ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsyr.com

State Police arrest Corning man on 28 counts of rape

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- – The New York State Police announced the arrest of 51-year-old Lauren S. Brooks of West Edmeston on December 23 on over 28 charges. According to State Police, Brooks was arrested following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury for contact that he allegedly had with a minor.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Ithaca Police Arrest Woman 3 Times in 4 Days

On Christmas Day, Ithaca Police responded to the area of 300 West Seneca Street in the City of Ithaca for a reported burglary in progress. When IPD officers arrived, they made a perimeter around the property. Once officers began to enter the residence, they heard the suspect inside. The suspect then tried to flee out a window, but saw an officer outside and went back inside to where they were arrested.
ITHACA, NY
urbancny.com

Richmond Avenue Homicide Victim Identified

On Saturday, December 24th 2022, at around 8:51 p.m. members of the Syracuse Police Department responded to 634 Richmond Avenue, for a reported shooting with injuries call. Responding officers located the victim of the shooting near the rear of the house. This victim, a 19-year-old male, identified as Mikere Rondinello was found to have been struck in the upper torso by gunfire. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital by American Medical Response (AMR) where he was ultimately pronounced dead at 9:21 p.m. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time. Currently there are no suspect(s) in custody.
SYRACUSE, NY
informnny.com

Two Syracuse teens arrested following traffic pursuit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On December 26, at approximately 9:30 a.m., State Police attempted to stop a blue 2005 Lexus RX330 SUV for switched plates on South Salina St. in the City of Syracuse when the operator refused to stop leading to a traffic pursuit, police say. Troopers chased...
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Steuben County Inmate Arrested After Fight at County Jail

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - A Steuben County inmate was arrested following an investigation into a fight at the County jail. According to police, 28 year old Solomon Hill was arrested. Police say that Hill allegedly struck another inmate causing injury. Hill was charged with Assault and Assault while Confined in...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester woman injured in shooting near N. Union Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 24-year-old woman was injured Tuesday in a shooting near North Union Street and Weld Street in Rochester. According to investigators, police were called to the area around 3:05 p.m. The woman was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what they said were not life-threatening injuries. Investigators have yet to determine […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Deputy Dragged by Fleeing Shoplifter's Vehicle in Penfield

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who allegedly dragged a deputy while getting away. They say the men stole from the Penfield Target just after 8:30 last night. One got into a car and pulled away, as the deputy was trying to arrest him. The deputy...
PENFIELD, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca woman arrested for Christmas night burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A 32-year-old Ithaca woman was arrested Christmas night after officers responded to calls about a burglary in progress. Police say Amanda Linderberry tried fleeing out a window at a house on West Seneca Street but saw officers and went back inside. Linderberry was eventually arrested and charged with burglary.
ITHACA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing person alert: 58-year-old Troy Randolph

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police need your help finding missing 58-year-old Troy Randolph. Police say that Troy, a Rochester resident, was last seen near a restaurant on East Ridge Road in Irondequoit. Troy’s family says they reported him missing on December 10. The family says he’s about 6 feet...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy