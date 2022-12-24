Read full article on original website
Zoe Saldaña is Romantically Daring in Sheer Dress, Lace and Satin Platforms for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
Zoe Saldaña brought daringly sheer style to the “Avatar: The Way of Water” photocall in London. The sci-fi film, which will be released on Dec. 16, is a sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” — the highest-grossing film of all time — and stars Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Bailey Bass and Sigourney Weaver. Arriving at the Corinthia Hotel London for the occasion, the “From Scratch” actress posed in a sweeping Victoria Beckham outfit. Her ensemble featured a sheer black flounced top with a curved flipped neckline, layered with a matching asymmetric midi skirt that included a black satin base, trim and ribbon...
Princess Beatrice Styles Green Shrimps Coat With Matching Fascinator & Sharp Booties on Christmas Day
Princess Beatrice was sharply outfitted to celebrate Christmas with her family — notably King Charles’ first as monarch of the United Kingdom, following his broadcasted holiday speech. While stepping out for the occasion, the princess was seen at Sandringham Church and St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk in a dark green coat by British label Shrimps. Likely worn over a coordinating or complementary dress, her double-breasted outerwear featured a midi length with faux-fur trim around its hem, sleeves and collar. Completing the piece with an elegant finish was an attached belt, cinched with a clear rounded buckle that appeared to be sculpted...
Move Over, Emily. We’re Vibing on Sylvie-Ready Real Life Looks From Paris
The third season of Emily in Paris returns today, amid a vibe shift. If last year was all about Emily’s style, now we’re looking to Sylvie for inspiration. The former Savoir boss (whose outfits are rumored to be influenced by Carine Roitfeld) works Parisian style like nobody’s business in a wardrobe heavy on form-fitting midi skirts, one-shouldered-dresses, embroidered blazers, and classic button-down shirts from labels like Alexandre Vauthier, Alaïa, and Saint Laurent. Below we track Sylvie-esque flair on the streets of the French capital. Scroll through to get in the mood for Emily in Paris, and follow our Street Style Trend Tracker for the best looks from the season.
I’m a cowgirl who moonlights as a model – people say I look gorgeous on a horse and on the runway
DON'T let this country girl's boots, spurs, and practical jeans fool you – she never balks at farm work, but she knows she cleans up nice. The stunning beauty moonlights as a model and has even trotted down runways during fashion week. Actress and influencer Ivette Saucedo has a...
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah’s Most-Liked Instagram Outfits of 2022 Include Plunging Necklines & Statement Sandals
LeBron James’ wife Savannah James has served up some sensational style moments throughout 2022, which made her become a fashion favorite on Instagram. The matriarch of the James empire has continued to fiercely apply pressure by stepping out in some of the most classic and romantic looks. From her casual fashion slays to her stylish street style, she knows how to make bold statements. Here, we take a look at the outfits seen in her most-liked Instagram photos of 2022. Savannah and her husband LeBron James were a trending topic on social media after the pair shared photos from their first family...
Tia Mowry Suits Up in Sequin Blazer Dress & Thigh-High Boots With Oversized Hoops at Revolve’s Winterland
Tia Mowry had a standout fashion moment as she attended the Revolve x AT&T Winterland event in Los Angeles last night. Revolve launched a winter wonderland pop-up shop with 1,000 guests and many stars including Natalia Bryant, Winnie Harlow and Shanina Shaik. The public can visit the winter-inspired shop this weekend. For the occasion, the “Sister, Sister” actress wore a black Cinq à Sept blazer dress. The sophisticated piece featured a double-breasted button closure with sequin-embellished sleeves. To accessorize, Mowry opted for gold-toned jewelry with a set of bulky rings, a linked chain with a crescent moon pendant and an amethyst crystal necklace....
