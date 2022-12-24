Read full article on original website
Moe’s Southwest Grill location closes in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca location of Moe’s Southwest Grill, a popular burrito spot, has closed, leaving Tompkins County lacking a nearby option for gigantic burritos with cuttingly accurate names like “the Homewrecker.”. The South Meadow Square restaurant, listed at 324 Elmira Road, had been closed for several days...
CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)
A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
Wickman, Cal Jamison
SODUS: It is with great sadness that the family of Cal Wickman announces his unexpected passing on December 23, 2022, at the age of 44. He will be deeply missed by his loving family: His wife, Erica Wickman of Sodus; his children, Alecia Wickman, Chloe Wickman, Patience Wickman, Callie Wickman- of Sodus; his sister, Amanda (Mark) Bushart (Ontario, NY); his father, Stephen K. Wickman (Sodus, NY); and many loving relatives. Cal was predeceased by his mother, Sandra Wickman and his brother Stephen K. Wickman Jr. A special thank you to his sister-in-law, Danice Jones for her loving care.
1 hospitalized, 2 dogs die, after overnight house fire in Town of Gates
One individual was treated on scene and released and the other individual was taken to a hospital.
Cayuga Medical takes over Family Medicine practices in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—Two of Ithaca’s primary names in healthcare are poised to join forces in early 2023. According to an announcement from Cayuga Health System, Cayuga Medical Associates will be absorbing Family Medicine Associates of Ithaca as of Feb. 1, 2023. The new practice will be called Cayuga Primary Care Family Medicine.
Weedsport woman shares issues with cancelled Southwest flights
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Southwest customers across the country have been dealing with cancelled flights. One of those customers is Weedsport native, MacKenzie Whittaker. Whittaker is in the Airforce stationed in San Antonio and visiting her mom Tiffany and family in her hometown for the holidays. “I haven’t seen...
Wegmans issues voluntary recall due to Salmonella risk
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans issued a voluntary recall on a list of products Tuesday due to a potential Salmonella contamination. The products include Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Micro Greens, Wegmans Organic Baby Kale & Baby Spinach with Sweet Pea Leaves, and Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Cat Grass. A full list of products […]
A note from The Ithaca Voice: We’re moving!
ITHACA, N.Y.—Hey, everybody. Hopefully, if you’re reading this, you’re getting a chance to take a breath and get some rest as 2022 winds to an end. On our end, we have a brief but exciting announcement: The Ithaca Voice is moving offices this week. We’re taking our talents to 121 East Seneca Street in downtown Ithaca. For years, we’ve made our home above the Cornell Store at 102 East State Street on the Ithaca Commons, but we want to continue expanding our staff and capabilities and a new office space will allow us to do that.
Destiny USA | Shopping complex in Syracuse, New York
Destiny USA is a gigantic mall in the city of Syracuse, New York. With over 200 shops, restaurants and entertainment venues it is a must stop for shopping if you are in upstate New York. There are also many places in this mall to have fun including: laser tag, climbing...
Man Claims $3M New York Lottery Scratch-Off Prize
A man has claimed a $3 million New York Lottery prize. Hector Martinez, of Rochester, won the prize from the lottery's Triple Red 777 scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Tuesday, Dec. 27. He received the prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $1,549,380 after required withholdings, the lottery reported.
NYSP presence on Hoyt Place in Rochester
The New York State Police is currently on scene in front of a residence on Hoyt Pl. with a car blocking the roadway.
Skinner, Lynnette
LYONS: Lynnette Skinner, 91, died surrounded be her family on Sunday (December 25, 2022) at the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons, N.Y. A funeral service will be held on Friday (December 30th) at 11:00 a.m. at the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home 77 William St. in Lyons. Burial will follow in the South Lyons Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Lynnette’s name to the Arc Wayne, Lyons Public Library and theWayne County Nursing Home Activities Center.
Rochester airport navigates Southwest cancellations, increased traffic
GATES, N.Y. (WROC) – Southwest Airlines is experiencing thousands of flight cancellations across the country, which has prompted an investigation by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Long lines could be seen throughout the day at the Southwest Airlines check-in point at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Tuesday. What’s already a busy time for […]
International retailer Primark is coming to Upstate NY. Will it land in Syracuse?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Primark, a Dublin-based retailer known for offering trendy fashions at low prices, is coming to Albany and Buffalo as it expands its U.S. presence. The retailing chain’s website says it will open stores soon in Crossgates Mall in suburban Albany and the Walden Galleria mall in suburban Buffalo.
Firefighters battle fire on William St. in Lyons
The area on Williams St. was covered in smoke as fire crews closed the road to traffic as they battled the fire.
DePugh, Jayne V.
NEWARK: Jayne DePugh, 68, went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, surrounded by family at Rochester General Hospital. Please join the family at 11 a.m. on January 7, 2023, at Newark Fellowship Baptist Church, 401 Stuart Avenue, Newark 14513 for Jayne’s memorial service. In...
Bortle, Charles F.
Calling Hours Thursday December 29, 2022 3-5PM at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home (Egypt Location) 7501 Pittsford Palmyra Road, Fairport. Funeral Mass Friday December 30, 2022 11AM at the East Penfield Baptist Church 2635 Penfield Road, Fairport. For further information on Charlie and his family please visit www.keenanfuneralhomes.com.
Five people arrested for entering abandoned hotel in Rochester after viral video
The hotel was closed after it was determined to be unfit for residents. The building was marked and secured by a gate.
Winning Take 5 ticket worth over $14K sold in Rochester
The news comes ahead of the next Mega Millions drawing set to take place Tuesday at 11 p.m.
Hit-and-run victim man of service to community, dedicated to feeding the poor
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — New details are emerging on the death of 42-year-old Edgar Santa-Cruz. Police say Santa-Cruz was walking his dog on Thursday at the intersection of Park Ave. and South Goodman Street in Rochester when he was allegedly struck and killed by 37-year-old Master Bevel. Folks are remembering Santa-Cruz as a man dedicated […]
