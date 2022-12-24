Read full article on original website
Catherine Goodall
4d ago
She should be made to work in a animal shelter for free for 2-5 years, or pay a ridiculous amount of a fine. Being told you can't own a animal for a couple years is Crap. We all know those people are not monitored at all.
3
localsyr.com
State Police arrest Corning man on 28 counts of rape
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- – The New York State Police announced the arrest of 51-year-old Lauren S. Brooks of West Edmeston on December 23 on over 28 charges. According to State Police, Brooks was arrested following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury for contact that he allegedly had with a minor.
YAHOO!
Monroe County deputy arrested after fight with wife, deputies say
A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested for simple battery-family violence after a fight with his wife, deputies say. On Dec. 25 at around 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic dispute call near Abercrombie Road. Deputies spoke with the woman who called, who said she and her...
Syracuse woman gets 25 years in prison for social-distancing slaying after rejecting 5-year plea offer
Syracuse, NY -- A Syracuse woman who rejected a 5-year prison sentence for the death of another woman during a social-distancing dispute will now spend 25 years in prison, a judge ruled Wednesday. Fontasia Toran, 29, was found guilty by jury of orchestrating the fatal attack on Chennal Price-Green, 44,...
MCSO: Deputy pulled by car while struggling to arrest larceny suspect
The other fleeing suspect was arrested, according to MCSO.
13 WHAM
Monroe County deputy dragged by car while trying to stop robbery at Penfield Target
Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery that sent a deputy to the hospital on Tuesday night. Authorities say the incident took place around 8:45 p.m. at the Penfield Target. MCSO says the suspects of a robbery that had taken place at the store...
Five people arrested for entering abandoned hotel in Rochester after viral video
The hotel was closed after it was determined to be unfit for residents. The building was marked and secured by a gate.
RPD: Missing six-week-old child found safe in Rochester home
Anyone with information on this disappearance is asked to call 911.
iheart.com
Deputy Dragged by Fleeing Shoplifter's Vehicle in Penfield
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who allegedly dragged a deputy while getting away. They say the men stole from the Penfield Target just after 8:30 last night. One got into a car and pulled away, as the deputy was trying to arrest him. The deputy...
wxhc.com
Ithaca Police Arrest Woman 3 Times in 4 Days
On Christmas Day, Ithaca Police responded to the area of 300 West Seneca Street in the City of Ithaca for a reported burglary in progress. When IPD officers arrived, they made a perimeter around the property. Once officers began to enter the residence, they heard the suspect inside. The suspect then tried to flee out a window, but saw an officer outside and went back inside to where they were arrested.
urbancny.com
Richmond Avenue Homicide Victim Identified
On Saturday, December 24th 2022, at around 8:51 p.m. members of the Syracuse Police Department responded to 634 Richmond Avenue, for a reported shooting with injuries call. Responding officers located the victim of the shooting near the rear of the house. This victim, a 19-year-old male, identified as Mikere Rondinello was found to have been struck in the upper torso by gunfire. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital by American Medical Response (AMR) where he was ultimately pronounced dead at 9:21 p.m. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time. Currently there are no suspect(s) in custody.
13 WHAM
Former Children's Detention Center employee speaks out on issues at the facility
Monroe County, N.Y. — Gregory Bodine was let go from the Monroe County Children's Detention Center after being charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child, stemming from an alleged incident at the facility. I sat down with Bodine sat down exclusively to talk...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca woman arrested for Christmas night burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A 32-year-old Ithaca woman was arrested Christmas night after officers responded to calls about a burglary in progress. Police say Amanda Linderberry tried fleeing out a window at a house on West Seneca Street but saw officers and went back inside. Linderberry was eventually arrested and charged with burglary.
localsyr.com
Heinous holiday weekend continues as Syracuse Police respond to reported stabbing
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Police Department responded to a reported stabbing on Monday, December 26, at approximately 2:40 a.m. following an already hectic holiday weekend. According to SPD, they were called to St. Joseph’s Hospital in regard to a shooting that happened at 212 Sunset Ave.
Rochester police investigate series of overnight car thefts
Two police cars are currently on the scene parked are parked between two other parked cars.
Hit-and-run victim man of service to community, dedicated to feeding the poor
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — New details are emerging on the death of 42-year-old Edgar Santa-Cruz. Police say Santa-Cruz was walking his dog on Thursday at the intersection of Park Ave. and South Goodman Street in Rochester when he was allegedly struck and killed by 37-year-old Master Bevel. Folks are remembering Santa-Cruz as a man dedicated […]
WHEC TV-10
Missing person alert: 58-year-old Troy Randolph
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police need your help finding missing 58-year-old Troy Randolph. Police say that Troy, a Rochester resident, was last seen near a restaurant on East Ridge Road in Irondequoit. Troy’s family says they reported him missing on December 10. The family says he’s about 6 feet...
Man seriously injured after shooting on Avondale Park
Officers said that, when they arrived, they located the victim, who was shot at least once in his lower body.
Police in Bloomfield search for stolen car and dog
Police in Bloomfield are looking for a stolen car with a dog inside.
Man sentenced to 90 years-to-life in prison for murder, attempted murder
Investigators said that Spinks was hiding in the dark at the house before ambushing and fatally shooting Curry.
iheart.com
Friends Mourn Man Killed Last Week in Hit and Run on Rochester's East Side
Friends and co-workers are mourning the man who was killed last week while walking his dog on Rochester's east side. As first reported by News 10, Edgar SantaCruz and his dog died when they were hit by a car while walking at South Goodman Street and Park Avenue last Thrusday night.
