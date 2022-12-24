Read full article on original website
Gov. Ricketts: Together, we've grown Nebraska
Last week, we celebrated the arrival of Nebraska’s 2022 Silver Shovel. This prestigious national award recognizes states that have successfully attracted major economic development projects. And it’s no coincidence that three out of the four Silver Shovels Nebraska has ever received came in the last four years alone.
Gov. Ricketts' Christmas statement
Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement in observance of Christmas, which is celebrated on December 25, 2022. “It was over two millennia ago when an angel shared the good news with a group of shepherds: That on that silent night in a small town in Israel, the savior of our world was born. And the heavenly hosts marked that joyous occasion by singing, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.’”
Hohnholdt named to Nebraska LEAD healthcare group
Shalynne Hohnholdt of Good Samaritan Society – Albion was recently named one of 13 members of the Nebraska Health Care Association (NHCA) and Nebraska Health Care Foundation’s Class V of Nebraska Health Care LEAD, a year-long program designed to develop a workforce of leaders that can meet the health care needs of Nebraska’s aging population.
Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
South Dakota Gov Kristi Noem Gets Flamethrower For Christmas. Will It Start Arms War Among Govs?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In what could be the start of a flaming arms race among Western politicians, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is showing off a flamethrower her staff gave her for Christmas. An inquiry into whether Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon’s staff might consider...
Road worker contracts discussed on Governor Call-In show
With winter in full swing and snow seen in most of the state the past few weeks, one person asked Governor Pete Ricketts on his monthly call-in show how they expect to hire highway workers when wages are already low and were froze during the first contract negotiations. Ricketts says...
Learn ice-fishing at four Nebraska events in January
Anglers can learn the basics of ice-fishing or pick up a few new tips from experienced anglers at three Discover Ice-Fishing clinics this month. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Youth Fishing Program will host three on-ice events and one classroom event. From 1-5 p.m. Jan. 14, the Nebraska...
Great Plains Health responds to health care executive order
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Governor Pete Ricketts and Governor-Elect Jim Pillen extended an executive order last week that aims to help Nebraska hospitals with staffing challenges. It’s an extension of an executive order first made during the height of the pandemic and unless extended again will be in effect until June 30th, 2023.
Weather concerns of rural Nebraskans
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Concerns for severe weather and drought fluctuate each year depending on recent experiences. This trend is evident in the annual survey called Nebraska Rural Poll. Conducted each year by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Agriculature Economics in partnership with Rural Prosperity Nebraska and Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Rural Poll, now on it’s 27 th year, sends out surveys to 7,ooo people each year in non-metropolitan areas asking their concerns about everything from health, agriculture, the media and, of course, the weather. Weather is always a concern for rural Nebraskans seeing all of the crops and livestock are tended to in these regions. So, it’s no wonder that this would be a main topic of the poll. Let’s take a look at drought concerns from the survey. Like I mentioned, concerns for severe weather fluctuate depending on the recent weather events. According to past surveys, the concern for drought dropped from 48% in 2015 to just 21% in 2020. The reason being the extreme amount of rain in 2019 that caused flooding. Instead the concern was was more about extreme rains and flooding in 2020. In fact, 30% expressed that concern in the survey. Of course, this year the story line has flipped with 55% of rural nebraskans polled concerned about a worsening drought as some areas have seen their driest year in decades. Hopefully we will see some improvement on the new drought monitor tomorrow with the recent precipitation we have received.
Sheriff elect, Nebraska families urge importance of Narcan as overdoses surge across city
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County's new incoming sheriff is calling attention to the need for Narcan. If administered quickly, the over-the-counter medicine can be used to reverse the effects of a drug overdose. If it's given to someone who is not experiencing an overdose, pharmacists said it will not harm a person.
Two recent polls found majority of Nebraska respondents oppose more abortion restrictions
LINCOLN — Two recent polls found that a majority of respondents were opposed to adding more restrictions to abortion rights in Nebraska. One poll, released Wednesday by the ACLU of Nebraska, found that 59% of 604 registered voters polled in mid-November either “somewhat opposed” or “strongly opposed” the enactment of “more restrictive abortion bans” in […] The post Two recent polls found majority of Nebraska respondents oppose more abortion restrictions appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraska renters have few options available to deal with bad landlords
Renters in Nebraska have few options available to them when dealing with bad landlords that do not maintain apartments.
Nebraska Game and Parks urges people to use caution near sick, dead birds
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Game and Parks is encouraging Nebraskans to use caution until further notice as avian influenza continues to affect waterfowl and other bird species statewide. Game and Parks says affected birds have been reported across the state in recent weeks and that staff have collected waterfowl, which...
Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday in parts of Nebraska
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place starting at midnight and lasting into Thursday for southwest, central and northeast Nebraska. Rain will be seen first, but colder air will push through, changing it over to snow. A couple of inches of snow will be possible in the advisory area. Travel...
Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska; man arrested
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a suspicious vehicle led officers to a kidnapped child early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Git N Split next to Central Community College just before 2 a.m. Police say they found Tadashi Kojima sitting with a 13-year-old boy...
Governor-Elect Pillen appoints Fire Marshal
LINCOLN, NE – Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced he will be appointing Shane Hunter as the Nebraska State Fire Marshal. "I am looking forward to working with Shane to lessen the undue burdens facing our volunteer fire departments and paramedics serving Nebraskans," said Governor-elect Pillen. "Our job is to inspire our volunteers, not burden them, so they can continue their work to keep us safe."
Look: Former Nebraska Quarterback Rescued Family From Fire
Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. helped save neighbors from a burning house. His wife, former Nebraska soccer player Jaylyn Armstrong, recounted the harrowing scene on Twitter. She said Tommy and his mother rushed into action when a nearby building burst into flames. As Jaylyn attended to a young girl...
Nebraska’s Nitrate Problem is Serious, Experts Say. Can We Solve It?
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This is the third part in a Flatwater Free Press series called “Our Dirty Water.” Read the first and second parts.
Demand for food increasing in South Dakota
SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- A number of factors are coming together to increase the demand for food. Megan Kjose with Feeding South Dakota says their numbers are higher now than during the pandemic. Kjose says while people are in a giving mood, their needs rise after the holidays. Kjose says they will...