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Gets Sustainably Chic in Blazer Dress & Boots for Meno Mieux Collab Announcement
Phoebe Gates partnered with Meno Mieux to create a sustainably friendly collection with some of her favorite pieces. The Phoebe Gates X Meno Mieux capsule features everything from vegan leather handbags to statement-making jewelry crafted of recycled brass. All proceeds collected from the green wardrobe sale will go to Upstream – an organization that reduces unplanned pregnancy by expanding equitable access to the full range of contraceptive options. To announce her new project, Gates styled some of the curated items in a look shared to her Instagram account yesterday. The social media star was clad in an oversized black blazer made of...
Lori Harvey Straps into Wrapped Stilettos and Cutouts for Date Night with Damson Idris
Lori Harvey soared to new height for a date night with Damson Idris this weekend. The model stepped out to dinner with Idris at Catch in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a sleek brown cutout dress. The ruched satin style featured a sharp keyhole shoulder cutout bodice and long sleeves. Delicate earrings and a cream quilted velvet cube-shaped Chanel clutch finished her ensemble. When it came to shoes, Harvey strapped into a slick set of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. Her python-textured Luce Minimale pair featured sharp pointed-toe soles, as well as 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The style also included thin straps that laced around...
Olivia Culpo Gets Festive With Revolve in Black Cutout Minidress & Thigh-High Peep-Toe Boots
Olivia Culpo celebrated the holidays with Revolve last night. The influencer attended the Revolve x AT&T Winterland event in Los Angeles on Thursday. Revolve launched a winter wonderland pop-up shop with 1,000 guests and many stars including Tia Mowry, Winnie Harlow, Natalia Bryant and Shanina Shaik. The public can visit the winter-inspired shop this weekend. Culpo attended the event in a monochrome black outfit. She wore a minidress from Revolve. Her Camila Coelho dress featured a cutout design at the neckline and bodice with a thin strap tied through. The dress also featured mesh long sleeves. Culpo added a black top handle bag...
Mariah Carey Slips Into Leather Pants, Knee-High Louboutin Boots & Dramatic Furry Coat Before Christmas Concert
Mariah Carey was photographed greeting fans and signing autographs in New York yesterday night. The hitmaker was heading to Madison Square Garden for her “Merry Christmas to All” concert. Carey dressed up in a lux faux-fur coat with striking leather boots. The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer brought the drama dressed in a sparkling black slouchy blouse which she wore with fitted black leather pants. Overtop it all, Carey snuggled up in an oversized white faux-fur hooded coat. The style is endlessly glamorous and sleek, something Carey is famously known for. The songwriter punctuated her look with large black...
Lizzo Goes Makeup-Free to Show off Her Diamond Grills in New Photos
Lizzo is sporting a new look this holiday season. PEOPLE noted that the singer went makeup-free to show off her new diamond grills. The "Truth Hurts" singer took to Instagram to show off her blinged-out smile. Lizzo posted several close-up selfies on Instagram to showcase her new look. In the...
Simone Biles Causes ‘Commotion’ With Festive Velvet Cocktail Dress & Braided Sandals
Simone Biles recently took to Instagram to show off a festive holiday cocktail dress. The Olympic gold medalist wore a hunter green velvet mini dress that featured a ruched off-the-shoulder neckline. Biles decorated her look with a variety of silver toned jewelry, including a pendant necklace, two rings and two bracelets. She also showed off her engagement ring that her fiancé and Houston Texans football player Jonathan Owens proposed with earlier this year. The gymnast completed the look by slipping into a pair of black sandals. The heels featured two braided straps that sat on the top of her foot. The leather sandals...
Paris Hilton & Nicky Hilton Go Partying in Valentino Gowns With Sky-High Heels in Holiday Campaign
Paris Hilton joined Nicky Hilton in welcoming the holiday season in sparkling style, thanks to Valentino. The “Simple Life” star posed with Nicky at home in a walk-in closet on Instagram, each dressed in head-to-toe outfits from Valentino’s “The Party” collection. Shot by Camraface, Paris shone in a metallic gold crystal-embellished minidress, while Nicky opted for a sheer sequined gold blouse and Rockstud flap handbag with classic blue jeans. Each sister also slipped on sharp sunglasses, as well as dynamic heels; Paris opted to go gold in a pair of metallic Rockstud pumps, while Nicky went sky-high in a bronze crystal-coated pair...
