, look no further than BetMGM Sportsbook. They’re offering the perfect NHL-specific welcome offer for you to use our Blue Jackets vs. Islanders best bet, or any other game on the ice. You’ll have a chance to win $200 in free bets from just a $10 wager on any NHL game, and that bet doesn’t even have to win.
Capitals vs. Rangers prediction + BetMGM promo code SILIVENHL for 20-1 odds
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. With the NHL coming back from the holiday break, they put 24 teams on the schedule on Tuesday night, which means this is a prime time to sign up for a new BetMGM Sportsbook account. BetMGM is offering all new users $200 in bonus bets, and we’ll explain how while giving our Capitals vs. Rangers prediction.
NYC seeking new plan for year-round sports venue at dilapidated Staten Island park site
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City officials shuttered a set of public tennis courts 10 years ago after letting them fall into disrepair, but this week, they announced a renewed effort to envision a future purpose for the neglected Staten Island site. The Parks Department announced Tuesday that...
Report says son of late detective and NYPD hero Steven McDonald will be promoted to police captain
NEW YORK, N.Y. - The son of Steven McDonald, the inspirational New York City detective who died in 2017, is being promoted to police captain, the New York Post reported. Lt. Conor McDonald, 35, is listed as No. 133 on the Captain’s Promotion List, according to department documents. The...
Staten Island woman who lost brother in tragic 2009 accident, appointed by mayor to lead NYC’s sports initiatives
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island woman who became a community fixture after her star athlete brother died in a tragic auto accident will lead the city’s sports and wellness initiatives going forward, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. Jasmine Ray will head the newly-created Mayor’s Office of...
NYC temperature outlook: How the early forecast is shaping up for January
After a cold end to 2022, forecasters are expecting warmer conditions to settle in over the entire East Coast to start the new year. The National Weather Service’s monthly outlook for January gives New York about a 40% to 50% chance to see above-average temperatures across the entire state. That same probability extends downward along the coast into Florida and northward into large swaths of Vermont and New Hampshire.
New Jersey prosecutor warns against ‘vigilante activity’ aimed at nabbing alleged child predators
Top law enforcement officials in New Jersey’s Bergen County are warning against “vigilante activity” the office has observed in recent months involving an individual targeting people allegedly attempting to lure minors. The prosecutor’s office issued a release last week that firmly discouraged the practice, which it says...
NYC man arrested after striking wife with SUV; their 3 children were inside vehicle, say police
NEW YORK — A New York City man accused by police of striking his estranged wife with an SUV and then stabbing her as their three children watched was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other crimes. Stephen Giraldo, 36, also was charged with assault, reckless endangerment and child...
‘I’m not going to apologize’: Mayor Eric Adams berates reporters for questioning his whereabouts as storm ravaged parts of Queens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday strongly rebuked reporters questioning his whereabouts at the end of last week while a storm ravaged parts of Queens, announcing he “deserved” time away. The mayor was absent from public eye as tidal flooding caused by a massive...
NYPD searching for missing 64-year-old Graniteville man last seen in Brooklyn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing 64-year-old Graniteville man. Anthony Colomba, a resident of the 1400 block of Richmond Avenue, was last seen on Tuesday afternoon in the vicinity of 15th Avenue and 86th Street in Brooklyn, just blocks away from Dyker Beach Park and the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge.
After frigid Christmas in New York, are warmer temperatures on the way? Forecaster details latest.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Biting cold weather that has lingered over New York City during the holiday season is expected to be pushed out by warmer conditions beginning by the end of this week, a forecaster told the Advance/SILive.com. “Certainly after the record-breaking cold air outbreak we experienced over...
Radio hosts and callers mourn beloved WFAN listener from NJ who dies at 99
Harry Chakmakian, beloved long time caller of the “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN radio, was a favorite among the WFAN community. The 99-year-old, known as “Harry from Englewood Cliffs,” died on Dec. 23. Throughout the years, Chakmakian also appeared at public events for the popular...
Yankees bullpen updates: Ron Marinaccio, Michael King’s health; Clarke Schmidt odd-man out?
NEW YORK — The Yankees clubhouse figures to be rowdier next season with veteran reliever Tommy Kahnle back on the club. When the outgoing right-hander was with the Yankees from 2017-20, his nonstop loud chirping in the showers could be heard all the way in the clubhouse. The Yankees...
NYPD: Man’s brutal crime spree ends after violent assaults, gruesome fatal Manhattan stabbings
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police have arrested a man they allege is responsible for two deadly stabbings and additional violence in Manhattan, including the brutal murder of a doctor in Harlem. The NYPD says Roland Codrington, 35, of East Harlem, is responsible for a spree of attacks that began...
New Year’s Day 2022: What’s open, closed in NYC on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost time to celebrate the arrival of 2023!. With the start of the new year falling on a Sunday, many offices and institutions will remain closed to observe the holiday on Monday, Jan. 2. Here’s a look at what will be open and...
Speed cameras often nab vehicle owned by NYC council’s transportation chairperson: Report
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- The city of speed cameras doesn’t have a blind eye for a car owned by one of New York’s most influential City Council officials. According to a Gothamist report, the family vehicle used by City Councilmember Selvena Brooks-Powers, the city’s transportation committee chairperson, has been hit with 34 tickets since she took office in March 2021. Twenty-nine of those tickets are for speeding in school zones, “including one issued the day before Brooks-Powers was announced as chair of the Council’s transportation committee in January,” says the outlet.
Did wearing a mask during pandemic compromise our immune system? NYC doctors weigh in.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As the United States battles a unique surge in respiratory infections -- which many are referring to as a tripledemic -- some are quick to blame the many months wearing a mask amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic for the spread of these illnesses. The three...
Staten Islanders spend more on household expenses than other New Yorkers; average utilities more than $440 monthly
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Staten Islanders, on average, are spending more money on the 10 most common household expenses compared other New Yorkers and residents across the United States, according to a doxoPLUS analysis of local and national data. The average Staten Island resident is spending approximately 33.8% more...
NYC’s first legal weed dispensary opens today -- at 4:20 p.m.
New York’s first legal recreational cannabis dispensary will open to the public this afternoon. Its doors will open to the public at 4:20 p.m. – a comical and appropriate time. Operated by Housing Works, Housing Works Cannabis Co., located at 750 Broadway in the East Village, will be...
