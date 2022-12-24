ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clyde, NY

Comments / 2

Catherine Goodall
4d ago

She should be made to work in a animal shelter for free for 2-5 years, or pay a ridiculous amount of a fine. Being told you can't own a animal for a couple years is Crap. We all know those people are not monitored at all.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsyr.com

State Police arrest Corning man on 28 counts of rape

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- – The New York State Police announced the arrest of 51-year-old Lauren S. Brooks of West Edmeston on December 23 on over 28 charges. According to State Police, Brooks was arrested following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury for contact that he allegedly had with a minor.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Deputy Dragged by Fleeing Shoplifter's Vehicle in Penfield

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who allegedly dragged a deputy while getting away. They say the men stole from the Penfield Target just after 8:30 last night. One got into a car and pulled away, as the deputy was trying to arrest him. The deputy...
PENFIELD, NY
wxhc.com

Ithaca Police Arrest Woman 3 Times in 4 Days

On Christmas Day, Ithaca Police responded to the area of 300 West Seneca Street in the City of Ithaca for a reported burglary in progress. When IPD officers arrived, they made a perimeter around the property. Once officers began to enter the residence, they heard the suspect inside. The suspect then tried to flee out a window, but saw an officer outside and went back inside to where they were arrested.
ITHACA, NY
urbancny.com

Richmond Avenue Homicide Victim Identified

On Saturday, December 24th 2022, at around 8:51 p.m. members of the Syracuse Police Department responded to 634 Richmond Avenue, for a reported shooting with injuries call. Responding officers located the victim of the shooting near the rear of the house. This victim, a 19-year-old male, identified as Mikere Rondinello was found to have been struck in the upper torso by gunfire. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital by American Medical Response (AMR) where he was ultimately pronounced dead at 9:21 p.m. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time. Currently there are no suspect(s) in custody.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca woman arrested for Christmas night burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A 32-year-old Ithaca woman was arrested Christmas night after officers responded to calls about a burglary in progress. Police say Amanda Linderberry tried fleeing out a window at a house on West Seneca Street but saw officers and went back inside. Linderberry was eventually arrested and charged with burglary.
ITHACA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing person alert: 58-year-old Troy Randolph

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police need your help finding missing 58-year-old Troy Randolph. Police say that Troy, a Rochester resident, was last seen near a restaurant on East Ridge Road in Irondequoit. Troy’s family says they reported him missing on December 10. The family says he’s about 6 feet...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy