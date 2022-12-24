Read full article on original website
Rochester recognizes work of 100-year-old woman on birthday with proclamation
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Saturday, Rochester resident Rosa Wims turned 100 years old. To celebrate, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans presented Wims with a Proclamation alongside City Councilmember Mitch Gruber. Evans said Wims has done a lot of great things in her life for the Rochester Community. She was one of the first Black licensed professional […]
Skinner, Lynnette
LYONS: Lynnette Skinner, 91, died surrounded be her family on Sunday (December 25, 2022) at the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons, N.Y. A funeral service will be held on Friday (December 30th) at 11:00 a.m. at the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home 77 William St. in Lyons. Burial will follow in the South Lyons Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Lynnette’s name to the Arc Wayne, Lyons Public Library and theWayne County Nursing Home Activities Center.
DePugh, Jayne V.
NEWARK: Jayne DePugh, 68, went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, surrounded by family at Rochester General Hospital. Please join the family at 11 a.m. on January 7, 2023, at Newark Fellowship Baptist Church, 401 Stuart Avenue, Newark 14513 for Jayne’s memorial service. In...
Wickman, Cal Jamison
SODUS: It is with great sadness that the family of Cal Wickman announces his unexpected passing on December 23, 2022, at the age of 44. He will be deeply missed by his loving family: His wife, Erica Wickman of Sodus; his children, Alecia Wickman, Chloe Wickman, Patience Wickman, Callie Wickman- of Sodus; his sister, Amanda (Mark) Bushart (Ontario, NY); his father, Stephen K. Wickman (Sodus, NY); and many loving relatives. Cal was predeceased by his mother, Sandra Wickman and his brother Stephen K. Wickman Jr. A special thank you to his sister-in-law, Danice Jones for her loving care.
Bornheimer, Ross A.
SAVANNAH: Ross A. Bornheimer, 80, of Savannah, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. He was born in Clyde, March 16, 1942, son of the late John Bornheimer Sr., and Sherry Bornheimer. Prior to retirement he was employed at Kodak as a machine mechanic. He enjoyed fishing, comic book collecting and hunting.
Family evicted “properly” from their home of 38 years, days before Christmas, Habitat for Humanity insists
Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland Counties and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office evicted a family from their home of 38 years on Ithaca’s south hill on Monday, Sheriff Derek Osborne confirmed to 14850 Today. Habitat for Humanity executive director Shannon MacCarrick insists “foreclosure notices were properly sent by the City of Ithaca,” though the Ithaca Tenants Union says “the necessary notifications were not sent to the correct addresses.”
Bortle, Charles F.
Calling Hours Thursday December 29, 2022 3-5PM at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home (Egypt Location) 7501 Pittsford Palmyra Road, Fairport. Funeral Mass Friday December 30, 2022 11AM at the East Penfield Baptist Church 2635 Penfield Road, Fairport. For further information on Charlie and his family please visit www.keenanfuneralhomes.com.
U of R Medical Center to temporarily halt services
Frozen pipes that ended up bursting and spilling water at the newly built University of Rochester Medical Center are being repaired, however, the site will not be open this week for patients, Kim Hally-Hettrick says. Multiple pipes were involved, causing a lot of water to flood the building at 7995...
Local mom of five goes to Salvation Army Christmas Bureau Distribution for 18th year in a row
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army held its annual Christmas Bureau Distribution Day on Wednesday, December 21. The annual event was held from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Oncenter in Syracuse. The holiday season can be tough for many people, including parents, like Melissa Deitz. “I am going through a little bit […]
Davis, Deborah L.
LYONS/PALMYRA: Deborah L. Davis, 64, died December 20, 2022. Services at the convenience of the family. Deb was born in Lyons, March 1, 1958, daughter of Duane and Eleanor Tyler Wirth. She loves baking and had worked at Esters Restaurant , in Pennsylvania. She loved her children and grandchildren. She lived in Lyons originally then Palmyra, PA.
RPD: Missing six-week-old child found safe in Rochester home
Anyone with information on this disappearance is asked to call 911.
Winning Take 5 ticket worth over $14K sold in Rochester
The news comes ahead of the next Mega Millions drawing set to take place Tuesday at 11 p.m.
‘Stay off roads’ warns local fireman as people still decide to travel
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With wind chills below freezing, and gusts blasting through the region creating white-out conditions, schools were closed, thousands lost power, businesses shut their doors, and the thruway closed off from Henrietta to Buffalo and south to the Pennsylvania border. In our area, households had to endure property damages, like a tree […]
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
Power lines and trees down across Monroe County
GREECE – The wind was a major player today. There were power lines and trees down across Monroe County. It has calmed down a little now, but the storm is not over. Quinn Piazza of Greece said, “When I got up it wasn’t like this, it was raining, when I took a break it was snowing, and then when I had a 30 min break the roads were terrible.”
Missing person alert: 58-year-old Troy Randolph
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police need your help finding missing 58-year-old Troy Randolph. Police say that Troy, a Rochester resident, was last seen near a restaurant on East Ridge Road in Irondequoit. Troy’s family says they reported him missing on December 10. The family says he’s about 6 feet...
Travel ban in Niagara County, Tops closed until Monday, and more winter weather updates
On Friday afternoon, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced, “Niagara County has declared a state of emergency due to the severe weather conditions that are impacting travel and safety. Effective 2 p.m., Niagara County will be upgrading the travel advisory to a full travel ban until further notice.”
Four people displaced following fire on Harvard Street
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to Harvard Street around 4:15 a.m. for the report of a house fire Saturday morning. The structure was a large two and a half story, two family home. The fire was located in the ceiling on the second floor and had...
Kucko’s Camera: Lake Ontario
Today, John Kucko stayed close to our area to view the calm before the storm at Lake Ontario in Webster.
Man seriously injured after shooting on Avondale Park
Officers said that, when they arrived, they located the victim, who was shot at least once in his lower body.