What Do You Get When You Mix Pink PP and Valentino Red? Viva Magenta. See How Street Style Wears Both Colors
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. What happens when you mix two signature Valentino colors? Something like the Pantone Color of the Year—Viva Magenta. This rich hue, which falls perfectly between fuchsia and poppy shades, is a perfect fit for those who aren’t ready to let go of Pink PP but don’t want to go full-on Valentino red. Check out the best pink and red looks—the ends of the spectrum in which Viva Magenta lives—in Street Style and shop some of our favorite dresses, pantsuits, skirts, and more here.
Bella Thorne Goes Wild in Snakeskin Boots With Leather Minidress at Each x Other Dinner
Bella Thorne attended an intimate dinner hosted by Each x Other in partnership with Clarins at Gitano to celebrate their spring 2023 collection during Miami Art Basel on Nov. 30. The former Disney Channel star wore a fitted black dress with wild boots. Thorne’s look consisted of a black leather minidress, the fitted garment featuring a plunging neckline. The “Shake It Up” actress took a sparkling approach with accessories, styling a silver necklace, rings and bracelets for a maximalist touch. When it came down to footwear, the musician sported emerald green snakeskin boots with sharp pointed toes and a lengthy sleek silhouette. The...
The Grand Gesture: Yohji Yamamoto’s Fall 1998 Show Closed With an Enormous Wedding Dress
[Editor’s note: This collection was originally presented on March 14, 1998, in Paris at the Amphitheatre of the Sorbonne, and the photos have been digitized as part of Vogue Runway’s ongoing efforts to document historical fashion shows.]. Yohji Yamamoto is a designer who is in the habit of...
“It’s Effortless, It’s Sexy, It’s ’90s”: Sienna Miller Wore a Baby-Blue Velvet Minidress to Be Her Sister’s Maid Of Honour
Savannah Miller’s Petersham Nurseries wedding to James Whewell restored the designer’s faith in her own creativity. While running her namesake fashion brand, the businesswoman’s career is led by her head, not her heart, but her big day demanded pure fashion fantasy—for her own dress and that of her maid-of-honor, her sister Sienna.
Year in Review: Denim Rules the Runway
Denim made its presence felt once again on the runway in 2022. Men’s Fall/Winter 2022-2023 collections shared the spotlight with Julia Fox’s double-denim ensembles in January. Loose silhouettes were the most common theme in men’s denim. Hed Mayner presented wide-leg jeans with layers and deep patch pockets. Bluemarble elevated baggy bottoms with intricate beadwork on the sides of legs. Kolor kept it cool with slouchy jeans and deconstructed pretty knits and Taakk added distressed textures to the surface of jeans. Jeans with front seaming details were seen in collections by Liberal Youth Ministry, JW Anderson and Valette Studio. The twisted and ripped seams...
Heidi Klum Goes Green in Slouchy Lime-Colored Suit, Plunging Top & Strappy Sandals
Heidi Klum suited up in a lime green look, shared on her social media. The model posted to her Instagram on Monday showing off a bright-colored matching blazer and trousers. Her jacket featured a single-button closure and an oversized feel. Her paper-bag trousers featured a wide leg and a tie waist. Klum added a fitted black top under her jacket that added a bit of contrast to the pastel suit. Her strapless top featured a rounded scoop neckline that plunged. Klum added earrings but otherwise kept her accessories to a minimum. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi...
Is This Mugler Couture Frock the Most Expensive Dress Ever Made?
Editor’s note: This collection was originally presented on July 10, 1997 in Paris and has been digitized as part of Vogue Runway’s ongoing efforts to document historical fashion shows. “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” landed in Brooklyn last month, the final stop of its world tour. Several of the looks...
